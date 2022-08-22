A Prima Facie Examination of Satanism

Even some loyal regular readers may dismiss Winter Watch’s focus on satanic forces and our use of the term “satanists,” but that’s how this spectacle manifests itself. There are more avowed Satanists than most people could possibly imagine. Others may not be Satanists openly, but they endorse inverted principles and, in most cases, without really knowing it. They dwell in a satanic mindset and world view. Thus, they are, at minimum, defacto untermenschen Satanists.
The defining theme of the Satanist, defacto or otherwise, is extreme selfishness, psychodrama and gaming. The BTK Killer Dennis Rader spoke openly about “demons within” and admitted his issue was lack of restraint and extreme indulgence selfishness. Serial killer Israel Keyes relished in it.
Read “Vicious Serial Killer Israel Keyes and the Insane Clown Posse”
The gaming psychodrama aspect of Satanists is what we write about constantly. In our article on dark triads, we highlighted three personality traits: narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy. This is the ticket to be a member of the lording and ruling caste, or what we call the Crime Syndicate or organized New Underworld Order (NUO).
Gaming (aka black magik) is feigned theatrics, feuds and shit storms. Satanic dark triads attract flying monkeys and cultish bootlickers. Satanists describe themselves as members of a “meta-tribe.”
Satanism’s main target is the human ego. Most people are drawn and remain committed to Satanism, or defacto satanism, because it feeds their ego. One practicing Satanist even critiqued that “if you’re told that you’re special or elite or some other warm fuzzy idea when you embrace a philosophy, then you are more apt to buy into it and be blind to its shortcomings.” The result is an over-rated and inflated sense of oneself (aka no accountability).
Satanists often have some kind of revenge or grudge psychodrama going on against real and imagined slights and grievances, mostly imagined. A prime example of this is “virtue signalling” and the peddling of the “whiteness” or “white privilege” narrative.
What you are witnessing is effectively “The Matrix” in action. This works to brainwash and warp those who can’t see through it.
Anton LaVey’s and Aleister Crowley’s writings formalized the Satanic mentality. Many defacto satanists and Sabatean Frankists have never read LaVey’s “Satanic Bible,” or practiced rituals or the occult, but they are unknowingly steeped in the mentality described here. Mostly, it manifests itself as extreme moral relativism, and it permeates the culture.
For further reading:
-
- On Anton LaVey’s ‘Secret Life of a Satanist’ and Satanic Bible
- Aleister Crowley 666: The Essence of Evil
- The Influence of Sabbatean Frankism on the World
- In Defense of Carl Raschke’s ‘True Story of How Satanism is Terrorizing Our Communities’
- Political Ponerology: A Psychological Anatomy of Evil, Politics and Public Trauma
“Satanism offers a minimum ethical structure and trusts individuals enough to figure the rest out for themselves,” LaVey wrote. “There is nothing inherently sacred about moral codes. Like the wooden idols of long ago, they are the work of human hands, and what man has made, man can destroy!”
This is the opposite of the core principles of objective truth and natural law — knowing the difference between right and wrong.
A “Satanic Bible” section called “Book of Belial” is revealing. It goes into black magic and psychodrama. LaVey pontificates at length, but the bottom line is that black magic is little more than pulling the wool over people’s eyes to control and exploit them. It’s the use and study of falsehoods. The ultimate goal is ego gratification and personal power.
Non-ritual or manipulative magic, sometimes called “lesser magic,” consists of the wile and guile obtained through various devices and contrived situations, which when utilized, can create “change, in accordance with one’s will.”
LaVey perfectly describes the use of magic through sex and wonder, as is employed in pop culture. For example, young pop star Britney Spears had an appearance of freshness and innocence but was at the same time was very sexy. Her sex appeal is then combined with sinister overtones. Ultimately, innocence morphs into sluttiness, which is hardcore satanic brainwashing.
Disney’s ‘Return to Oz’ as a Misanthropist Mind Control Mechanism
I think pajama people are dismissive of the idea of satanists existing en masse, because it evokes mental images of devil worshiping. But LaVey himself clears that up: “Satanism has been frequently misrepresented as ‘devil worship,’ when in fact it constitutes a clear rejection of all forms of worship as a desirable component of the personality.”
