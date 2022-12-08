Charlatan Bernard Lewis: Usual Suspect and Made Man

Bernard Lewis (1916-2018) is yet another in a series of British-Jewish made men.
Lewis served in WWII in British Intelligence before being placed in the Foreign Office. After the war, at the young age of 32, he had a “meteoric rise” and was appointed as the new chair of Near and Middle Eastern history at the University of London. His main focus was Turkey. He taught there until 1974, before moving on to Princeton.
Once in the U.S., he became a chief consultant to almost all U.S. presidents regarding “affairs in the Middle East”. He was close to other globalist warmongering neocons, such as Kissinger, Brzezinski and Huntington, among other recently infamous Project for the New American Century (PNAC) neocons.
Among the incalculable havoc and mayhem that Lewis unleashed on the world was being the mastermind of occupations in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as the Iran-Iraq War, the Iranian Revolution, the Red Crescent Project, the fragmentation of the Middle East, the Clash of Civilizations and the Age of Muslim Wars.
Lewis was the primary proponent of western jingoism (superiority) and Muslim backwardness. He argued that the Middle East is inherently backward, and its decline was a largely self-inflicted condition resulting from both culture and religion, as opposed to the post-colonialist view that posits the problems of the region as economic and political mal-development mainly due to the 19th-century European colonization. This western Jew even had the inverted chutzpah to call Islam difficulties the byproduct of “cultural arrogance.”
In his 1982 work “Muslim Discovery of Europe,” Lewis argued that Muslim societies could not keep pace with the West, and that “Crusader successes were due in no small part to Muslim weakness.” In his 1990 essay “The Roots of Muslim Rage,” Lewis views Christendom and Islam as civilizations that have been in perpetual and eternal collision since the advent of Islam in the 7th century. He first introduced the term “Islamic fundamentalism” into neuro-linguistic programming parlance.
When running off a stream of consciousness about “jihad,” Lewis informs us that it had “no antecedents in Islamic history and no justification in terms of Islamic theology, law or tradition.” Somehow, and left unexplained by Lewis, it just suddenly morphed into existence in recent times.
Winter Watch Takeaway: Yes, as New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate staged deceptions and false flags.
Lewis critic Edward Said characterized him as a fraud, racial supremacist and overrated hack, stating, “Bernard Lewis hasn’t set foot in the Middle East, in the Arab world, for at least 40 years. He knows nothing about the Arab world.” Said went on, “Lewis’ inability to grant that the Islamic peoples are entitled to their own cultural, political and historical practices, free from Lewis’ calculated attempt to show that because they are not Western … they can’t be good.”
In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, false flag, the interest in Lewis’ work was heavily promoted. Lewis had earlier “warned” that boogeyman Osama bin Laden would be a danger to the West.
In the run up to the Iraq War, he met with then U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney several times. Michael Hirsch quoted an unnamed official, who was present at a number of these meetings and summarized Lewis’ view of Iraq as “get on with it. Don’t dither.”
Brent Scowcroft quoted Lewis as stating that he believed “that one of the things you’ve got to do to Arabs is hit them between the eyes with a big stick. They respect power.”
As’ad AbuKhalil claims that Lewis assured Cheney that American troops would be welcomed by Iraqis and Arabs.
In 2002, Lewis wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal regarding the buildup to the Iraq War entitled “Time for Toppling” in which he stated his opinion that “a regime change may well be dangerous, but sometimes the dangers of inaction are greater than those of action.”
In 2006, the psychopath Lewis entered into the Iran nuclear issue with a bizarre prediction that received significant press coverage. According to Lewis (in yet another incredible inversion), Iranian leadership has an “apocalyptic worldview” and the “suicide or martyrdom complex that plagues parts of the Islamic world today.” He then suggested the possibility of a nuclear strike on Israel on Aug. 22, 2006:
What is the significance of Aug. 22? This year, Aug. 22 corresponds, in the Islamic calendar, to the 27th day of the month of Rajab of the year 1427. This, by tradition, is the night when many Muslims commemorate the night flight of Muhammad on the winged horse Buraq, first to “the farthest mosque,” usually identified with Jerusalem, and then to heaven and back[Quran 17:1]. This might well be deemed an appropriate date for the apocalyptic ending of Israel and if necessary of the world. It is far from certain that Mr. Ahmadinejad plans any such cataclysmic events precisely for 22 Aug. But it would be wise to bear the possibility in mind.
Hamid Dabashi, writing on May 28, 2018, in an article subtitled “On Bernard Lewis and ‘his extraordinary capacity for getting everything wrong,'” asked the reader to just imagine “what sort of a person would spend a lifetime studying people he loathes? It is quite a bizarre proposition. But there you have it: The late Bernard Lewis did precisely that.”
Naturally, Lewis has also chimed in with a 1986 “study” on antisemitism called “Semites and Anti-Semites.” This is standard boilerplate pilpuling that the script slur purveyors turn to today.
Lewis was a leading proponent of the “muh holocaust” pecking order theory of genocide. He spent an inordinate time poo pooing the Armenian genocide as being in no way comparable to the Jewish suffering of WWII. Lewis wrote that “there exists no serious proof of a decision and of a plan of the Ottoman government aiming to exterminate the Armenian nation.”
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? The difference is that those who apply the same approach to the Jewish history of WWII spend jail time, whereas Lewis — is considered an “intellectual giant.” [See: “Thought and Speech Crimes: The Disturbing Case of Revisionist Ursula Haverbeck” and “The Jewish Inquisition: Canadian Woman, 59, Arrested in Germany for Thought Crime, Faces 18 Years in Prison“]
When Lewis received the National Humanities Medal from U.S. President George W. Bush in November 2006, the Armenian National Committee of America objected.
