Frankist Leo Strauss, the Neocons and the Synarchist Conspiracy

Leo Strauss (1899-1973) was the intellectual godfather of the modern neoconservative movement. Strauss, of German-Jewish descent, immigrated to America in 1937. As a turtle on the fence post made man, he was immediately picked up and placed in the Rockefeller-funded University of Chicago. Strauss was brought to the university by its Chancellor, Robert Maynard Hutchins, one of the original sponsors of the Aspen Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Rockefeller Minion Robert Maynard Hutchins Delivers for His Masters
So once again, we see the active and aggressive role of foundations [see: Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education] in getting this twisted, inverted “talent” and legacy set up in the United States. As one digs deeper, you will also discover self-serving tracts, mostly written by other pseudo-intellectuals cheer-leading their homeboy Strauss.
Rockefeller Foundation: Hardly a Gentile White to be Found
William Langer’s ‘Newest History,’ the OSS and the Frankfurt School (aka New School)
Strauss believed that within societies and nations, some people are fit to lead and others only to be led. However, rather than rule by merit in the wise philosopher-king model, Strauss incorporated Machiavellian thinking. He also slipped in unscrupulous Frankist doctrine by saying virtue would not be applicable, because no regime could meet its standards. Rather, a new regime should be created by harnessing man’s tendency for self-interest, or “human nature.” Strauss knowingly, or through osmosis, was a defacto leading proponent of the twisted and inverted Sabatteean-Frankist agenda.
Strauss believed that rule should be by chosenites, who were most adept at deceiving the public. He claimed truth needs to be hidden or suppressed or the masses would quickly succumb to anarchy. They “can’t handle the truth,” Strauss said. In his twisted, warped, Luciferian mind this is the “Noble Lie.” He was a proponent of “liberal constitutionalism” as expediency. The Straussian ideal were a small group of intertwined kleptocratic billionaires controlling the whole faux democratic process. That way if a great loot is lined up, such as the hara-kiri Covid “stimulus” and resulting inflation, the captured on a puppet string politicians fall in line.
Extra $2 Trillion Looted from Public Coffer to Replenish US Treasury’s Murky Exchange Stabilization Fund
Like Thomas Hobbes and Jeremy Bentham, the twisted Strauss believed that “because mankind is intrinsically wicked, he has to be governed.” Furthermore, he combined deceit with manufactured boogeymen. “Such governance can only be established, however, when men are united and they can only be united against other people.”
Jeremy Bentham: British-Elitist Agent and Weird Pseudo-Intellectual Godfather of Utilitarianism and the Panopticon
In “Leo Strauss and the American Right,” Shadia Drury wrote, “Strauss, following Machiavelli, maintained that if no external threat exists then one has to be manufactured.”
These Straussian types are less restrained by conventions and more capable of resorting to terror and other criminal measures, “if such measures are effective in accomplishing the desired end.” In Strauss’ case, his view that Machiavellian ends justify the means was married with his conversion to political Zionism. This plague has also been merged with a crackpot Americanism mythos that the U.S. and its bogus kleptocratic “democracy” is the only source for “good” in the world and should be supported or else “evil” will prevail.
These Frankists write books, like Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilizations,” and trot out Thomas Freidman (both Zionists) to propagate these schemes.
And not a day passes now on this planet without humanity battling with this egotist-Luciferian philosophy. Thus describes the dominant mentality of the Crime Syndicate that we write about on these pages.
This manufactured scam puts forth a dialectic, or the resolution of opposites. This scheme is referred to as the “synarchist conspiracy.” Then these are deliberately fostered and manipulated. Synarchy came to mean “rule by secret societies” and has an overlay of occultism. Richard F. Kuisel, a specialist in 20th-century French political history, called it “government by an initiated elite.” Comedian George Carlin called it “The Club” and “you ain’t in it.”
The process of control was described by Postel du Mas, who wrote the “Synarchist Pact,” which is based on the “four orders that correspond to the Hindu caste system.” The system contends that a “division of people into order is natural and conforms with tradition.” It sets out a program for “invisible revolution,” or “revolution from above,” meaning taking over a state from within by infiltrating high offices.
Winter Watch’s Prescribed Model
Our model is more trusting, loving and nurturing to its people. Winter Watch believes in the principle that blood indeed runs thick. One will always feel the most love and attachment toward his own kind and kin. Thus, in harder times, this is a natural support network.
This does not mean feeling no sympathy toward others or the need to create enemies in the contrived, gamed manner the neocons and New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate do.
