Shoes in Staged Deceptions and False Flags as Both Calling Cards and Black Magik

Ole Dammegard is an intrepid researcher of staged Gladio II deceptions. He is subject to site attacks and censorship and is another individual who needs our support. His member-area research can be availed here by subscription. He has a closed Facebook group folks here might want to join and network. I participated before I made the decision to drop Facebook altogether.

Ole spotted something I’ve mentioned often on these pages: the existence of out-of-context photos of abandoned shoes at staged events. He feels these shoes are calling cards. I’ve always felt the staged images are forms of black magik, as it puts anybody laying eyes on them in a position to have to defy logic to accept them as real. If you accept them as real, you enter the trance.

Ole goes into some detail as to just how widespread the shoe calling card is — surprising even me. He thinks the Crime Syndicate may also have been using shoes as a mind-control trigger for some time. Ole believes these are made in Israel-Masonic psyops. I would say such imagery is certainly being used for some manner of social conditioning.

A basic Google search of the phrase “Freemason shoe” produced the following result, as well as numerous other entries:

Masonic Shoe: The Masonic shoe, which is also called the Blue Slipper, is symbolic of a physical confirmation of a spoken deed. To unloosen one’s shoe and give it to another person was the way of confirming a contract in ancient times.

Masonic Lodge 400 discusses the masonic shoe:

The best explanation of the Masonic Shoe is that it is “symbolic of a physical confirmation of a spoken deed or act.” “Now this was the manner in former time in Israel concerning redeeming and concerning changing, for to confirm all things; a man plucked off his shoe and gave it to his neighbor: and this was a testimony in Israel.” During the ceremonies of your Entered Apprentice Degree, you were instructed about the above passage of scripture from the Volume of the Sacred Law. The deed or act mentioned in this passage is meant to signify both the confirming of a contract, as well as the commitment to carry out the terms and conditions of that contract without fail. This symbolism, as far as Freemasons are concerned, is intended to express the sanctity of the contract made between yourself and the Lodge where you have taken your vows.

The Masonic Lodge of Education site tells us this is Judeo-Masonic symbolism (calling card) and even ancient Greek in origin:

Is the Masonic Shoe a Masonic symbol? Yes. But, once again, we find that the Masonic shoe is another Masonic symbol which did not originate with Freemasonry, but which was taken from traditions of antiquity as documented in the Holy Books. The reference to the shoe in the First Degree is symbolic of a Covenant (a promise) to be entered into. Ruth 4: 7-8: “Now this was the manner in former time in Israel concerning redeeming and concerning changing, for to confirm all things; a man plucked off his shoe and gave it to his neighbor: and this was a testimony in Israel. Therefore, the kinsman said unto Boaz, “Buy it for thee.” So he drew off his shoe. Pythagoras to his Disciples (in Greek) translated as: “Offer sacrifice and worship with thy shoes off.” The Druids practiced the same custom whenever they practiced their sacred rites.

We dealt with the incredulous and ridiculous story of one Mason Wells surviving three terror attacks and ending up with a shrunken head in our post “Mason Wells from Brussels Blast: Head Shrinks After Miracle Recovery.” “Mason” has a book out called “Left Standing” and a calling card right on the cover shows him with his left foot shoeless.

August 5, 2019 Update: Dayton, Ohio, Ned Pepper Bar

Update: Stagecraft crew setting up the Ned Pepper scene?

March 14, 2019 Update: Christchurch, New Zealand Mosque Attack

Further reading:

In the 2017 New Year’s terror attack on an Istanbul nightclub, The Reina, 39 people were killed and dozens injured by a lone gunman. A large pile of shoes was photographed inside. Where are more obvious items like cell phones and purses? And not a drop of blood. Does this make any sense?