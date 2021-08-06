One Shocking Chart Has Californians Trembling with Fear

By Tyler Durden | 29 July 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Readers know by now that the Western US is facing a megadrought, heat waves, fallow lands, wildfires, water shortages, grasshopper plague, and deteriorating reservoir conditions.

The latest data from the California Department of Water Resources provides a map of water levels for 12 major reservoirs in California.

What’s concerning is that nearly all reservoirs in the state are way their historical average marks that suggest stricter water conservation measures are ahead. Some of these reservoirs are at risk of having their hydroelectric power plant cease operations because the water level is too low to turn the turbines. […]