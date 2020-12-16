Chicago Teachers Union Tweets Reopening Schools Would be ‘Racist, Sexist and Misogynistic’ … and Then Deletes it!

By Tyler Durden | 7 December 2020

ZERO HEDGE — UPDATE: After getting pummeled on Twitter, the CTU attempts a backpedal. No one’s buying it…

Fair enough. Complex issue. Requires nuance. And much more discussion. More important, the people the decision affects deserve more. So we’ll continue give them that. Appreciate the feedback of those truly in the struggle. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) December 6, 2020

“…in the struggle.”

They couldn’t even scrub the Marxism out of their climb-down. Perhaps keeping Chicago’s public schools closed until the teachers union is dissolved is the wise way to go.

As PJMedia’s Bryan Preston detailed earlier, The Chicago Teacher Union unleashed this pearl on an unsuspecting world Sunday.

Since we knew they would delete it, we preserved it in digital amber.

Chicago Teachers Union really doesn’t want its teachers to have to go back work. […]