Rule by Discordians to Destroy Civilization

Michael Shellenberger has a substack piece out parsing the role of what I call radical red Vanguard discordians in defending and financing open air drugs and homeless encampments in San Francisco. His book, “San Fransicko,” describes why discordians create and defend what European researchers call “open drug scenes,” which are places in cities where drug dealers and buyers meet and where many addicts live in tents. Discordians call these scenes “homeless encampments” and not only defend them but encouraged their growth.
Editor takeaway on words used in the piece: Referring to the woke hordes as “progressives” is misleading. There is nothing even faintly resembling progress about their policies nor politics. They are fundamentalist discordians and often are de facto satanists practicing inversion.
Where this article gets revealing is when it quotes insiders in terms of the motives for Free Crime Zone Policies, defunding police, massive early releases of career felons, human trafficking (via open borders) and coddling of drug-addled street zombies.
The latest abuse being hurled on the community at large is organized, criminal gang, smash-and-grab larceny of retailers. Insurance rates will skyrocket or not be available. Any on-the-fence businesses already in trouble from the scamdemic will be cut off and liquidated or closed.
These are all issues that appeal to the revolutionary Vanguard urge (aka the Holy Crusade of Righteousness) but are never popular with the people that they’re supposedly designed to help. The actual existing needs of homeless poor, such as drug recovery and mental illness treatment, are barely addressed. Instead, they are encouraged by sinister forces. Over two-thirds living on the streets have disabilities, mental illness or addiction.
This is exploitation and the use and abuse of afflicted people to achieve sinister ends. It is discordian Helter Skelter. It’s a classic high-level destabilization technique used to topple countries in purple revolutions. The true proof of discordian exploitation are the death outcomes.
The insider source continues on: “Open drug scenes look like natural disasters, but they are the result of specific city policies. These policies including giving money, food, and drug paraphernalia to addicts to support their addiction. But even if progressives didn’t give people those things, many addicts would still live in open drug scenes. As such, the main reason “homelessness” is so much worse in progressive West Coast cities is because progressives hotly oppose efforts by cities to close the open drug scenes and move addicts into shelters and rehab.” (editor note: not progressives and liberals- Red Vanguard discordians.)
The insider: “People come here because they think they can. It’s bullshit that ‘Only 30 percent [of homeless] are from out of town.’ At least 20,000 homeless people come through town every year. Talk to the people on the street. There’s no way 70 percent of the homeless are from here. I would guess it’s fewer than 50 percent. Ask them the name of their high school and they guess, ‘Washington? The one around the corner?’ But you can’t even talk about that without being called a fascist.”
Shellenberger: “The most influential homeless advocate in San Francisco, and perhaps the United States as a whole, is the head of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness, Jennifer Friedenbach. Over the last three decades, Friedenbach has taken control over San Francisco’s homelessness budget and other policies. She blocks the closure of open drug scenes, calls people who disagree with her fascists and racists, and organizes protests at the homes of politicians.
He explains how this hack operates: Friedenbach controls how San Francisco spends its astonishing $850 million annual budget.
“Jenny built her power base by becoming a master of the budget’s ‘add back’ process,” said the San Francisco insider. “The night before the budget is announced, it gets reviewed by the Board of Supervisors, but they’re trying to get out of there by midnight, and that’s when this ‘community asks.’ The board goes and trims stuff out of the mayor’s budget and does ‘add backs’ of money for struggling nonprofits. Jenny has mastered that process. And so if you’re a nonprofit executive director, and you want money in the add back process, which everyone does, you have to go through Jenny.”
This insider said that Friedenbach also operates behind the scenes.
“She controls fake front groups like the Homeless Service Providers’ Coalition and the Justice Budget Coalition,” said the insider. Friedenbach demonizes the people who stand up to her. “They shut down the discussion,” the insider said. “Everybody is just like, ‘Police bad. Public health good.’ It’s Animal Farm.”
Typical of Friendbach is her opposition to a plan by Sup. Rafael Mandelman, to guarantee that anyone sleeping on the sidewalks or the parks or in buses or anywhere else can have a shelter with functioning toilets and showers – on demand.
