Foreshadowing in Illuminati New World Order Card Game

In 1982, Steve Jackson Games (SJG) created an Illuminati card game inspired by the 1975 book “The Illuminatus! Trilogy” by Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea.
The game has ominous secret societies that compete with one another to control the world through various means, including legal, illegal and even mystical.
There are six Illuminati groups within the game: the Bavarian Illuminati, the Discordian Society, the UFOs, the Servants of Cthulhu, the Bermuda Triangle, and the Gnomes of Zürich.
The game was allegedly designed to be tongue-in-cheek (satire). In reality, it’s quite the trip in terms of cowinkydinks, and unusual predictive programming.
At minimum, it has a unique ability to foreshadow events.
Here are some examples.
One of the malevolent groups in the card game is called the Evil Geniuses for a Better Tomorrow. This card was produced back in 1995, and it shows a ringer for Bill “Mark of the Geek” Gates and WHO mucky muck and stooge Tedros Adhanom.
The Center of Disease Control is featured as conspiratorial actor, as are the concepts of emergency powers, quarantines and martial law.
Another card show a terrorist attack on the World Trade towers. It was created well before it happened and at nearly the same location of where the building was supposedly hit or rigged. An attack on the Pentagon is another ominous card.
There is a card called Enough is Enough that many think resembles Donald Trump and forebodes his fate.
And wouldn’t you know it, there is a population reduction play card. Nothing to see here, move along?
Another curious card is called Frankenfood and predates trends seen today that are sponsored by the “Evil Geniuses for a better world” posse.
Actresses and celebrities eating bugs.
The Aurora Batman Shooting. Card from 1996, shooting 2012.
Exposing hidden and false history is one of the primary purposes for Winter Watch.
A card we suggest is timely as an outcome of the scamdemic and kakistocratic “errors” is a world hunger theme.
Long before Pizzagate (aka Pedogate), the game produced a pizza for the secret meeting card for the precocious to ponder.
In the 1996 set, the political correctness themed card appeared, long before it was much of a known ticket.
There is a Big Media (aka Lugenpresse) card.
Divide and conquer, fear and loathing. Dates back to the 1980s.
Criminal overlords or what Winter Watch calls “the Crime Syndicate” define our world.
