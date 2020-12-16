Human No More: Globalists Play God with Unproven DNA-Rewriting Injection

By Giuseppe Vafanculo

Remember the old Looney Tunes cartoons where Wile E Coyote was so confident in his superior intelligence and planning that he was going to create the perfect bomb-laden trap the Roadrunner could not possibly escape? Inevitably–every time–the plan would blow up in Coyote’s face.

This is literally what humanity now faces with the insane rush to market of an untested, unproven new technology–Pfizer’s, and soon Moderna’s, injection to rewrite human DNA. The mainstream media is calling this a vaccination. It is not.

Rewriting a patient’s DNA is not a vaccination. These dangerous injections by globalist parasites seeking to play god by literally cutting out a snippet of an individual’s DNA and replacing it with chimeric-creation messenger RNA that seeks to overwrite the patient’s own genetic code. This is transhumanistic rape. This is absolutely satanic overreach by the frankenfool mad scientists serving the globalist parasites. All to save us from a bug that delivers a nasty chest cold that 99.997% of the global population under the age of 65 survive.

Already, the significant side effects should cause great concern for any person considering taking the Pfizer injection: six people died in limited Pfizer testing. Hundreds had neurological damage that is not going away. Bizarrely, multiple test participants developed Bell’s Palsy (the freezing of half of one’s face in a grotesque mask).

These shocking results lend credence to the theory that the COVID-19 quackccines serve a hidden eugenics function. A whistleblowing nurse revealed the label of the soon-to-be-approved AstraZenaca DNA-altering injection. The nurse reveals the contents of the vaccine include aborted fetal tissue, which some mainstream outlets have falsely “debunked”.

Similarly, Dr. Carrie Madej outlined the adjuvants of concern, while Dr. Christiane Northrup highlighted the existence of transverse myelitis in vaccine trial participants and the likelihood of pathogenic priming.

Another pair of whistleblower doctors in Europe revealed the COVID-19 shots could easily induce sterility in women, while there remains uncertainty whether the vaccine is excreted in human milk:

The list below of adverse reactions reveal the absolute fraud in bringing this deadly and dangerous rewriting of human DNA to the general public. Especially disturbing is the final line that reveals these Big Pharma giants have been testing this abomination on children. Clearly the World Economic Forum minions view innocent children as a commodity.

Already the unexpected side effects are frequent and shocking: Australian injection recipients were testing positive for HIV, so the entire Australian-created COVID vaccine program was cancelled.

Today’s toxic environmental stew caused by the poisons of Monsanto, Big Agra, and Big Pharma have led to an explosion in allergies–especially in children.

Documents published by Pfizer and BioNTech showed that people with a history of severe allergic reactions were excluded from the clinical vaccine trials, and doctors were advised to look out for such reactions in trial participants who weren’t previously known to have severe allergies. In other words, the clinical trials were already biased, because they excluded people with a history of allergic reactions. Therefore, the performance of the vaccine looked safer. Therefore, no one would find out that allergic reactions to the vaccine are a MAJOR danger.

The reason for the intense allergic reaction is another toxic element to the untested injection: liquid nanoparticles that are coated or PEGylated with a synthetic, non-biodegradable covering. This covering can cause intense allergic reactions. Robert F Kennedy Jr’s news site The Defender explains:

“Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Arcturus Therapeutics COVID vaccines all utilize a never-before-approved messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, an experimental approach designed to turn the body’s cells into viral protein-making factories. This technology involves the use of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) that encapsulate the mRNA to protect them from degradation and promote cellular uptake.

“The LNP formulations in the three COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are “PEGylated,” meaning that the vaccine nanoparticles are coated with a synthetic, non-biodegradable, and increasingly controversial PEG.

“COVID mRNA vaccines are not the only vehicle for PEG involvement in COVID-19 vaccine production. Researchers at Germany’s Max Planck Institute report developing a process for COVID-19 vaccine production to purify virus particles at “high yield.” The process involves adding PEG to a virus-containing liquid and passing the liquid through membranes.”

RFK, Jr. Warned FDA Three Months Ago About Ingredient in Pfizer COVID Vaccine That Likely Caused Life-Threatening Reaction in Two UK Healthcare Workers

Especially chilling is nearly all of the couple thousand Pfizer test participants reported worse side effects after the second shot. This literally means that as the treatment has more time to corrupt the recipient’s DNA, the worse the side effects become.

The FDA says Pfizer’s Covid vaccine is safe and effective. But trial participants warn of intense symptoms after second shot

These concerns don’t even take into account whistleblower accounts of a “biohazard nightmare” at the Merck vaccine plant.

As an extensive article in Vanity Fair digging into the whistleblower allegation says, “But the very function of vaccines–to protect healthy people–requires greater vigilance, said Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine researcher and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine. “The bar for COVID vaccines is higher, because you are injecting people who are generally well to prevent them from getting sick, and the margin for error is lower,” he said. With a COVID-19 vaccine, “you are potentially infecting the entire population of the United States, and if you get it wrong, it’s amplified by 330 million.””

For nearly 250 years the religious cult of the needle has erroneously believed that mass injections of a small part of a microbial (live or dead) along with adjuvants, will stimulate an immune response that will cause immunity via long-lasting antibodies.

For 250 years it has never worked as promised. Remember in the 70s when we were all promised one flu shot would prevent you from getting the flu ever again? Such quackery is the root of Quackccination–the pseudo-science of Big Pharma immunization that is more of a cult-like religion than a science.

Medical experts around the globe are risking their careers and their freedom for courageously speaking out against the DNA-altering transhuman injection.

Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!

The hubris of the genetic transhuman cultists is shocking. Their level of knowledge of genetic manipulation is a checkers board, while the Divine, through nature, plays 64-level cosmic chess. The frankenfools seek to control or hardwire one aspect of a coronavirus response, while nature mutates and adapts thousands of times every moment. Just like Wile E Coyote, they are always arrogantly certain their daft strategy will work.

Dr. Judy Mikovits explains: ”So now you’re going to inject an agent into every cell in the body. I just can’t even imagine a recipe for anything other than what I would consider mass murder on a scale where 50 million people will die in America from these vaccines.”

Remarkably, there is an inoculation science that works. The science of homeopathy, created by German Doctor Samuel Hahnemann in the late 18th century, gets immunization right by distilling away all physical particles while retaining the energetic, healing essence. Homeopathy is a far better and natural solution that has successfully delivered immunization with no side effects for over 200 years. No wonder corrupt globalist organizations such as the FDA, CDC, WHO, and EU Directive 2001/83/EC continue to seek to ban homeopathy from general use. It is natural, it is effective, and it denies profits to the Big Pharma criminal mafia.

Giuseppe Vafanculo is the creator and host of Revolution Radio’s (www.freedomslips.com) “The Perfect Triangle” Fridays 6-8 p.m. ET live on Studio A. Vafanculo is co-host of “The Wisdom Circle” Wednesdays 12-2 p.m. ET live on Studio A; and “Operation Scorpio” Saturdays 1-4 p.m. ET live on Studio A. He is also the producer and regular commentator on “Need to Know: The Fetzer Report” weekday evenings live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Archived at Jim Fetzer Bitchute. Russ Winter plans on participating every other week on these earlier shows.