The issue is obvious. Permanent housing is expensive and requires behavioral compliance with tenant rules. Otherwise, permanent housing quickly becomes dangerous unlivable cesspools. Instead of using over a third of funds for putting a roof and shelter over the homeless’ heads, it’s for eviction defense.
The article really didn’t address who is behind Friedenbach, but here the insider gets to the bottom line.
“Why do they do it? Radical anti-system ideology. There’s a San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness hat which says, ‘Coalition on Homelessness: On The Frontlines of Class Warfare,’” said the insider. “They feel like they’re fighting class warfare.”
Most revealing of all: A clinical psychologist who for two decades ran programs for homeless veterans at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Medical Center provided this email:
“I agree with all you say about the ‘homeless’ people who are actually mislabeled mentally ill and drug addicts,” wrote Dr. Mark Zaslav. “I like your comparison of the ‘ideology’ of people who “advocate” for the homeless to a religion gone haywire. But I wanted, as a psychologist, to add another point for your consideration. This is the fact that this leftwing religion is based on split-off hatred and contempt for civilization itself. When I attended substance abuse conferences in San Francisco run by community leaders, it became clear to me that these people had no understanding of mental health disorders like addiction – they regarded ‘homeless’ addicts as heroes of some kind.
“Thus, each drug addict defecating on the streets in the Tenderloin was a massive middle finger to some imagined white male with a briefcase. The premise of your solutions, which make so much sense, assume that adherents to the now reigning ideology want things solved. They do not. They want people inconvenienced by addicts.
“These people are angry and full of hate. They have tapped into a form of blindness among the voters of places like San Francisco or California itself – these are angry people endlessly telling themselves they are compassionate while projecting their hatred toward the ‘bourgeoise.’ I am afraid this does not end well.”
Nesta Webster described the leveling to the lowest primitive denominator in her book War on Civilization.
“Moral aspiration is all that separates man from the brute. Destroy civilization in its entirety and the human race sinks to the level of the jungle in which the only law is the strong over the weak, the only incentive struggle for material needs.”
We add that the operative Friedenbach clearly has never cleaned a café bathroom. Her condescension for those who do is revolting. She could care less about the working poor in these environments. Ignoring quality of life crimes also impacts the working class poor more than the rich and they have no voice under the regime of the hyper-tolerant Red Vanguard discordians.
Yes all part of ((their)) plan and ((Friedenbach)) their well paid useful idiot. The last time I was in SF I vowed to NEVER return it was frightening after dark and zero white people except for the homeless. SF must be doing something because if I were homeless I would be walking south instead of setting up my tent in the coldest city. Destruction of cities has been going on forever it appears this is just another phase…E.Michael Jones explains it very well, I believe the book he wrote on the subject is “Culture Wars”
Hi Janet
Given that e Michael Jones was outed as a well connected / high level soviet / Iranian asset a couple of years ago, how do you think his role plays out in terms of the destruction of American cities?
https://fitzinfo.net/e-michael-jones-dossier/
Since 9/11, and for sure post 2008 Financial Coup/Internet Boom, there has been something I have witnessed firsthand from all levels of class, in multiple states. It isn’t really ‘new’ what I’m disclosing, I don’t think, in the sense that none of the individual components is a novel disclosure of any kind, but I still don’t think it has really shook people, really ‘hit’ them, what type of transformation has already taken place post 9/11. It doesn’t help, too, that the media, even in independent media, is sort of using this eschatological, ‘futuristic’ lexicon where ‘something is always about to happen,’ where ‘things will get worse before they get better,’ and ‘whatever it is, it is coming.’ The idea that ‘it’ is here never really strikes people, and it is a bizarre phenomenon to see what in depth psychology is referred to as ‘disavowal’ and/or just plain denial from them when it is brought up. In other words, it is comforting to think this terrible future is always ‘coming,’ but not here, in the present.
