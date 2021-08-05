Video game allows player to ‘disinfect’ cities of anti-lockdown protesters and ‘save lives’ by blowing them up with thermite grenades

By Ethan Huff | 29 July 2021

NATURAL NEWS — Video gamers who support the government’s fascist Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) dictates have a new opportunity to murder those who oppose lockdowns, face masks, and “vaccines” – at least digitally.

The Steam gaming platform has made available to its users a three-minute, first-person-shooter video game called “STAYHOMER” that has one simple objective: to blow up as many anti-lockdown protesters as you can with thermite grenades.

The setting is cast in the streets of Tokyo, where a large contingent of protesters has gathered to oppose the government’s stay-at-home orders for the Fauci Flu. The job of the protagonist is to blast the crowd with “disinfectant,” also known as deadly grenades that will “purify” them all into non-existence.

In order to help “save lives” and “flatten the curve,” the first-person player is tasked with using a thermite grenade launcher to blast the anti-lockdown crowd with deadly chemicals, ridding them all of the Chinese Virus – and their lives. […]