‘Defund the Police’ Advocate Rep. Cori Bush Spent $54,000 on Private Security Company: FEC

By Jack Phillips | 16 July 2021

THE EPOCH TIMES — Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a member of the far-left “squad,” spent over $50,000 on a private security firm over the past three months, according to campaign filings.

Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings show her campaign spent more than $54,000 on RS&T Security Consulting, LLC., for “security services” between April 15 and June 28.

A cached version of RS&T Security Consulting’s website — which is offline — shows the business provides “executive protection agents” for “first-class executive protection and security for national and international figures.” It’s not clear why the website was taken down or if the business is still active.

The website also shows Secret Service-like agents as an example of what services are provided.

“Our Protection Specialists are highly skilled in a multitude of armed and unarmed protective services, surveillance system instillations and private investigative services,” the website says. “Our diverse close protection teams are trained, licensed personnel whom are experts in the private and public sector in 136 cities throughout the United States,” it adds. […]