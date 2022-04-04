Disney’s ‘Return to Oz’ as a Misanthropist Mind Control Mechanism

A movie critic in 1985 described Disney’s “Return to Oz” — a sequel to “The Wizard of Oz” — as “bleak, creepy and sometimes terrifying.“ Why it was marketed to children? The movie, in fact, is about trauma-based mind control (MK). Those behind it must have taken sadistic in plain sight pleasure in terrifying young viewers around the world.

These observations were gleaned from an 2014 article at Vigilant Citizen.

Young Dorothy is taken to a grimy mental hospital to clear her head from all of the “Oz nonsense.” She’s then strapped down on a bed to be electroshocked — and that’s just the beginning. But before Dorothy leaves for the ward, she finds a key with the symbol for Oz. It represents the key to her core personality. At the clinic, we see the Dr. Worley holding the key. This represents him taking over her mind and becoming her MK handler. Dr. Worley tells Dorothy “I know exactly what will cheer you up!” and presents to her his electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) machine.

While looking at the machine, Dorothy sees the reflection of another girl. The electroshock machine is the gateway to her alter persona – “Ozma.”

As Dorothy walks down the dark, scary hallways of the institution, we hear “patients” screaming and crying. Later, after being dissociated from shock and torture, Dorothy asks her alter Omza about these people. Ozma explains they are “patients who have been damaged and locked in a cellar.”

Once Dorothy goes to the land of dissociation, or Oz, she encounters the same creepy people from the MK hospital. The head nurse is Mombi, a twisted, sadistic motherly figure. The male nurse is a secondary programmer who is charged with torturing and traumatizing the victim. In mind control terms, Dr. Worley is the chief MK slave handler in this swell movie. Dorothy is tricked into thinking her “best friend” in Oz is the ECT machine.

In the land of Oz, Dorothy is faced with lots of survelliance. The rocks, walls and everything else have eyes. A sense of survelliance is a key aspect of mass MK. Also see “Disney Runs ‘Shutterbug’ Surveillance Psyops on Little Kids.”

Naturally, Dorothy encounters the yellow-brick road. Fritz Springmeier in “The Illuminati Formula to Create a Mind Control Slave” describes it’s significance.

“Monarch slaves are taught to “follow the yellow brick road.” No matter what fearful things lie ahead, the Monarch slave must follow the Yellow Brick Road which is set out before them by their master. For some slaves used as track stars, their Yellow Brick Road was the track they had to run. The Yellow Brick Road is the runway in which alters were trained to fly off from to exit their internal world and take the body. The Yellow Brick Road also pertains to the assignment that an alter is given. To follow the Yellow Brick Road is to go down the road that has been assigned by command. The Yellow Brick Road programming is placed into the child’s mind via the Yellow Brick Road of the Wizard of Oz story. Remember the key words, “Follow the Yellow Brick Road.”

Ultimately, Dorothy ends up in Mombi’s castle of mirrors. Springmeier offers this:

“Mirrors, and lots of them, are important in occult programming because they make images. They create so many internal images one doesn’t know which way to go. In programming Monarch slaves, mirrors are used a great deal. Within the Monarch slave’s mind, countless mirror images are made. The slave sees thousands of mirrors everywhere in their mind.”

Finally Dorothy meets her main handler, Dr. Worley, the Nome King. He plays all sorts of psychological games on the girl, including a good dose of terror. The folks at Winter Watch are not interested in covering all of the Luciferian mind control and insanity evident in this movie, but this is the Nome King scene in question.

Return to Oz (1985) – Nome King death, original Jack Pumpkinhead stop-motion puppet

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Before returning to Kansas, Dorothy and Ozma meet at a mirror, and the latter becomes “real.” Dorothy’s programming is complete and Ozma, her programmed alter persona, is fully present in her mind. Ozma tells Dorothy :

“I will look in on you from time to time, and if you wish to return to Oz, I will make it so.”

Back in Kansas, Dorothy understands that her programming is still present in her mind.

Winter Watch Verdict: The esoteric links are endless and beyond the scope of this article. The short-and-sweet verdict: bad news and menacing textbook case of mass MK that feeds off of emotions.

I watched this film for research purposes but, to be frank, I have been weaned off of Hollywood and TV for nearly nine years. Therefore, I am more sensitive to it. And I am certain there is even worse material out there. But this for children? It’s pure abuse.

“Return to Oz” was written, produced and directed by Disney’s lip-licking lizards. Crime Syndicate degenerates hate normal people. They don’t like people feeling better than them, so the abuse starts young. It’s called “misanthropy,” which is a general dislike, distrust or hatred of most of the human species.