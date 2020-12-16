News Ticker

Chicago Teachers Union Tweets Reopening Schools Would be ‘Racist, Sexist and Misogynistic’ … and Then Deletes it!

December 16, 2020 Winter Watch Around the Web, Business, Politics, US News 0

By Tyler Durden | 7 December 2020

ZERO HEDGE — UPDATE: After getting pummeled on Twitter, the CTU attempts a backpedal. No one’s buying it…

“…in the struggle.”

They couldn’t even scrub the Marxism out of their climb-down. Perhaps keeping Chicago’s public schools closed until the teachers union is dissolved is the wise way to go.

*  *  *

As PJMedia’s Bryan Preston detailed earlier, The Chicago Teacher Union unleashed this pearl on an unsuspecting world Sunday.

Since we knew they would delete it, we preserved it in digital amber.

Chicago Teachers Union really doesn’t want its teachers to have to go back work. […]