There is actually a descriptive snippet from Wikipedia:
Social Darwinism and the concept of “human nature” are ideas that are prevalent throughout The Satanic Bible. LaVey described humans as inherently carnal and animalistic. Each of the seven deadly sins is described as part of human’s natural instinct, and are thus advocated. LaVeyan Satanism has been described as “institutionalism of Machiavellian self-interest” because of many of these themes.
LaVey had one solid philosophy non-Satanists need to adopt: self-preservation. LaVey likely picked this up from Nietzsche.
“There has never been a great ‘love’ movement in the history of the world that hasn’t wound up killing countless numbers of people, we must assume, to prove how much they loved them! Every hypocrite who ever walked the earth has had pockets bulging with love!”
It’s a very materialistic philosophy well integrated into today’s world view. But Satanism tries to separate from the dumb and dumber by selling indulgence, individualism and materialism as thoughtful snake oil. They use the word “liberty” a lot.
An Examination of Satanic Behavior in Action
“The wicked wander everywhere …. when what is vile is honored by the human race” –– Psalm 12:8
On the heels of our article on the onslaught of degeneracy in children’s entertainment came Netflix once again. In this instance, we saw a juvenile drawing of a penis in plain view in a cartoon for toddlers. The phallic depiction is located inside of a log during Season 1, Episode 35 of “Maya the Bee,” according to The Mirror. Even dubious “fact checker” Snopes gives this one a “True” rating.
We could (and do) report ad nauseam on this brand of skulduggery. We would rather shift focus now to the Pervert Justice Warrior (PJW) apologists, who literally brigaded the comment section of a story on this topic. Note that not one person is questioning why this phallic symbology was deliberately placed in a TV show for tots. Instead, they defend, joke, mock and make excuses for the penis. Incredibly, these PJWs engage in a frenzy of inverse-morality virtue-signalling, each outdoing the next to shout about how okay they are with it.
Here is one Satanist attacking the woman who spotted the penis and complained about it. Just wrap your head around this twisted, inverted, good-is-bad morality:
DV8_2XL: Frankly, knowing the show, I strongly doubt any kid that it would appeal to watching would have picked up on this. However one has to wonder about the mind-set of any adult woman that manifests such a hair-trigger sensitivity to penis images. A textbook Freudian response if there ever was one.
Another PJW degenerate, Melz2, mocks,
“Oh no; a badly-drawn barely noticeable pictogram of a peen!” However one has to wonder about the mind-set of any adult woman that manifests such a hair-trigger sensitivity. We live in a time where hair-trigger sensitivity is the norm. The slightest perceived infraction has people throwing fits.
PJW TomFury13 adds: “I wish my penis was that big …”
Luciferian Robbo: “I’ve worked in children’s educational television for almost 40 years now and this kind of shit always impresses the hell out of me. Hats off and a Standing O.”
Another WTF PJW, Popobawa4u, adds:
“Or – instead of overreacting, they could just leave it there and carry on with their lives. Cave drawings featured penises for many thousands of years – apparently without any harm resulting. So, let the mom be disgusted, it’s her problem. It’s not realistic to change the rendering of a whole scene in a show because one viewer doesn’t like it.”
They aren’t up to even the minimal standards of a moral society that protects the young from predatory forces. There is a huge difference between what mature adults do sexually in private versus this public sexual grooming of children over the airwaves.
These Satanic PJWs have no concept of that. Satanic discordian untermenschen are hyper-tolerant and are hyper-moral relativists. As Satanists, they follow the Allister Crowley dictate of “Do What Thou Wilt.” This is evident in those comments.
PJW Satanists don’t get the big picture about the sexual and pedophile grooming of children. Children are easy targets of abusers, and this PJW chortling and mocking enables and normalizes that.
In a moral society that is fully awake to forces of evil, the “disgusted mom” is a heroine. In a contaminated Satanist-based society, she is mocked. In a moral society, those who are outraged at rapper XXXTentacions’ mock hanging of a white child in a music video are reinforced. In a Satanic society, the video is upvoted 546,000 times, downvoted 91,000, and the aforementioned twisted humor is fully manifested.
There are also those who aren’t fully infected with cultural Satanism who shake their heads, but they sit idly by doing nothing. Perhaps this reflects demoralization and fear of the evil? Regardless, everybody needs to take stock of themselves and get involved.