In fact, a prime duty of the State is to protect blood, kin and nation from the previously described predatory synarchist Crime Syndicate that has been unleashed on the world. In our system national intel focuses on preventing and restraining infiltration of secret in-groups and kleptocrats with agendas. The nation should allow reasonable immigration, provided that migrants follow migration laws, blend in and conform well with cultural, language, and social norms of the host country.
This is not elitist but rather based on merit and service. It holds honesty and truth as a high virtue. The best leader is one who serves for a period and then goes home. George Washington is a good model. The ideal nation would best be ruled by non-materialistic, devout, selfless people — the complete opposite of the American Straussian model — who feel right at home among their people, practicing prosperity at home and respect abroad.
So Russ, what is your point? As I stand in line with my de-humanizing face mask on awaiting instruction to enter a market that sells Tasty Treats for my cat Ms Mittins…
Look around you! Look at all the people on the planet that just laid down from this sham…Consider the vast Universities around the country that never bothered to explain how 2 airplanes knocked down 3 buildings. Consider all of the people who will allow a needle in their arm over an event that still does not make any medical or scientific sense.
Look at all he people that took the “free lunch” of everlasting credit expansion and now find themselves stuck in debt peonage and unwilling to drop everything, accept poverty, and check out of this madness to save their sanity.
And Strauss is the Lucifarian? The devil is in each and every one of us through our actions and deeds. I bring this up because the current looting operation requires a clean up crew and the depopulation agenda is just that.
On Passover 16 April 2020 Trump made it perfectly clear, “This is a New America”
Our minds are created free. It is the devil in you that enslaves your thinking, not Strauss, He just points this out as the alternative is Nihilism.
You can’t blame people who are underfed, under-educated, and brainwashed constantly. That’s a well worn tactic of manipulators and gas-lighters. “It’s you that is at fault not me who controls everything you do!”. Not excusing personal responsibility but you wouldn’t blame the children for getting fat if the father provides them nothing but junk food. Winter is just calling for accountability among our ‘leaders’ who seem more preoccupied with yachts and tech than to take stock of the world condition and act appropriately. Promoting the worst instincts in man is truly an evil program and its precisely what Frankism is all about. It’s also what we have today. Sex, drugs, and the debasing of traditional values. All perfectly fine in their eyes.
Have you read Natural Right and History? The philosophical war Strauss identifies is one of a choice between a more Aristotelian Moral Virtue -As outlined in his Book of Ethics and what we call Nihilism.
Strauss the Atheist, still contended that unassisted human reason can understand what is “The Good” and that man is indeed endowed with a nature…Not a glorified ape as Nietzsche would have us believe.
What I see around me as I shop for Tasty Treats are people who have made choices, and defer to exterior forces easily, they dawn their bullshit masks for a bullshit epidemic and await further instruction.
I spent 4 years in Claremont arguing with Harry Jaffa about Strauss and most of the commentary on Strauss seems to miss the forest for the trees because it its roots is an epistemological discussion on how the modern scientific revolution was a trigger in the Satanists validation that the Garden of Eden and Christianity was misinterpreted. Reason (Science is to prevail so that we can know good and evil and be as god)
If you are seeking the corruption of culture I would look closer to the “Statesman” than the intellectuals.
Like Jefferson-Ever read his bible?
“Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law.”
Source: Letter of Thomas Jefferson to Dr. Thomas Cooper, February 10, 1814.
I have read more on German philosophy than any other and I still struggle with some elements of Strauss’s thought. Strauss was a latter-day contributor to the much broader Conservative Revolution which was a movement that was born against the looming problems of ‘modernity,’ nihilism, and technology. The revolution involved thinkers such as Spengler, Junger, Schmitt, Heidegger, and behind them all the heavy influence of Nietzsche.
There are definitive differences between Plato’s conception of the ‘noble-lie’ and the one Strauss advocated, but both in a certain sense viewed society as incapable of understanding why things are done the way they are at the level of realpolitik.
One thing Strauss did do that was important was hammer home the importance of ancient texts and how they can still ‘speak’ to us centuries later. What is required is ‘good reading’ which the general masses are not capable of. The esoteric/exoteric divide occurred because the ‘truth’ had to go ‘underground’ and remain hidden. Whether it is the ‘Leviathan’ of Hobbes, Machiavelli’s ‘The Prince,’ or Xenophon’s ‘Hiero,’ each has for Strauss a way to be read by the sheep while simultaneously having a way to be read by ‘the few.’
There is no question that Strauss and many of his followers contributed to the destruction of the American Right. One could right a tome alone on the deleterious individuals who found their way to the University of Chicago. The below documentary ‘ThePower of Nightmares’ by Adam Curtis in two parts deals with the impact that Strauss had in American politics. I suggest watching ‘Hypernormalization’ by Curtis as well!
