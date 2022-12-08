Charlatan Bernard Lewis: Usual Suspect and Made Man

Bernard Lewis (1916-2018) is yet another in a series of British-Jewish made men.

Lewis served in WWII in British Intelligence before being placed in the Foreign Office. After the war, at the young age of 32, he had a “meteoric rise” and was appointed as the new chair of Near and Middle Eastern history at the University of London. His main focus was Turkey. He taught there until 1974, before moving on to Princeton.

Once in the U.S., he became a chief consultant to almost all U.S. presidents regarding “affairs in the Middle East”. He was close to other globalist warmongering neocons, such as Kissinger, Brzezinski and Huntington, among other recently infamous Project for the New American Century (PNAC) neocons.

Zbigniew Brzezinski: Aldus Huxley-Betrand Russell Disciple and his NWO Implementation

US Lays Waste to Cambodia, Then Henry Kissinger Dances on Their Graves

Among the incalculable havoc and mayhem that Lewis unleashed on the world was being the mastermind of occupations in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Iran-Iraq War, the Iranian Revolution, the Red Crescent Project, the fragmentation of the Middle East, the Clash of Civilizations and the Age of Muslim Wars.

Lewis was the primary proponent of western jingoism (superiority) and Muslim backwardness. He argued that the Middle East is inherently backward, and its decline was a largely self-inflicted condition resulting from both culture and religion, as opposed to the post-colonialist view that posits the problems of the region as economic and political mal-development mainly due to the 19th-century European colonization. This western Jew even had the inverted chutzpah to call Islam difficulties the byproduct of “cultural arrogance.”

In his 1982 work “Muslim Discovery of Europe,” Lewis argued that Muslim societies could not keep pace with the West, and that “Crusader successes were due in no small part to Muslim weakness.” In his 1990 essay “The Roots of Muslim Rage,” Lewis views Christendom and Islam as civilizations that have been in perpetual and eternal collision since the advent of Islam in the 7th century. He first introduced the term “Islamic fundamentalism” into neuro-linguistic programming parlance.

When running off a stream of consciousness about “jihad,” Lewis informs us that it had “no antecedents in Islamic history and no justification in terms of Islamic theology, law or tradition.” Somehow, and left unexplained by Lewis, it just suddenly morphed into existence in recent times.

Winter Watch Takeaway: Yes, as New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate staged deceptions and false flags.

Lewis critic Edward Said characterized him as a fraud, racial supremacist and overrated hack, stating, “Bernard Lewis hasn’t set foot in the Middle East, in the Arab world, for at least 40 years. He knows nothing about the Arab world.” Said went on, “Lewis’ inability to grant that the Islamic peoples are entitled to their own cultural, political and historical practices, free from Lewis’ calculated attempt to show that because they are not Western … they can’t be good.”

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, false flag, the interest in Lewis’ work was heavily promoted. Lewis had earlier “warned” that boogeyman Osama bin Laden would be a danger to the West.

In the run up to the Iraq War, he met with then U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney several times. Michael Hirsch quoted an unnamed official, who was present at a number of these meetings and summarized Lewis’ view of Iraq as “get on with it. Don’t dither.”

Brent Scowcroft quoted Lewis as stating that he believed “that one of the things you’ve got to do to Arabs is hit them between the eyes with a big stick. They respect power.”

As’ad AbuKhalil claims that Lewis assured Cheney that American troops would be welcomed by Iraqis and Arabs.

In 2002, Lewis wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal regarding the buildup to the Iraq War entitled “Time for Toppling” in which he stated his opinion that “a regime change may well be dangerous, but sometimes the dangers of inaction are greater than those of action.”

In 2006, the psychopath Lewis entered into the Iran nuclear issue with a bizarre prediction that received significant press coverage. According to Lewis (in yet another incredible inversion), Iranian leadership has an “apocalyptic worldview” and the “suicide or martyrdom complex that plagues parts of the Islamic world today.” He then suggested the possibility of a nuclear strike on Israel on Aug. 22, 2006:

What is the significance of Aug. 22? This year, Aug. 22 corresponds, in the Islamic calendar, to the 27th day of the month of Rajab of the year 1427. This, by tradition, is the night when many Muslims commemorate the night flight of Muhammad on the winged horse Buraq, first to “the farthest mosque,” usually identified with Jerusalem, and then to heaven and back[Quran 17:1]. This might well be deemed an appropriate date for the apocalyptic ending of Israel and if necessary of the world. It is far from certain that Mr. Ahmadinejad plans any such cataclysmic events precisely for 22 Aug. But it would be wise to bear the possibility in mind.

Hamid Dabashi, writing on May 28, 2018, in an article subtitled “On Bernard Lewis and ‘his extraordinary capacity for getting everything wrong,'” asked the reader to just imagine “what sort of a person would spend a lifetime studying people he loathes? It is quite a bizarre proposition. But there you have it: The late Bernard Lewis did precisely that.”

Naturally, Lewis has also chimed in with a 1986 “study” on antisemitism called “Semites and Anti-Semites.” This is standard boilerplate pilpuling that the script slur purveyors turn to today.

Lewis was a leading proponent of the “muh holocaust” pecking order theory of genocide. He spent an inordinate time poo pooing the Armenian genocide as being in no way comparable to the Jewish suffering of WWII. Lewis wrote that “there exists no serious proof of a decision and of a plan of the Ottoman government aiming to exterminate the Armenian nation.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? The difference is that those who apply the same approach to the Jewish history of WWII spend jail time, whereas Lewis — is considered an “intellectual giant.” [See: “Thought and Speech Crimes: The Disturbing Case of Revisionist Ursula Haverbeck” and “The Jewish Inquisition: Canadian Woman, 59, Arrested in Germany for Thought Crime, Faces 18 Years in Prison“]

When Lewis received the National Humanities Medal from U.S. President George W. Bush in November 2006, the Armenian National Committee of America objected.

“The president’s decision to honor the work of a known genocide denier — an academic mercenary whose politically motivated efforts to cover up the truth run counter to the very principles this award was established to honor — represents a true betrayal of the public trust,” the committee said in a statement.

Winter Watch Takeaway: Surely all that “great advice” given to Cheney on the destruction of Iraq must have played a role in this criminal’s reception of such a medal, no?