All decent, moral people need to get into the game. I myself am struggling with how. Confronting evil requires more than awareness — although that’s the starting point. It also requires competence. I’ve put forth the concept of boycotts and voting with one’s wallet, but that doesn’t seem to inspire much collective response. I don’t have all the answers, but perhaps collectively we do.
The original book ‘The Adventures of Maya the Bee’ is Illustrative
The following information is condensed from Wikipedia:
“The Adventures of Maya the Bee” was a German book and comic-book series first written by Waldemar Bonsels and published in 1912. The book depicts Maya’s development from an adventurous youngster to a responsible adult member of bee society.
Maya is a bee born in a bee hive during internal unrest. Maya is raised by her teacher, Mrs. Cassandra. Despite Mrs. Cassandra’s warnings, Maya wants to explore the wide world and leaves the hive. During her adventures, Maya, now in exile, befriends other insects and braves dangers with them. In the climax of the book, Maya is taken prisoner by hornets, the bees’ sworn enemies.
While a prisoner of the hornets, Maya learns of a hornet plan to attack her native hive. Maya is faced with the decision to either return to her hive and suffer her due punishment but save her hive or do nothing, leave the hornets’ plan unannounced, thereby saving herself from punishment but destroying her hive. Maya, after pondering, makes the decision to return.
In the hive, she announces the coming attack and is, totally unexpectedly, pardoned. The forewarned bees triumph over the hornet attack force. Maya, now a heroine of the hive, becomes a teacher, like Mrs. Cassandra, and shares her experiences and wisdom with the future generation.
At one point, Maya feels compelled to rail against the behaviors of untermenschen wasps, calling them “a useless gang of bandits” [Räubergeschlecht] that have no “home or faith” [Heimat und Glauben].
Good piece Russ. The schools are awash in this hypersensitivity. Our opening meeting at an NJ high school was graced with 2 black females castigating us for being racists ( the school is largely white). The PE department is full of lesbians, and transgender is in full swing. I hear so much hostility towards men/boys from a lot of the girls that it’s worrisome and certainly sad. My last year and not a moment too soon. I was toying with putting “No decriminalization of pedophilia” stickers on my car just to provoke dialogue. Haven’t done it though, maybe when I’m out.
“my last year” ?! – You are a senior in high school? – or a parent of a senior?
If you are student you are an inspiring and unusual exception – and something close to that even if you are a 40-something parent in NJ.
I go back and forth – lot’s of people have noted near total acceptance of the plandemic among young people. The teens I see – mostly at an athletic field setting – seem to be totally ignoring social distancing and masks. (Data clearly show almost zero risk of serious effects of Covid infection for under 25 yr olds). Otherwise, I see lots and lots of masked 20 and 30 somethings.
oops – I missed the pre-plandemic date tag on your comment – a re-posting (which is fine)
Three years down the road, I assume you are still resilient – and maskless whenever you can be!
Hang in there! Must be worse if you are in college now!
Same thing with me…I basically reposted a comment I made this past January.
Douteux55 – I see you here still occasionally – my comment, 3 years late – still applies! If you were reading Winterwatch as a 17 yr old senior in 2017: “Inspiring and unusual” – hope there were and are lots of you.
I think most here are in a, shall we say, “older demographic”!
David Icke talks extensively about revealing what’s going on, Tell everyone he says, ask the wrong questions, upset the status quo, go to the political rallies, fight back. His talks are sold out so people are listening, but that’s Europe. This place is another story altogether. He was recommending a video: Outfoxed. Ever hear of it? On his last broadcast he talked about a school in England that has banned skirts and dresses for girls. Everyone has to wear pants. Clarks, the shoe company, is abandoning gender oriented shoes, unisex now. He said the agenda goes all the way back to 1969, to erase gender identity, I believe ultimately to decriminalize pedophilia.
Speaking of luciferian bands, I stumbled on this gem today: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1475145888/ref=s9u_simh_gw_i5?ie=UTF8&fpl=fresh&pd_rd_i=1475145888&pd_rd_r=8T46J08MGDKG037G4C71&pd_rd_w=faeKh&pd_rd_wg=ZtKhq&pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=&pf_rd_r=822VGYDP9QNGNH9QH389&pf_rd_t=36701&pf_rd_p=1cf9d009-399c-49e1-901a-7b8786e59436&pf_rd_i=desktop
Other reviewers of the chain of Paul is Dead books tie the Tavistock Institute and obvious idolization of Aleister Crowley into involvement with the Beatles success. The beatle and winged beatle were also heavily used symbols in Crowley’s ceremonious black magic. Perhaps reading for the weekend and an article on TNN next week.
