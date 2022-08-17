Lord Palmerston: Britain’s Black Operations Prime Minister

Editor Note: This is a round up post of a central figure in our recent series of articles on British pederast skulduggery and political occultism.

Henry John Temple (1784-1865), dubbed 3rd Viscount Palmerston, was the British Empire’s black operations chief in the first half of the Victorian era. For him, the main objective of British foreign policy was to increase Britain’s power in the world by any means- and often the more criminal the better.

He hailed from an aristocrat family with a huge country estate in the northern County Sligo, West of Ireland, which he rarely visited. He held office almost continuously from 1807 until his death in 1865. From 1809 to 1828, he served as British Secretary of War, as Foreign Minister for most of 1830-1851, and as Prime Minister for a decade, from 1855 to 1865.

In terms of the made-man case for Palmerston, we see that although there wasn’t the standard British-Israelism “God-people” supremacist dispensationalism in his religious upbringing, he fell under the influence of Lord Shaftesbury. Shaftesbury was certainly instrumental in causing Palmerston to promote several prominent evangelicals who manipulated him, according to the “Oxford English Historical Review.”

Palmerston was the Grand Patriarch or Master of Grand Orient Freemasonry, as well as a knight of the Order of the Garter. In fact, Lady Queenborough described him as the “patriarch of European Freemasonry” [“Occult Theocracy,” Vol. I., p. 264]. Recommended reference for serious conspiracy realist researchers: “Occult Theocracy” Edith Starr Miller, (1933).

Classic Miller quote:

“Today, most of the good people are afraid to be good. They strive to be broadminded and tolerant! It is fashionable to be tolerant — but mostly tolerant of evil — and this new code has reached the proportions of demanding intolerance of good.” -Edith Starr Miller

He was an intimate friend of Kossuth and Mazzini, supporter of the 1848 French Revolution and he influenced Napoleon III to appoint Prince Murat, Grand Master of the Grand Orient Masons, as King of Naples. He was an enemy of Russia and prevented Austria from joining Russia in the Crimean War, thus ensuring Russia’s defeat. He was censored by Queen Victoria for forming important decisions without consulting her.

Palmerston was under the short leash sway of the Rothschilds and served as one of their agents. In a letter written by H. Reeve to Chas Greville, Reeve states:

“Rothschild says: ‘Lord Palmerston is a friend of the House; he dines with us at Frankfurt, but he has the disadvantage of depressing the funds all over Europe without giving us notice’” (X, letter 20th December, 1845).

Palmerston’s long experience of Freemason privilege, wealth and running in Zionist-dispensationalist circles allowed him to quickly ascend the ladder of political power. He was a Cecil Rhodes clone and British exceptionalist who believed he had been tasked with furthering the Illuminist model of intelligence.

The main modus operandi of what Webster Tarpley called “Palmerston Zoo” were dirty tricks and assassinations to maintain an iron clad grip on illegal dope trafficking and international opium trade, a British monopoly. Criminal connections were essential to this underworld economy on which the Empire depended; thus, a “fifth column” existed in the British government with Palmerston as its operational head, overseeing a carefully managed cluster of criminal organizations at his disposal.

Like his agent Giuseppe Mazzini the skulduggery of Lord Palmerston is too extensive to cover in a 1000 word post. But Winter Watch has already covered the Opium Wars, and a reading is recommended to get the flavor of Lord Palmerston. In our view the international opium trade kick started the elitist Anglo-American-Zionist Crime Syndicate, which we cover extensively on these pages.

For the record: My surname Winter is English from Lincolnshire County. My understanding is that my ancestors in this family were staunch Royalists aka “Cavaliers” in the English Civil War (1642-1651), and after they lost, made their way to Virginia. The English Civil War opened the gates to the development of religious British Israelism. Maybe it is something in the genes to stand against that?

In 1839, the Manchu Emperor named the Commissioner of Canton, Lin Tse-hsu, to lead a campaign against opium. Lin seized 2,000 chests of Sassoon opium and threw it into the river. An outraged British “citizen” David Sassoon, the leader of the Bombay Jewish community, demanded that Great Britain retaliate. Thus, the Opium Wars began with the British Army fighting as mercenaries of the Sassoons. They attacked cities and blockaded ports. The Chinese Army, decimated by 10 years of rampant opium addiction, proved no match for the British Army.

The war ended in 1842 with the signing of “The Treaty of Nanking.” This included provisions especially designed to guarantee the Sassoons the right to enslave an entire population with opium. The “peace treaty” included these provisions: 1) full legalization of the opium trade in China; 2) compensation from the opium stockpiles confiscated by Lin of 2 million pounds; and 3) territorial sovereignty for the British Crown over several designated offshore islands such as Hong Kong.

However, British PM Palmerston wrote Crown Commissioner Captain Charles Elliot that the treaty didn’t go far enough. He said it should have been rejected out of hand because, “After all, our naval power is so strong that we can tell the Emperor what we mean to hold rather than what he would cede. We must demand the admission of opium into interior China as an article of lawful commerce and increase the indemnity payments and British access to several additional Chinese ports.” Thus, China not only had to pay Sassoon the cost of his dumped opium but reimburse England an unheard sum of 21 million pounds for the cost of the war.



The Manchus resisted the privilege of selling opium throughout China, so the British Army again attacked in the Second Opium War, fought from 1858 to 1860. Palmerston declared that all of interior China must be open for uninterrupted opium traffic. The British suffered a defeat at the Taku Forts in June 1859, when sailors, ordered to seize the forts, were run aground in the mud-choked harbor. Several hundred were killed or captured.

An enraged Palmerston said, “We shall teach such a lesson to these perfidious hordes that the name of Europe will hereafter be a passport of fear.”

Palmerston supported the Confederacy in the American Civil War, mostly as a way of weakening U.S. influence and potential, and keeping Britain at the top of the roost. Post-Palmerston, and as the U.S. ascended, the British turned more to infiltration and co-opting. The long game of the British pederast satanists was manipulating the US into involvement in two world wars.