Going back to my point about what i’ve seen take place. The transformation of the ‘National Security State’ post 9/11, the private incentivizing of data collection, bloating the private security/logistics industry, fusion centers, has already been mentioned as paralleling a ‘Phoenix Operation’ in the US by the likes of Doug Valentine. It got its lift from Bush, and it’s hugest boost from Obama, and its Chaos, justification to go ape shit, from Trump, in laymens terms (without all of the real decision making that took place, beyond those personalities). That private security has done nothing but expand its power, and lie, lie, and lie some more about what it has used itself for. It was supposed to be for ‘National Security’ against immanent terror threats- serious shit, the most serious shit, which requires a burden of proof before you harass, stalk, spy on someone over it- just like with going after some murderous psychopath. You can’t just decide on a whim to kick down peoples doors- but after all of that, the cyber opened the door to them doing that, and they just continually lied and abused it for personal gain, if even that. Of course, once anyone with any spine at all found out, they spoke up, and then comes the endless band-aiding of this ethical abyss. They keep hiding one thing, then doing worse, then doubling down, spiraling out. And during this masturbatory destruction process, which has nothing to do with National Security whatsoever, they’ve needed patsies, people to blame things on- and who better than a bunch of destitute, often felonious, drug-addicted, homeless people? That’s an easy straw-man effigy for the public to hate.
So what they do- as you can see with groups like ‘Antifa’ and similar proxy black-bloc garbage- is they go around finding these vulnerable adults, many of whom are already felons, like I said- even better if they’ve been turned informant, so there’s already a liaison between Red Squad Law Enforcement, these Chaos-Causing Intelligence Divisions inside the police- the kind who have those photo ops putting a random ‘white sheet over a black guys head’ just in time for the new riot. Those guys, the homeless, often have disability, but may work some, etc- and so these Nonprofits/Special Interests go around and ‘recruit them,’ target them, specifically- the handicapped, the homeless, the addicted. It may be for an issue- say ‘raising the minimum wage.’ They’ll go around, as ‘activists,’ many of them not Millennials/Zoomers either- older like the woman you show here, Boomers and Xers- and easily brainwash them into joining these ‘paid protests.’ They get paid. That’s why its so easy to recruit homeless as these recalcitrant activists. Many of them still have problems, they need help, could improve their lives if they right things were set up- but instead is this bribe set up for them to protest. In addition, they have these Communist, racist newspapers given to them, for free- the ones I’d seen specifically came from Brazil (funny, too, because many of the troll farm agitators online have been traces to Brazil, and Turkey- could still be US-connected, but they’re there for whatever reason). Then they’re encourage, in these ‘Schools that teach you how to protest’- many in larger cities, a lot in Chicago, to speak up for newspapers, etc during events- entire courses on ‘how to’ basically become an agitator, protestor. Keep in mind, I’m talking about, in many cases, seriously challenged people that shouldn’t be bothered with this shit. One specific case I’d seen, they’d recruited this guy who was on all kinds of medication, disability, and who was born with birth defects because of his mother smoking crack-cocaine while pregnant. He’d suffered serious learning disabilities from this. Yet that did not impede these groups, ethically, from coercing this demographic from joining up. And they’ll do it because, again, many of them are still addicted to opioids or crack, so if they get paid for the protest- sure they’ll go say whatever. Never mind the fact that it’s just another piece adding to more disingenuous culture, inauthentic activism, fake/contrived belief, based on bribes and not real feeling or conviction.
You’d think, with these ‘Protest Schools’- like those in Chicago, etc- there’d be investigations into the ethics of who they are targeting, recruiting. And that goes for either political aisle. But when you are seeing these ridiculous paramilitary looking, trashy protesters, on the right or left, laced in with private security and criminal activity, alongside recent college graduates in sociology and anthropology- that’s what it is. You’ve got a cocktail of post 9/11 private security/intelligence, a splash of organized crime, astroturf, plausible deniability being shucked off on the homeless and mentally ill, and that ‘progressive’ or ‘educated’ glossy veneer with the couple of students and/or teachers that will hang around the bunch.