Illuminatiwatcher.com is a weekly read of mine as well as TNN. The author only focuses on illuminati symbolism in the media industry and has published several books.
http://www.vigilantcitizen.com is another good and rather depressing site on this topic
I completely agree that boycotts are the answer- the power of the purse is virtually the only power we have left. To be effective, a boycott must be worldwide, and the internet gives us the ability to do that. The problem then becomes- what do we boycott? I vote for Starbucks- it’s world-wide, Jewish owned and there are easily available alternatives.
On the topic of Satanism, Steve Outtram has some fascinating material and research about Burning Man, the annual event on Federal land in Utah USA. There are hours of video discussion and the associated slides on his site https://burners.me/shadow-history/
As a tech industry insider he brings up some fascinating ‘coincidences’ and connections with the military industrial complex and essentially describes it as a giant psyops petri dish run by US intelligence. I have attended the event and it is definitely crawling with cops and spooks, yet there are a high number of deaths each year for an event this size on federal land, and the annual themes are openly black magic oriented…
Another crap satanic art sale going on in New York at Christie’s
Buy a photo of a crumpled piece of aluminum foil! Opening bid $20,000
http://www.christies.com/lotfinder/sculptures-statues-figures/john-chamberlain-untitled-6098174-details.aspx?from=salesummery&intobjectid=6098174&sid=28151cda-a181-4e84-80ba-e0c869450ea8
“Confronting evil requires more than awareness — although that’s the starting point….” Exposing evil in pop music culture is how I confront it, by writing fiction about a rock band that also confronts it and exposes it. https://omegabooksnet.com
As we watch Australia now being put under another round of insane lock-downs due to the plandemic, I could not help but recall the words of Aloysius Fozdyke, a prominent member of Sydney’s satanist Alpha Lodge. Are his predictions about to come true? I came across his writings on Henry Makow’s web site.
Fozdyke states: “It was decided a long time ago that Australia as a continent is just too good for white trash and the trash agrees with us. Fiji will be Chinese by 2025 and Australia by (probably before) 2040. We work on the ignorance and stupidity of Aussies and when you have something as powerful and unmoving as that behind you it is impossible to fail.”
“Satanists are laced throughout Australian society, and the pattern is replicated everywhere. They include politicians, doctors, high ranking police officers, lawyers, decorated military men, media personalities, fashion models and social workers. The most talented have lifestyles maintained by crime under a veneer of respectable professionalism and knowledge. Marginal types (prostitutes, drug dealers) are important to Satanism but are merely tools.”
Whether Australia is to be gifted to China really matters not, as they are now living under the Chinese “social credit system” rolled out by the globalist bankster’s. Australian’s are nothing more than caged animals as we speak. The question is how far behind them is the rest of the world?
I know Fozdyke has been wrong on several prediction’s, but it seems his predictions for the end game are right on.
Ref:
https://www.henrymakow.com/2018/11/australia-has-been-gifted-to-china.html
https://www.savethemales.ca/australian_satanist_exposes_wo.html
Who better to define Satanism than a true practitioner?
https://www.henrymakow.com/insiderexposesfamous.html
Your “focus on satanic forces,” Russ, is the reason I began coming here in the first place! Same as what my https://omegabooksnet.com novels focus on (and the remedy) within the entertainment biz.
“…The satanists often employ some kind of revenge and grudge psychodrama going on against real and imagined slights….” And not just against white folks…I’d say the mask mob that beats up or throws hot coffee in faces of innocent non-mask wearers or screams at children not wearing masks and threatens the parents of those children as just as imbued with satanism as BLM, Antifa, and the other minions of chaos we see these days.
I am a “loyal regular reader”: (except during times of internal exile); I have not dismissed this line of thought; I have evaded it. No more! This is a timely re-post; I have read it carefully and will look for more.
Nietzsche very much belongs in this context. No doubt a cartoon-Nietzsche, but Nietzsche nonetheless. “Beyond Good and Evil” (1886) is all you need to know (in this context).
He was a sick, extremely lonely, and angry man for his entire adult life; never married, no kids, almost no friends; a failed academic, excruciating pain almost without end (in an age without aspirin); not excusing here, just providing context.
