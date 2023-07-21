Aldus Huxley, Betrand Russell Disciple Zbigniew Brzezinski and his New Underworld Order Implementation

One of Winter Watch’s Sherlockian methods of speaking truth to power is to provide statements from the horse’s mouth. In this manner, the normie and pajama people can ponder why such a person making such remarks has power, prestige and influence in today’s Crime Syndicate-dominated Brave New World.

Such is the case with Zbigniew Brzezinski (1928-2017), a professor at the Columbia, Harvard and John Hopkins internationalist cesspools. Brzezinski was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Club of Rome and one of the old Polish Black Nobility. David Rockefeller hired him to create the Trilateral Commission in 1973 and appointed him director. He was also foreign policy adviser to Vice President Hubert Humphrey and was President Jimmy Carter’s national security adviser from 1977 to 1981.

Brzezinski was prescient enough to have predicted the Soviet Union break up along lines of nationality. He therefore pushed against detente. He was the opposite side of the faux dialectic set up with Henry Kissinger. However, when his policies are examined, he always seems to promote a general suppression of the developing and third world nations. He also supported the Vietnam War. When Brzezinski was involved In counter-nationalist tendencies in such countries, the bodies tended to pile up. He pushed the chaos (aka evil) strategy of tension and a concoction called the “arch of crisis.” Brzezinski felt there always needed to be boogeymen to rally against.

He used the tool of “human rights” as convenient and rather cynical propaganda and a premise for “regime change” and manipulation. This was applied selectively against leaders in the internationalist crosshairs. Internationalist stooges violating human rights were given a pass. He was in effect another Anglo-American Zionist supremacist, and viewed this as the key to a new world order (NWO). He was one of the foremost advocates of NATO expansion. In recent years. He promoted the “Putin is a menace” narrative. He suggested the key to keeping Russia weak and on the defensive:

Russia’s only real geostrategic option — the option that would give Russia a realistic international role and also maximize the opportunity of transforming and socially modernizing itself — is Europe. The key point to bear in mind is that Russia cannot be in Europe without Ukraine also being in Europe, whereas Ukraine can be in Europe without Russia being in Europe. [“The Black Hole,” pp. 118 and 122]

But what is most illustrative of how Brzezinski really thought is his own words. He was a carry over from the Tavistockian-Aldus Huxley “people are cattle to be controlled” theory. We mention excerpts from his 1970 book “Between Two Ages” in the Technetronic Era. Who the actors and planners and elites were was clearly stated: mega-corporations, oligarchs and international banksters — ol’ Brzezinski’s masters. This one pretty much says it all:

“The nation state as a fundamental unit of man’s organized life has ceased to be the principal creative force: International banks and multinational corporations are acting and planning in terms that are far in advance of the political concepts of the nation-state.”

Brzezinski we note is a prime designer of mind control of the masses. His ideas of pre-crisis management are seen to be the precedent for FEMA. Brzezinski never minced words.

“Political strategists are tempted to exploit research on the brain and human behavior. Geophysicist Gordon J. F. MacDonald specialist in problems of warfare says accurately timed, artificially excited electronic strokes ‘could lead to a pattern of oscillations that produce relatively high power levels over certain regions of the Earth. . . . In this way, one could develop a system that would seriously impair the brain performance of very large populations in selected regions over an extended period. . . .’ No matter how deeply disturbing the thought of using the environment to manipulate behavior for national advantages, to some the technology permitting such use will very probably develop within the next few decades.”

Here we see his interest in “Big Brother” mass surveillance.

“The technotronic era involves the gradual appearance of a more controlled society. Such a society would be dominated by an elite, unrestrained by traditional values. Soon it will be possible to assert almost continuous surveillance over every citizen and maintain up-to-date complete files containing even the most personal information about the citizen. These files will be subject to instantaneous retrieval by the authorities. ”

As early as 1970, Brzezinski predicted a “more controlled and directed society” would gradually appear, linked to technology. This society would be dominated by an elite group which impresses voters by allegedly superior scientific know-how.

“Unhindered by the restraints of traditional liberal values, this elite would not hesitate to achieve its political ends by using the latest modern techniques for influencing public behavior and keeping society under close surveillance and control. Technical and scientific momentum would then feed on the situation it exploits.”

Brzezinski early on promoted and predicted transhumanism. He gave advanced notice of cloning and “robotoids” — people who acted like people and who seemed to be people but who were not. Yes, makes one wonder about the current year.

Other Brzezinski bread-and-circus doozies are straight out of Orwell and include:

The United States was moving “into an era unlike any of its predecessors; we were moving toward a Technotronic era that could easily become a dictatorship. Our society is now in an information revolution based on amusement-focus, spectator-spectacles (saturation coverage by television of sporting-events) which provide an opiate for an increasingly purposeless mass. Persisting social crisis, the emergence of a charismatic personality, and the exploitation of mass media to obtain public confidence would be the stepping-stones in the piecemeal transformation of the United States into a highly controlled society.

Brzezinski seemed to have the memo on Donald Trump well ahead of time.

“We have a large public that is very ignorant about public affairs and very susceptible to simplistic slogans by candidates who appear out of nowhere, have no track record, but mouth appealing slogans”

Later, in “Strategic Vision: America and the Crisis of Global Power,” Brzezinski nailed down the “by design” problem with Americanism.

“The world became more aware that America — despite being the hope of many who have the personal drive and ambition to become part of the ‘American dream’ — is beset by serious operational challenges: a massive and growing national debt, widening social inequality, a cornucopian culture that worships materialism, a financial system given to greedy speculation, and a polarized political system”

Yes, he defines the problem well, but the listen to his solution.

“This regionalization is in keeping with the Tri-Lateral Plan, which calls for a gradual convergence of East and West, ultimately leading toward the goal of one world government. National sovereignty is no longer a viable concept.”