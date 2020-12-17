Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees

Security lapse the latest privacy issue for the social-media giant

By Jeff Horwitz and Robert McMillan | 21 March 2019

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL — Facebook Inc. for years stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in a format that was accessible to its employees, in yet another privacy snafu for the social-media giant.

The incident disclosed by the company Thursday involved a wide swath of its users, though Facebook said no passwords were exposed externally, and it hasn’t found evidence of the information being abused.

Facebook estimated it will notify “hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users,” the company’s vice president of engineering, security and privacy Pedro Canahuati said in a blog post Thursday. […]