Nietzcheans may be interested to learn (as I was) that an MD has recently completed a careful analysis and dismissed the very commonly held view that he suffered from syphilis; rather, the evidence better suggests a benign brain tumor that afflicted him thought out his adult life.
Back to now: what else is there to do but turn.it.off! – all of it – if you have kids drag them away from their devices as much as you can.
They use the word “liberty” a lot.
I bet they do, because it is a vague, and therefore naturally destructive, NLP style of term. Kind of like ‘equity’- if you come upon a group of people talking about equity, do yourself a favor and keep your distance. In other words, because these types of terms are vague, they’re potentially destructive, because they will be used deceptively by pathological people to get what they want from others. So a vague term of any kind is somewhat problematic in this way- they are essentially “further from the truth” than other words that are more precise, which is why they get used a lot by the liars. Speaking of liars, I also have to comment on LaVey’s asinine line of thought that’s basically being played out in many cities and parts of the country as we speak: “and what man has made, man can destroy!”… This is actually a true statement by LaVey. But notice he doesn’t explain WHY it might be good to do that. He probably didn’t explain his reasoning, because he didn’t have any. So he lies by omission here, (because there’s no reason for destroying something unless you have something better already in its place) LaVey’s expecting the the neophyte satanist to piece in their own reasons to destroy. And if one is a budding satanist, reading LaVey’s tripe in an effort to become enlightened, they’ll have plenty of their own reasons, because reading lies while trying to search for the truth will enrage pretty much anyone. Which brings us back to the rioting and unrest, these people are acting out this concept on a large scale. They’ve been lied to about virtually everything, and they’re upset about that. And I don’t necessarily mean that they’re consciously pissed off- I mean that they’re not conscious about why they’re upset. In fact they continue to believe additional lies, given them by media etc, blaming others (white men, patriarchy, capitalism, etc) for their position, which in fact exacerbates the situation even more. In ‘everybody gets a trophy‘ clown world, where ‘everyone is perfect’ just as they are, personal responsibility doesn’t exist, and victim hood is weaponized into a pathology.
On what to do besides boycotting:
I believe that the real effectiveness lies in a limited, measured “attention boycott”, as one commenter suggesting to turn off all devices somewhat rightly indicated. I say somewhat, because turning off all devices is a bit extreme, as there’s a litany of wonderful and excellent and positive, redeeming things that one can direct their attention to that are available on their devices. The problem with that is it’s quite personal, and people normally don’t monitor what they pay attention to. But they should. And they should monitor and augment what they pay attention to based on a system that relies on an uplifting moral value set. That said, there’s also another problem, and that’s the fact that people almost never monitor what others pay attention to. The only place that this happens with any frequency is in the family unit, which explains why they want to destroy the family. Which brings me to my second suggestion of what to do, which deals with how to monitor and guide other people’s attention. Realistically one shouldn’t care about monitoring/guiding other people’s interests before they have their own act together, but this tactic helps a person do that. Obviously you can’t compulsively direct an adult stranger’s attention, as a parent does for their children. But you do use the same basic tactic. That tactic is a moral obligation between people to TELL THE TRUTH. If enough people in a culture abdicate this responsibility, the culture devolves into a chaotic nightmare. So that’s what’s wrong with the USA and the world. People lie to each other too often. They lie so much that they lie to themselves, which is a huge problem, as it becomes harder to identify and accept the truth (cognitive dissonance, normalcy bias, etc). Deception creates societal discord and suffering. Tell the truth, and live out the fact that you believe it, for everyone to see. It will inspire others to do the same, and it will fundamentally change the preferences of one’s attention towards more truly rewarding pursuits.
Very thoughtful – I am on board more with the 2nd half than with the first. Yes, it’s probably not too hard to find Shakespeare “on your device” and that is infinity to be preferred over Myle Cyrus. But going for the gold would involve reading a play aloud as a family after dinner. (We may never get back there but it was common at one time among families who sought to better themselves – the word would never have appeared in quotes.)
Second half is responsibility for one’s culture; where culture includes a “culture of honesty” as substructure to high culture (culture of reading Shakespeare). Tons of very hard work to be done there.
