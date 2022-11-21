Conspiracy Theory Becomes Fact as Rothschild Parasite Guild Teams Up with the Anti-Pope for Added Skulduggery

The Vatican in 2020 announced the launch of its “historic new partnership” with “some of the world’s largest investment and business leaders.” It’s called the Council for Inclusive Capitalism (aka the kakistocracy).
The council, in its press release announcing the globalist business alliance, employed this new-think, double-bind narrative: The council’s formation “signifies the urgency of joining moral and market imperatives to reform capitalism into a powerful force for the good of humanity” and, “under the moral guidance” of the anti-pope, it says it “invites companies of all sizes to harness the potential of the private sector to build a fairer, more inclusive and sustainable economic foundation for the world.”
What the f– does that even mean — not the words, the meaning behind them. Chabad Noahide Satanism?
“Reform capitalism” translated: centralized plutocrat communist capitalism. Will they be announcing an ETF named PEDO just to rub it in peoples’ faces? Pedophile priests and faux religious mafia joining up with corrupt communist corporatists to try and run the world.
A “core group of global leaders,” called the Guardians for Inclusive Capitalism, “meet annually with Pope Francis and Cardinal Turkson. The group represents “more than $10.5 trillion in assets under management, companies with over $2.1 trillion of market capitalization and 200 million workers in over 163 countries.” Fake do-gooders pretending to care about humanity.
This is not rocket science, folks. The 0.001% Crime Syndicate plutocracy who own the bulk of the wealth pyramid are organizing another exclusive club teamed up with the anti-pope Francis to run herd over the rest. These New Underworld Order Luciferians have the audacity to preach about equity.
Rubber meets the road: These same companies are laying off workers by the millions during their scamdemic.
So let me get this straight. The most powerful people on Earth — a literal global Crime Syndicate — is joining forces with the Vatican to preach to the plebs about global sustainability, identity politics and Orwellian enslavement. You can’t make this shit up.
This council will follow the warning from Pope Francis to listen to “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.” Just invert. It will be used to fund satanic and anti humanist practices that are most harmful to the weakest people.
“Equitable and sustainable model of growth” translated: The proles must eat grubs while the “global elite” and anti-pope Satanists wipe their bottoms with $100 bills.
The head mucky muck and founder of Inclusive Capital is one Lynn Forester de Rothschild. Seriously, you can’t make this up. The Rothschilds are the custodians of the Papal Treasure, among other big religious trusts. Jacob and Evelyn control this group, too.
Additionally, names like Mohamed El-Erian and Larry Fink (Blackrock) can be found on the group’s board of directors. Among the other Guardian mucky mucks are the whos who of the hardcore made men and globalists. This is a solid boycott list along with Facebook.
- Ajay Banga, president and CEO of Mastercard
- Oliver Bäte, chairman of the board of management for European multinational financial services firm Allianz SE
- Marc Benioff, chairman, CEO and founder of Salesforce
- Edward Breen, executive chairman of chemical giant Dupont
- Mark Carney, COP26 financial advisor to the British prime minister and United Nations special envoy for Climate Action and Finance
- Carmine Di Sibio, global chairman and CEO of investment firm EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young)
- Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A.
- Roger Ferguson, president and CEO of financial services firm Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
- Kenneth Frazier, chairman of the board and CEO of multinational pharma firm Merck & Co., Inc.
- Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of luxury cosmetics firm The Estée Lauder Companies
- William Lauder, executive chairman of luxury cosmetics firm The Estée Lauder Companies
- Marcie Frost, CEO of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS)
- Alex Gorsky, chairman of the board and CEO of multinational pharma firm Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
- Angel Gurria, secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
- Alfred Kelly, chairman and CEO of Visa, Inc.
- Bernard Looney, CEO of British Petroleum (BP)
- Fiona Ma, Treasurer of the State of California
- Brian Moynihan, chairman of the board and CEO of Bank of America
- Deanna Mulligan, president and CEO of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
- Ronald P. O’Hanley, president and CEO of State Street Corporation, a financial services and bank holding company
- Rajiv Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation
- Tidjane Thiam, board member of Kering Group, a multinational French luxury goods company
- Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation
- Mark Weinberger, former chairman and CEO of EY and board member of J&J, MetLife insurance company and Saudi Aramco (aka The Saudi Arabian Oil Company)
The mask is off. And the gloves are off:
Too bad the BS 19 is a crock of shit and this woman felt the need to further the lies and fear porn about a cold virus with a survival rate of of 99% for those 65 and under. Too bad no one can tell the truth about the scamdemic and open the doors to the economy and let life return to normal, and yes too bad America has developed into nothing more than an evil tyrannical police state with lots of morons and half-wits who are more than willing to sell their soul for a paycheck and a pension.
Multiple eminent scientists including Nobel prize winners have disassembled the Covid19 virus and found it to be man made. The location of its origination and the level of its seriousness is unclear but I think a bigger concern is the cure could be a lot deadlier than than the virus.
