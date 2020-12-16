ANOTHER Airline Announces ‘COVID Passports’ Will Be “Essential” For Travel

‘That has to be the number one priority: to get vaccines in the hands in as much of the global population as possible, and then connecting this to a COVID passport’

By Steve Watson | 7 December 2020

SUMMIT NEWS — Yet another airline has announced that it sees so called ‘COVID passports’, proof that travellers have been vaccinated and/or tested negative for coronavirus, as “essential” for them to be able to travel.

Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of Cebu Pacific, the largest budget airline in the Philippines, made the comments to reporters Monday.

“We do think that’s essential, especially as we open up international travel,” Gokongwei said, adding that there are “different vaccines and I think we have to work on a single, global COVID passport so that each country respects the passport.”

Gokongwei also stated that without fears of the virus spreading being allayed by vaccination and herd immunity, “there’s nothing to be spoken about.” […]