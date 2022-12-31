Hundreds of fired healthcare workers who refused Covid vaccine get $10 million settlement

SHARYL ATTKISSON | Dec. 30, 2022

The following is an excerpt from The Defender.

A U.S. judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement on Dec. 19 for workers who were fired by an Illinois healthcare system for refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

About 500 workers who were terminated or, after seeing their exemption requests denied, got a Covid-19 vaccine, will receive compensation as part of the $10.3 million settlement, a preliminary version of which was first announced in July.

U.S. District Judge John Kness, a Trump appointee overseeing the lawsuit brought by the workers, issued verbal approval for the settlement during a hearing, lawyers for Liberty Counsel and NorthShore University Healthsystem said.

Kness plans to release a written judgment in the next week.

