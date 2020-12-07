Zuckerberg: Election Laws Apply to Thee, Not to Me

‘We’ve invited billionaires into the counting room and it will undermine the integrity of our elections. It’s unprecedented. We are headed toward a situation in which Big Tech controls the flow of information and the election process. These are the first things any oligarchy wants to control when it takes power.’ –– Phill Kline , director of the Amistad Project

In a violation of election laws, Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and other usual suspects corralled money into the disputed jurisdictions of the 2020 election. This was right out in the open.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life, which was established in 2015, received $300 million from Mr. Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan, on Sept. 1, and then another $100 million on Oct. 13, according to the center‘s press releases. This $400 million payola to privatize elections spurred at least nine lawsuits challenging the effort by the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL).

One pre-election lawsuit, involving Philadelphia and filed on Oct. 19, highlights how a grant for $10 million from the CTCL explicitly requires the City of Philadelphia to open no fewer than 800 new polling places, and failing to do so would require the city to forfeit the grant money.

The funding from Mark Zuckerberg is also to pay for election judges who oversee ballot counts and the outcome of disputes that arise regarding the eligibility of mail-in ballots.

The following graphic displays the names of some of the usual-suspect organizations that supported CTCL (aka Zuckerberg’s) election rigging nonprofit. It’s all too apparent that government and law enforcement has been circumvented by these organized plutocratic entities that, in turn, infest both of the political parties with apparatchiks and Fifth Columnists.

Republicans are also in the pockets of these Big Tech plutocrats, having done nothing to counter Red Guard censorship campaigns or anti-trust issues. Phony AG Barr and FBI were MIA. The capture is complete.

Prediction: Zuckerberg will be summoned before some congressional committee that will slap his wrists on camera and then meet him at 6 p.m. for cocktails off camera.

To cover his tracks, Zuckerberg also changed his platform’s algorithm following the 2020 election to highlight outlets like CNN, The New York Slimes and NPR, according to a report from the NYT.

Witnesses allege Zuckerberg’s partisan non-profit also gave money to local Georgia election offices to help elect Democrats. His plutocrat donations funded drop boxes in Democrat neighborhoods with no security and no chain of custody.

GEORGIA COUNTIES that received Zuckerberg’s CTCL election grants include:

Fulton: $6 million

Gwinnett: $4.2 million

Dougherty: $300,000

Cobb: $5.6 million

Macon-Bibb: $557,000

More than $5 million of the technocracy/plutocracy grants allowed the state to buy equipment to process increased mail-in and absentee ballots. An example of GOP as well as Democrat corruption and Fifth Columnist activity- flawed Dominion machines were recommended by Governor Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Raffensperger (R) for two reasons, to make themselves tons of money and to conduct elections with no way to audit results

As an example of how operatives are placed, Gabriel Sterling has done almost all election related press conferences and interviews for Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. He is not listed on the Department and Staff Directory page. There is no contact number or state email for him.

Sterling worked for Landmark Communications. Landmark Communications is one of the largest hired gun political influence company’s in GA. Gabriel Sterling was a lobbyist and VP for Landmark from 2005-2012. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) used Landmark for his campaigns from 2011-2018.

Sterling also sat on the Sandy Springs City Council and ran unsuccessfully for Fulton County Commission in 2017. He’s ran several campaigns and has even been a legislative assistant. He has a long background in politics but nothing in IT.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs was employed by Landmark and worked on Raffenspergers campaign in 2018. Fuchs was also dispatched to Fulton County to wink-wink an issue that occurred when they scanned a set of ballots and things went haywire.

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES AND CITY that received the Zuckerberg CTCL election grants:

Allegheny: $2.05 million

Berks: $471,000

Centre: $863,000

Delaware: $2.2 million

Lancaster: $474,202

Erie: $148,000

Philadelphia: $10 million

MICHIGAN COUNTY AND CITIES that received the Zuckerberg CTCL election grants:

Wayne: $3.5 million

Flint: $467,625

Ann Arbor: $417,000

Lansing: $443,000

Muskegon: $443,580

Pontiac: $405,564

Saginaw: $402,000

An example from Lansing and Muskegon, Michigan, of what this funding was used for. “City cemetary office” is a nice touch. SOURCE: CTCL documents

WISCONSIN COUNTY AND CITIES that received the Zuckerberg CTCL election grants:

Milwaukee: $2,154,500

Madison: $1,271,788

Green Bay: $1,093,400

Kenosha: $862,779

Racine: $942,100

Arizona

Maricopa: Nearly $3 million