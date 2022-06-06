Frankist Leo Strauss, the Neocons and the Synarchist Conspiracy

Leo Strauss (1899-1973) was the intellectual godfather of the modern neoconservative movement. Strauss, of German-Jewish descent, immigrated to America in 1937. As a turtle on the fence post made man, he was immediately picked up and placed in the Rockefeller-funded University of Chicago. Strauss was brought to the university by its Chancellor, Robert Maynard Hutchins, one of the original sponsors of the Aspen Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

So once again, we see the active and aggressive role of foundations [see: Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education] in getting this twisted, inverted “talent” and legacy set up in the United States. As one digs deeper, you will also discover self-serving tracts, mostly written by other pseudo-intellectuals cheer-leading their homeboy Strauss.

Strauss believed that within societies and nations, some people are fit to lead and others only to be led. However, rather than rule by merit in the wise philosopher-king model, Strauss incorporated Machiavellian thinking. He also slipped in unscrupulous Frankist doctrine by saying virtue would not be applicable, because no regime could meet its standards. Rather, a new regime should be created by harnessing man’s tendency for self-interest, or “human nature.” Strauss knowingly, or through osmosis, was a defacto leading proponent of the twisted and inverted Sabatteean-Frankist agenda.

Strauss believed that rule should be by chosenites, who were most adept at deceiving the public. He claimed truth needs to be hidden or suppressed or the masses would quickly succumb to anarchy. They “can’t handle the truth,” Strauss said. In his twisted, warped, Luciferian mind this is the “Noble Lie.” He was a proponent of “liberal constitutionalism” as expediency. The Straussian ideal were a small group of intertwined kleptocratic billionaires controlling the whole faux democratic process. That way if a great loot is lined up, such as the hara-kiri Covid “stimulus” and resulting inflation, the captured on a puppet string politicians fall in line.

Like Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham, the twisted Strauss believed that “because mankind is intrinsically wicked, he has to be governed.” Furthermore, he combined deceit with manufactured boogeymen. “Such governance can only be established, however, when men are united ­and they can only be united against other people.”

In “Leo Strauss and the American Right,” Shadia Drury wrote, “Strauss, following Machiavelli, maintained that if no external threat exists then one has to be manufactured.”

These Straussian types are less restrained by conventions and more capable of resorting to terror and other criminal measures, “if such measures are effective in accomplishing the desired end.” In Strauss’ case, his view that Machiavellian ends justify the means was married with his conversion to political Zionism. This plague has also been merged with a crackpot Americanism mythos that the U.S. and its bogus kleptocratic “democracy” is the only source for “good” in the world and should be supported or else “evil” will prevail.

These Frankists write books, like Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations,” and trot out Thomas Freidman (both Zionists) to propagate these schemes.

And not a day passes now on this planet without humanity battling with this egotist-Luciferian philosophy. Thus describes the dominant mentality of the Crime Syndicate that we write about on these pages.

This manufactured scam puts forth a dialectic, or the resolution of opposites. This scheme is referred to as the “synarchist conspiracy.” Then these are deliberately fostered and manipulated. Synarchy came to mean “rule by secret societies” and has an overlay of occultism. Richard F. Kuisel, a specialist in 20th-century French political history, called it “government by an initiated elite.” Comedian George Carlin called it “The Club” and “you ain’t in it.”

The process of control was described by Postel du Mas, who wrote the “Synarchist Pact,” which is based on the “four orders that correspond to the Hindu caste system.” The system contends that a “division of people into order is natural and conforms with tradition.” It sets out a program for “invisible revolution,” or “revolution from above,” meaning taking over a state from within by infiltrating high offices.

Winter Watch’s Prescribed Model

Our model is more trusting, loving and nurturing to its people. Winter Watch believes in the principle that blood indeed runs thick. One will always feel the most love and attachment toward his own kind and kin. Thus, in harder times, this is a natural support network.

This does not mean feeling no sympathy toward others or the need to create enemies in the contrived, gamed manner the neocons and New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate do.

In fact, a prime duty of the State is to protect blood, kin and nation from the previously described predatory synarchist Crime Syndicate that has been unleashed on the world. In our system national intel focuses on preventing and restraining infiltration of secret in-groups and kleptocrats with agendas. The nation should allow reasonable immigration, provided that migrants follow migration laws, blend in and conform well with cultural, language, and social norms of the host country.

This is not elitist but rather based on merit and service. It holds honesty and truth as a high virtue. The best leader is one who serves for a period and then goes home. George Washington is a good model. The ideal nation would best be ruled by non-materialistic, devout, selfless people — the complete opposite of the American Straussian model — who feel right at home among their people, practicing prosperity at home and respect abroad.