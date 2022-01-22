The Barnett Plan: The Pentagon’s Dead-End Map for Neocon Globalism

The so-called Barnett Plan, described in the book “The Pentagon’s New Map” by Thomas Barnett, is a continuation of the New World Order (aka New Underworld Order) plan of Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi. I will dissect my own reading of this unfortunately influential but God awful book. Barnett was asked by the United States Air Force to give the indoctrination presentation to every new officer who attained the rank of general.

Barnett moved on to become chief analyst for the Israeli geostrategic analysis think tank Wikistrat. Whodathunk — and another rabbit-hole topic in itself. He is currently at Enterra and is writing for Esquire.

Barnett provided a precise strategy for establishing what will appear to the masses as a global socialist “democracy.” But in reality, this will be a global kakistocracy that will inevitably evolve into Illuminist global tyranny.

Furthermore, Barnett sees the U.S. military sistema as the linchpin to carry out the New Underworld Order (NUO). Underlying this is drinking the Kool Aid that the United States in its current, quite Satanic, Disney-like, clown world construct has something to offer to people living in what Barnett calls “the Gap.”

Barnett’s primary snake oil and comforting lies are that the U.S. has a sistema to sell to the rest of the world. That would be central bank-enabled runaway debt and usury problems, expanding wars problem, “drone assassination” problems, a vast income/wealth inequality problem (gigantic Gina factors), a Wall Street “looting” problem, a domestic rule by sub-zero tyranny, an NDAA/FISA spying problem, a satanic entertainment and porno industry problem, etc. ad nauseam.

The NUO seems to be out of ideas. When they’re out of ideas, they usually fall back on what they do best: telling lies and manipulating public opinion against some chosen enemy. In other words, military aggression. This is the snake-oil Barnett sells.

To those who might call me an unpatriotic or anti-American person, I can only retort: If your country is treating you like sh*t, and there’s been non-stop bombing and regime changes abroad for decades, then look carefully. It may no longer be your country but rather a hijacked kakistocratic Global Empire only posing as your former country.

“Everyone wants the truth until you tell it to them. Then, you’re an asshole.” –– George Carlin

So Barnett’s view of Americanism is the 180-degree opposite of ours (read 1,000 posts on our site), which he illustrated when he declared (page 17) that “the U.S. military is a force for global good that I believe has no equal. ” Once you imbibe or accept a dose of that fiction, you can actually accept the twisted mission he has in mind.

He points out (page 16) that since the end of the Cold War, all the wars and civil wars and genocides have occurred within the Gap. His vision for ending war “as we know it” begins with shrinking this Gap, and it ends with making globalization truly global.

The world can be roughly divided into two groups:

Those whose shit doesn’t stink, who he calls the “Functioning Core.” The Non-Integrated Gap, characterized by unstable leadership and absence from international trade.

Here is a glimpse of what the “functioning core” looks like circa 2022.

Los Angeles. No other developed nation looks like this. pic.twitter.com/PUkyVGTIFI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 16, 2022

The Core can be subdivided into Old Core (North America, Europe, Japan, Australia) and New Core (China, India, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Russia). The Disconnected Gap includes the Middle East, South Asia (except India), most of Africa, Southeast Asia and northwest South America.

So order out of chaos is the starting point of Barnett’s problem and “solution.” This begins with what Barnett calls “rule sets” that govern globalization. Indeed, on page 16 he states what he calls the audacious fundamentals.

“This vision propels a strategy for the United States, one that makes the audacious demand that America equate its national security with that of globalization’s continued survival and success,” he writes.

He argues the BIG LIE that the Sept. 11, 2001, Crime Syndicate false flag “proves” that “globalization requires a bodyguard, because there are still numerous forces throughout the Gap and even inside the Core working against it.”

On page 21, we get the punch line of this scam:

“Thanks to the global war on terrorism, we now understand that it likewise demands the clear enunciation and enforcement of a security rule set as well.”

Somehow, all of this fighting-boogeyman terrorism requires “the goal of universal inclusiveness,” which sneaks in mass open-border immigration as a New Age “enlightening process for everyone.” This is effectively Illuminism to break down high trust societies.

Barnett claims Integration of the Gap countries into the global economy will provide opportunities for individuals living in the Gap to improve their lives; thereby, presenting a desirable alternative to violence and terrorism. Naturally, Barnett argues that the U.S. military (as controlled by the NUO Crime Syndicate) is the only force capable of providing the military support to facilitate this integration, by serving as the last-ditch rule-enforcer. Barnett argues that it has been doing so since 9/11 by “exporting” security.