And that’s where the cult of “non-judgementalism” blocks us – the so called virtue of “tolerance” — that’s all very much a part of the satanic strategy. It has been with us so long that any direct challenge to that regime seems unthinkable. It’s part of the (degraded) culture. No one wants to go back to hanging Quakers in the village square; but a culture that refuses to say no! to anything or only to new Quakers .e.g. “:whiteness” is not a culture – it’s a mass.
If your local library is holding a drag queen story hour, it’s important but easy to make sure your kid is not there. But the hard work is saying “not in my town – our town” – and then going out and looking for “our” – calling the town council – organizing a counter story hour on the library step and on and on.
So much hard work if there is to be any hope. And now social distancing makes it all the more difficult. In some towns, adults and children gathering on the library steps risk arrest – fines, at least. 90% of the adults and children in my town now find that unthinkable; for “everyone’s safety” you understand.
One doesn’t go from viewing miley cyrus on a phone, to acting out romeo and juliet with their family. It may be a noble goal to have, but it’s untenable to expect such a large degree of change so quickly. It would be possible to do so if smaller steps to that goal were conceived and carried out over time, and I reckon watching said play on a device might be that first incremental step. If you were to apply the “attention boycott” tactic to your example of drag queen story hour, it might look something like this- you don’t go to that library and you freely tell people why you don’t. That’s good enough for me, because you’re controlling what you pay attention to, and being honest with others about why. So you logically and politely encourage others to do the same. Enough people do that, and drag queen story hour collapses under its own weight, because nobody is coming. You certainly don’t bring more attention to the abomination of drag queen story hour by protests or organizing a “counter-story hour” that can then be made into a contentious, divisive spectacle by the untrustworthy media.
We are discussing strategies – or better, tactics. The characterization of the adversary above included: “feigned theatrics, feuds and shit storms” – so you are correct – in combating the drag queen story hour – there is danger of becoming a mirror image of the adversary. “Attention boycott” your term, but that’s where I started and your words brought me round to thinking that’s not enough – it’s too private too passive. You introduced “monitor what others pay attention to” – I took that to mean “taking responsibility for one’s culture” – we both seem to be looking for public, at least collective responses. The story hours have spread nation-wide and have become routinized – individuals engaging in attention boycotts have not stopped that.
Well, the libraries are all closed, the drag queens are out of business. The playing field has shifted in a way that is horrifying us all. This was almost a nice problem to have had!
Yes we’re certainly discussing tactics. And you’re correct that the danger of mirroring the Adversary is very real. I suggested that one “monitor what others pay attention to” by telling the truth, nothing else, and that is in my opinion the same as “taking responsibility for one’s culture”. Telling the truth isn’t passive or private. You literally have to tell it to someone else, which removes both passivity and privacy from the exchange. Look at it this way- a lot of folks operate under the false assumption that they’re the “directors” of their own life “movie”, if you will. They really aren’t. Other people are. We all rely on others to confirm if something is dumb or counter productive. (The real trick is doing it in a way that’s polite and logical.) But this function is nearly kaput because people are constantly lying to each other, and a large part of that is because they’re afraid to tell the truth. People better themselves largely based on other people’s input. Take someone who says to another that the other maybe needs to “lose a few pounds,” put exactly that way, and let’s say that the person saying this is obviously correct. Many people will be triggered into a negative response by hearing that truth, when in fact they should be grateful and appreciative that someone cared enough about them to level with them. That’s a responsible society. People speak up and tell the truth. If they did, others would, and with a snowball effect they’d set a broader consensus in this culture that, using your example, drag queen story hour isn’t a good idea.
The Brittany Spears public tragedy continues in 2020
https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/theres-something-terribly-wrong-with-britney-spears-instagram-account/
One will never hear or find a finer teaching on Satanism than by the late and great Dr. Walter Martin here:
https://youtu.be/Vr0uPeoe4zg
He was a man who had first person encounters with demons and was involved in hundreds of exorcisms. A preeminent expert. Highly recommend one and all to listen.
Thanks for that, it’s a good listen. His quote of that portion of II Timothy is compelling because it’s an exact description of what’s happening:
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.
2 For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy,
3 Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good,
4 Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;
5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
6 For of this sort are they which creep into houses, and lead captive silly women laden with sins, led away with divers lusts,
7 Ever learning, and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
Pretty spot on I’d say.
