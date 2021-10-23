Video: Joe Rogan Accuses Google of ‘Hiding Information’ on Vaccine Deaths

‘If I wanted to find specific cases about people who died from vaccine-related injuries, I had to go to Duck Duck Go.’

By Steve Watson | 19 October 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — Podcast goliath Joe Rogan has accused Google of covering up information on vaccine related deaths, saying that he could only find legitimate articles on the matter when using other search engines.

Speaking with journalist Alex Berenson, who has been attacked by the leftist media for merely asking questions about the efficacy of COVID vaccines, Rogan said “What is the source of all this? What’s the epicenter of bulls***? … Specifically in my case, where they’re saying, ‘horse dewormer.’ Like why? Who’s doing that?”

Berenson replied, “So there are pollsters out there who are looking at focus groups,” adding “So when they’re talking about ‘horse dewormer,’ there’s somebody out there who’s spending a couple million dollars a month or whatever it is to make sure, that if, oh, this is not for humans, it’s for animals. They are testing all that language, and that is one reason why it sounds so similar.”

“It’s one of the reasons I stopped using Google to search things, too,” Rogan continued, adding “They’re doing something to curate information.” […]