Bottom line: A Brave New World of rule sets designed by greedy globalist American kakistocracy psychopaths somehow reduces violent conflict. Violence magically decreases as rules are established by the NUO for dealing with international conflicts.

How has that been working out for ya so far?

Therefore, the U.S. military should organize itself according to two functions: the “Leviathan” and the “System Administrator.” Leviathan’s oxymoronic purpose is the use of overwhelming force in order to end violence quickly. In the clown world, this is called “full-spectrum dominance.” Leviathan will take out governments to defend Core countries.

Barnett does recognize that America’s enemies will use asymmetrical war against the U.S., focusing on its economic interests and citizenry. I disagree in part, as I believe they will target super expensive weaponry. Network-Centric Operations (NCO) and weak links using asymmetric warfare were demonstrated this year in Saudi Arabia. Fourth-Generation Warfare (4GW) naturally favors definitions of conflict far less driven by technological advances than by the enduring qualities of men in combat has been neglected by the US.

Takeaway: In the current year we would argue that Leviathan is a mess and incapable of fully carrying out Barnett Plan Kool Aid global missions even if it wanted to. Barnett in his lectures admits its limitations.

Therefore, he comes up with a concoction called SysAdmin. Its purpose is to insert satanic Americanism into other countries and cultures to wage peace: peacekeeping, nation building, strengthening weak governments, etc.

In Iraq, this manifested itself in the failed policy of transformation. The very idea that American kakistocrats and sub-zeros can transform foreign societies and cultures would be comical if it weren’t so devastating. Its only purpose is the war industry business and keeping future foreign competition reduced, beaten down and weak, especially in the Middle East, as Israeli hatchet-job measures. Even Barrett admits it’s not about oil.

We saw how that worked in Libya, where a prosperous country was taken down by these criminals to create hell on earth. Libya is currently in total disorder. Chaos rules supreme. Oil revenue has been slow to renew. Different warlords and gangs marginally control the major cities. Naturally, “ISIS” — which is nothing more than paid mercenaries and phantoms from around the world — holds the town of Sirte. There is an enslavement migration catastrophe.

The SysAdmin force is primarily staffed by older, more experienced personnel (aka Crime Syndicate psychopaths and flying monkeys), though not entirely (he would put the hive mind Marines in SysAdmin as the ” Mini-me Leviathan”). I guess that would be the guys who kick down your door and take you away to Gitmo-like facilities in the middle of the night. What a frightful imagination and vision.

Ex-Wife of Highly Ranked Colonel Unveils the Deep State and Crime Syndicate: The Kay Griggs Interviews

Included within SysAdmin structures are counterinsurgency operations, which have effectively drained the capacity of the Leviathan units as WW discussed in our “Canary in the Mind Shaft” article. The real goal of SysAdmin is privatizing war to expensively benefit contractors and financial interests.

In theory, by exporting security, the U.S. and the rest of the Core (the 1%) benefit from increased trade, increased international investment and other banksterism benefits, such as a quasi-slave labor force.

One of Barnett’s most blatant admissions (page 21) is something called the Military-Market nexus. This is the link between war and “everything else” that is globalization. The nexus describes the underlying reality that the warrior culture of the military both supports and is supported by the merchant culture of the business world.

No rules, no money. No security, no rules. No Leviathan, no security. No (American) will, no Leviathan. In other words, greed backed by blood.

Next, we have the rule set/reset (page 22). The Scamdemic opened up ad hoc sub-zero directed new rules on steroids right out of Barnett’s textbook.

“When a crisis triggers your realization that your world is woefully lacking certain types of rules, you start making up those new rules with a vengeance (e.g., the Patriot Act and the doctrine of preemption following 9/11).”

Takeaway: This describes their method for implementing tyranny and totalitarian control, and it demonstrates their need to concoct crisis.

Page 23 mentioned system perturbations, which creates a demand for new rules. The excuse for preemption is the big new rule. Many, if not most, perturbations are caused by the usual suspects — namely, the creators of the rules and interventions. It is a monumental scam.

Winter Watch Takeaway

I will end my discussion of Thomas Barnett’s ludicrous failed plan by quoting the only truism that came from this man’s mouth in the entire book (page 29):

“I’ve worked with the Pentagon for enough years to know there’s a huge difference between signing new doctrines into being and fielding the forces that will bring those strategies to life.”

Little wonder that he’s moved on to work for the Israelis.