In the hermetic wisdom it’s said that you become what you oppose.l which may be why Jesus said go your own way till the end. What if someone said find one thing you want to save that wouldn’t otherwise survive the tribulation and nurture it and defend it with your life.
Hermes Trismegistus was the person who said “as above, so below”. As such, I’d be careful consulting hermetic wisdom. I believe you’re referring to Daniel 12:9 when commenting about what Jesus said about going your own way until the end. Its meaning is not what you have come to understand or are implying. “Go your own way until the end” sounds a whole lot like “do as thou wilt”, in my opinion. In fact Jesus doesn’t say this. Here’s what he said in Daniel 12:9:
“And he said, Go thy way, Daniel: for the words are closed up and sealed till the time of the end.”
Did you happen to see the changes to the recent suicide related death Daisy Coleman? When she first gave interviews she was clean cut and so on. Her pictures before her death show her with a literal Satan tattoo on her neck and other odd symbols all over her body. She also was working with some really shady “non profit”. Might want to look into that because she had a massive Satan tattoo on her neck and I am not kidding.
Satanism offers you human rights (rights of ego) and rejects cultural divine rights (subservience to a greater good)
All Africa, knows their ancient cultures practiced circumcision. Death to the adulterer and so the nuclear family and tribe was strong as the biological father was at home to bring a conservative balance to the home and child. Death penalty was always the method of punishment for the crime. Sometimes they even had a 7 times law of payback for the thief who stole a cow. Seven were paid in reparation. Just as is found in Torah. Homosexuality was unknown and was a disgusting death style. Literally they would kill you so it never reared its human right to practice such an evil. Women were subject to their men for protection in a harsh environment. Tribal land disputes were common and need wars to secure your future. Today its called racism or Xenophobia. and Yes! Africa is waking up to the fact that a nation that stays together keeps its culture and ethnicity and language as the ancestors wanted and fought for.. Today migrants are losing their ethnicity and are given the right to access and destroy other cultures. Say what you like Colonialism never destroyed culture and ethnicity. Prisons were for liberals who never existed. Liberals need to pay to keep prisoners in Jails. Why must the tax payer pay to put an anti social Bernie Madoff in prison? Human rights has subverted Divine rights. In Africa justice was swift and later the chiefs would adjudicate the matter. Seems like Africa was duped when it comes to neo jurisprudence.
Torah = good Talmud = evil. Torah is practiced in the Land of Israel and Talmud is human rights enforced upon unsuspecting goys.
So who pushed homosexuality.
And abortion
And Migration
And homosexxual libities
And porn at the expense of your freedom of speech.
And divorce and a break up of your god given strength of tribe and family and nation.
Modern human rights are a weakening of all that our ancestors asked us to do? Which people eat from the knowledge of good and evil = those who will die. Jews eat from this tree and cry antisemitism but the Law they could not keep they subvert in our nations as it was written on our hearts. You can still be a Christian and demand the nation adapt a divine Law of God.
Just imagine to a Jew you may lend at intrest but to a non dual nation citizen you may not. Turn the Law on them and chase them out as it says their is one law in the land for you also for the stranger. Soi why are you paying Talmudic Kosher tax dumb goys.
Maury Terry — The Ultimate Evil
Comprehensive audio presentation based on this book –> link
From a Christian perspective, the Bible is specific about God using Titus the prince of Rome to destroy Jerusalem, the Jews, and the temple in 70 AD. This fulfilled what Moses said in Deuteronomy 28, what Daniel wrote about in Daniel 9, what Jesus told his disciples in Matthew 23-24 up to verse 34, and what most of the book of Revelation says. For the first 1850 years of the church these themes were well understood. Subsequent to that the body of Christ has been spoon fed the fraudulent Dispensationalist dogma. During the current scamdemic, the Christian church is DOA. It is spiritually dead because of all the false doctrines.
This is why Satanism is flourishing, and will continue to grow in influence. Just like God Used the Babylonians and the Assyrians, and the Roman legions, he is using professional hacks, politicians, corrupt media to judge and sift humanity. Only those that study and increase spiritual knowledge on his specific Word will be saved. All others will be discarded.
The time for choosing is almost over. Most will be hardened Romans1. Things are happening at an exponential rate. If the fraudster Biden becomes president, it will be that creep Obama behind the scenes exacting his revenge on humanity. This will be very pleasing to the Kingdom of Lucifer.