“The president’s decision to honor the work of a known genocide denier — an academic mercenary whose politically motivated efforts to cover up the truth run counter to the very principles this award was established to honor — represents a true betrayal of the public trust,” the committee said in a statement.
Winter Watch Takeaway: Surely all that “great advice” given to Cheney on the destruction of Iraq must have played a role in this criminal’s reception of such a medal, no?
The primary responsibility for the Armenian tragedy lies with the Russians, the British, the Kurds and the Armenians themselves, not with the Turks. Bernard Lewis was right at least once in his life- there was never any deliberate plan by the Turks to wipe out the Armenians.
thebullshitpoliceblog- Insisting on “the big lie” approach to politics puts you squarely in the same ranks as Bernard Lewis and others of his ilk. Not only are the Turks actively promoting this agenda to this day; the Jews are also participants through the agents of influence known as the “Donmeh”. Not to mention Israel’s covert/overt support of radical Islamists through their divide and conquer strategy in the Middle East. You are propagandizing in the wrong forum. Too many educated participants here.
The Turks ordered the evacuation of Armenian towns and cities during the dead of winter, and put large numbers of people on the road wandering about in the middle of nowhere. They then failed to respond to the outcomes of that. Incompetence or malice? I say malice.
Ah, no. The Armenian uprising in Van began on April 23rd, 1915. Not the middle of winter, but in fact a mere two days before the Anglo-French landings at Gallipoli. So this Van uprising was not just a case of armed rebellion but was in fact treason- a stab in the back of the Turkish state at it’s most vulnerable point, in order to assist a foreign invasion. What would you have the Turks do?
In any event, most of the Armenians in the three easternmost provinces of Anatolia were not killed, but simply driven out of their homes and over the mountains into Syrian.There they died in enormous numbers because the English, who controlled the sea, refused to allow any food to be shipped to Syria. Food moved by water in those days- there were no roads or railroads to bring in food. Huge numbers of the native inhabitants of Syria, both Christian and Muslim, died for exactly the same reason- the English blockade of the Syrian coast.
My standard of genocide includes sheer neglect and callous disregard, especially when combined with these long death marches and targeting civilians in war conditions. We can debate it, but I consider that intent. I am a hard judge on such operations. The whole region is mountainous and cold at altitude even in April.
I even call the British actions in Bangladesh in 1943 a genocide as well as the fire bombings of civilians in Germany and Japan. Operation Keelhaul when Churchill sent two million refugees back to Stalin was organized genocide aka holocaust in my book.
I will grant you that the British as usual played a role in the Armenian neglect. However it is estimated that less than a quarter of deportees survived the death marches and arrived at their destination.
Regardless of the season the Ottoman government had ordered their deportation under conditions that were known to expose Armenians to disease, starvation, the elements, and lethal attack by “Special Organisation” (Teshkilat-i Mahsusa) paramilitaries and marauding Kurds.
The extent and distances of it all over Anatolia, including areas with smaller Armenian minorities is also a tell. Most were just minding their own business and were not in revolt. The Turks came at them again with another wave of genocide in 1919-1920.
“Suicide or martyrdom complex that plagues parts of the Islamic world today.” This quote made me think of how desperate the Western powers have been to portray Muslims as terrorists via the fabricated terror events in London, Manchester, Brussels, Paris.
Interesting how the “maniac suicide” bombers have taken a “year out”, due to the Coronascam!
The reality in both cases – evil people exacerbating ethnic tensions in order to tear an Empire apart, and putting all the blame on one group.
You can call it a razzia, genocide, holocost, extermination or else: if any sizeable part of citizens of a nation take arms againts their recognised State, they deserve what they get. Even more so if their State is at war. Just imagine what NATO and the German State would do to 6-7 million muslims living in Germany if they cooperated with the Russians in a supposedly soon arriving 3rd WW.
Saying “Turks” in the context of the Armenian Genocide is like saying “Russian” in the context of the Bolshevik revolution. The Young Turk revolution was a Jewish revolution. It put Turkish power in the hands of the Donmeh crypto-Jews from the Thessaloniki crypto-Jewish colony, from whom Ataturk also emerged. The Donmeh were the original followers of Shabbatai Zvi of ‘Sabatean’ renown who feigned conversion to Islam of avoid the wrath of the Sultan in the 17th century once he discovered their inverted practices. They have been a fifth column within Turkey since that time, up to the present.
As I understand it, the leading officers in command of the genocide were Donmeh Jews. I believe this is an early instance of the Sabatean Frankist demonization of Muslims, placing a wedge between Muslims & Christians as a foundational narrative for the remainder of the 20th century and beyond. Turkish Muslims were as much responsible for the genocide as ethnic Russian Christians were for the mass killings in Russia after 1917.
Lewis’ denial of the Armenian genocide, aside from ensuring exclusive victim status for the Jews and the holohoax, might well have been to deflect attention and scrutiny away from the central Jewish Donmeh role wrt to the Armenian affair. Nothing to see here, goy. Keep walkin.
Thank you for pointing out the DONMEH aspect to this genocide…since Armenians were mostly CHRISTIAN, the DONMEH (Sabbatai Tsvi Talmudic Jewry aspect) genocide makes perfect sense. Turkey has been run by Donmeh since Attaturk, though supposedly Erdogan isn’t Donmeh. Nothing Christians (true or fake) will ever do including their bogus Christian Zionism will ever appease Talmudic Jewry, the synagogue of Satan!