Gates et al are open proponents of depopulation. Making large numbers of people sterile is a great way to achieve this goal. You can only get away with this if you rush out an emergency vaccine.
The virus is currently making a mess of the lungs and kidneys of those unfortunate enough to be infected. We have no idea what the longer term effects will be or the ramifications of the injectable drugs we will soon be forced to regularly ingest.
Dark times.
I had to make this comment:
“Correction – Trotsky’s Cheka tactics”
Speaking of masks (off) …
• Communism With Mask Off – Dr Joseph Goebbels (PDF link)
https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Communism-with-the-Mask-Off-.pdf
But we beat those damn Nazi’s to make the world a better pl…..oooops!!!!!!
Try to take over the world, eh? Where is “Pinky and the Brain” when you need them?
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahh!
Oh, and the criminal psycho elite “global elite” don’t actually wipe their bottoms…they have servants do that for them….wasn’t Princess Di related to some aristocrat called “chancellor of the STOOL” (meaning poop) or something?
Groom of the stool.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Groom_of_the_Stool
Groom of the stool morphed into groom of the stole. You can’t make this shit up.
It’s in your face now. Some of us are blessed to be able to see.
Lynn De Rothschild is also on the Marshall Fund, that has influence over Germany.
What about the Pope calling for an end to Usury interest? Like the church used to forbid usury, back in the day. That would solve problems for billions of people world wide. We can’t have that though, as that would not suit the Rothschild Rockefeller / House of Windsor / Vatican / Medici etc interests.
The more people that wake up to this scamming the better.
Marc Benioff CEO of Salesforce bought Time magazine two years ago and is currently featuring these folks puppets Biden & Harris as the ‘persons of the year’. Biden has spent the year in a basement and struggles to string together a coherent sentence. Harris had crashed and burned her presidential candidacy by December of last year while other candidates were looking much stronger and more promising. ( A previous person of the year was child actress Greta Thunberg).
After the moronic DNC Pop Idol/American Idol style ‘debate’ question and one minute answer TV shows the DNC installed Biden and then Harris as the chosen ones.
The western word is enduring a catastrophic economic depression and huge psychological challenges from soft house arrest martial law, contradictory and confusing ‘leadership’ depending on what week it is and endless fear mongering.
The oligarchs chose their puppets as persons of the year….says it all…
Under previous ownership, Time featured Hitler in 1938 and Stalin in 1939 as their persons of the year. I wonder what our future holds…
A humble suggestion, consider investing some time reading the Bible from a historical or covenant theology point of view as opposed to the fraudulent Dispensationalist pap that most of the American church is today. Secure your salvation and let the chips fall where they may…..you’ll live for eternity with his majesty Jesus Christ.
Well, to be very honest, I could complain about many choices that are “American”; however, I would (humbly and respectfully) state that you are quite wrong in your assertion.
What the United States of America does not lack in is a varying study and observance of scripture. To the contrary, we offer some of the most diverse studies of the Bible.
Your opinion of the Bible may differ from my own, yet I respect you fully; however, I would, kindly, ask that you reconsider your perspective, as well as generalization, about America and its churches.
Best,
SC
Well, I do not wish to hurt or insult…and then I ask:
Where does the Old or New Testament (specifically) install a Pope? This is one more “person” keeping you from the FATHER. Go direct, and cut out the “middle man”.
Now for some simplicity:
Was I a Catholic? Yes, it was my spiritual foundation.
Do I hate Catholics? No, not at all. In fact, I still enjoy some of the prayers, wholeheartedly.
Do I dislike what Catholicism has become? Yep, they can keep it.
(As an aside: Heck, I have sat in a pew and wished peace to John Roberts and his family [yes, of SCOTUS]; however, my mind and soul were leaving the building way before I had physically exited at that time.)
How does this post tie into the thread?
Well, I would (humbly) ask what is new? Mr. Winter is spot on with bringing this news to our attention, but I would wonder if any of us is truly surprised? The Catholic Church sold its soul ages ago. From a strictly financial view:
1. You have final transparency over the events surrounding P2 (yes, the Catholic Church and Freemasons have been intertwined for centuries).
AND
2. If you take a hedge fund and land it in a sovereign nation, that can make the rules as they proceed, you have a very dangerous cocktail.
This tread is good for an overview; however, I would (humbly) recommend additional reading on WW and research to see how this new information is just a reaffirmation of what was once considered “conspiracy theory” would be helpful.
Good luck and, please, be well!
P.S. How much of the management fee that the “Pope” commands will go to the Sister’s of the Poor?
Mr. Mueller,
Mea culpa.
When I mentioned Mr. Winter in my post, I was speaking of his hosting this information. Yet, you wrote the thread, and I am extremely grateful for your work.
Re-reading my post, it might have given the impression that Mr. Winter was the author; apologies.
Best,
Simple Citizen
Don’t know what to make of this? Thoughts?