Charles Guliani on Tuesday show brought up the photo(link below)of Lady Gaga on the home page of the WHO’s Global Citizen initiative. Symbolizing the technocratic ‘beast-system’ that is being imposed on the populations of the world. The animal beast subordinated and enslaved within the ubiquity of the mass-surveillance all-seeing-eye grid where one is dominated by technology. A nightmarish 21st century humanistic cyborg! Heidegger’s ‘violence of techne’ against all standing-reserve!
Lady Gaga is a disgusting, degenerate chosenite. It’s fitting (s)he’s partnering with the WHO – they suit each other.
Sometimes you just think what you are thinking and saying is so random, but then it all ties into the rabbit hole. Brought up in the south, Virginia was where I was raised, on the same street as Lee. Always hated Lincoln. Then I begin to discover “alternate explanations” to the uncivil war” like Mcgowan’s everything you thought about the Lincoln assassination is wrong. Lincoln considered the Rothschild central bankers and the jesuits to be far greater enemies than the confederacy. The source documents are there and deliberately obscured. Would love to see you apply your researching skills into this very essential hour of modern history.
New to your site. Interesting!
Leo Strauss, who was brought to America by Alexandre Kojève, had received critical attention by Lyndon Larouche and his associates. Strauss acolyte Allan Bloom and Paul Wolfowitz are subjects here:
“The Secret Kingdom of Leo Strauss” by Tony Papert, https://larouchepub.com/pr/site_packages/2003/leo_strauss/3015secret_kingdom_ap_.html
‘D’ DAY = DEVIL’S DAY? 6th Hour, 6th Day, 6th Month = 666 luis46pr.wordpress.com/2018/06/07/d-day-devils-day/
The 1939 Danzig Massacres-Bromberg Massadre of Germans-Before WW2 started.
The Polish Bolsheviks kill 58,000 German Nationals in the Danzig corridor In the months leading up to the German invasion the Polish Army and independent Bolshevik units had been slaughtering German nationals in the Danzig corridor. Mass killings of thousands of civilian ethnic Germans (Volksdeutsche) by both civilian and Russian NKVD Jews, who were confident that Poland would quickly defeat Germany. Many apparently expected to take possession of German farms and businesses. An estimated 58,000 German civilians lost their lives in the massacres carried out prior to the 1939 invasion.France and Britain intentionally had Poland destroyed – to initiate WWII and have Europe Conquered by Communists.
Hunger made German women more “available,” but despite this, rape was prevalent and often accompanied by additional violence. In particular I remember an eighteen-year old woman who had the side of her faced smashed with a rifle butt, and was then raped by two G.I.s. Even the French complained that the rapes, looting and drunken destructiveness on the part of our troops was excessive. In Le Havre, we’d been given booklets warning us that the German soldiers had maintained a high standard of behavior with French civilians who were peaceful, and that we should do the same. In this we failed miserably. http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v10/v10p161_Brech.html
Weimar Germany to Weimar UK: the Britain we once knew no longer exists ‘This isn’t the Britain we fought for,’ say the ‘unknown warriors’ of WWII.
They despise what has become of the Britain they once fought to save. It’s not our country any more, they say, in sorrow and anger. Sarah harks back to the days when ‘people kept the laws and were polite and courteous. We didn’t have much money, but we were contented and happy. ‘People whistled and sang. There was still the United Kingdom, our country, which we had fought for, our freedom, democracy. But where is it now?!’
‘I sing no song for the once-proud country that spawned me,’ wrote a sailor who fought the Japanese in the Far East, ‘and I wonder why I ever tried.’
‘My patriotism has gone out of the window,’ said another ex-serviceman.
‘Those comrades of mine who never made it back would be appalled if they could see the world as it is today.
‘They would wonder what happened to the Brave New World they fought so damned hard for.’
‘People come here, get everything they ask, for free, laughing at our expense,’ was a typical observation.
‘We old people struggle on pensions, not knowing how to make ends meet. If I had my time again, would we fight as before? Need you ask?’
Many writers are bewildered and overwhelmed by a multicultural Britain that, they say bitterly, they were never consulted about nor feel comfortable with.
‘Our country has been given away to foreigners while we, the generation who fought for freedom, are having to sell our homes for care and are being refused medical services because incomers come first.’
https://justice4germans.wordpress.com/2012/10/14/weimar-germany-to-weimar-uk-the-britain-we-once-knew-no-longer-exists/