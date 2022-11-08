Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes

Seattle City Council changrf its criminal code to excuse more than 100 misdemeanor offenses, if the defendant argues that the offense can be linked to poverty, addiction or a mental health issue.

The proposal, dubbed the “Poverty Defense Fund,” would essentially make the following crimes LEGAL:

Squatting on private property

Theft of a businesses

Car prowling

Stalking

Trespassing

Assault

A defendant only needs to claim their poor or addicted, or act deranged, in order to have a judge excuse and dismiss almost all misdemeanor crimes.

Already crime in Seattle has spiked more than 250 percent in 2020 in the wake of the defunding of the Seattle Police Department by the council. Homicides have more than doubled in 2020 — to the highest level in a decade — and the year isn’t even over yet.

“If somebody stole a bunch of cell phones and intended to resell them to pay their rent, it would apply to that defense,” Asha Venkataraman, a member of the council’s Central Staff, told the committee. Bike chop shops and fencing of stolen property has become common place in Seattle homeless encampments.

The city has already decayed to the extent that it inspired the great documentary “Seattle Is Dying” last year.

When Rachael Rollins ran for district attorney in Boston, she hinted that she would refuse to prosecute entire categories of crimes. Once elected, Rollins published “The Rachael Rollins Policy Memo,” which lists 15 crimes “for which the default is to decline prosecuting.”

Despite the fact that those 15 crimes were passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, Rollins knows better and has ordered the prosecutors in her office to drop those charges.

According to her policy edict, instead of being prosecuted, those 15 categories of crimes should either be “outright dismissed prior to arraignment” or, “where appropriate,” “diverted and treated as a civil infraction.

A decision to prosecute someone for committing any of these crimes must be approved by a supervisor.

The “Rollins 15” are:

Trespassing

Shoplifting, including offenses that are essentially shoplifting but charged as larceny

Larceny under $250

Disorderly conduct

Disturbing the peace

Receiving stolen property

Minor driving offenses, including operating with a suspended or revoked license

Breaking and entering a vacant property for the purpose of sleeping or seeking refuge from the cold, and there is no actual damage to property

Wanton or malicious destruction of property

Threats (excluding domestic violence)

Minor in possession of alcohol

Drug possession

Drug possession with intent to distribute

Resisting arrest where the only charge is resisting arrest

Resisting arrest if the other charges include only charges that fall under the list of charges for which prosecution is declined

Elected rogue prosecutors across the country have similarly refused to prosecute entire classes of crimes, thereby usurping the constitutional role of the legislative branch. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued policies to her assistant prosecutors about crimes they are not allowed to pursue.

As happened in Philadelphia, the murder and violent crime rates in Baltimore have skyrocketed under Mosby’s experiment.

A recent study of crime rates and trends in Philadelphia is illuminating.

“Since DA Larry Krasner took office in 2018,” it reports, “homicides are up 49 percent and shootings have climbed 59 percent.”

One analyst said that if “the trend holds, Philadelphia will tally more than 450 homicides in 2020 — the highest count in nearly 30 years.”

Krasner either dropped or lost 26 percent more of all felony cases. More robbery cases (up 14 percent) and auto theft cases (up 37 percent) were dropped or lost. In drug sales (not possession) cases, Krasner dismisses or lost 55 percent of cases.

The city’s violent criminals have affectionately refer to him as “Uncle Larry.”

In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s lack of prosecutions is fueling a burglary epidemic.

Boudin’s term started with a 23% leap in robberies and upticks in burglaries and car break-ins.

After the March 16 Covid-19 shutdown, and with retail stores closing and tourists and rental cars disappearing, criminals transitioned to stealing cars, starting fires and committing burglaries.

Throughout the shutdowns, as of Sept. 1, burglaries have exploded, increasing 57.6% over the same period last year. Year-to-date homicides are up 33% under Boudin.

In inverted, Satanic Los Angeles, you’ll be arrested if you try to open your business and make a living. But newly elected Red Vanguard 5th Columnist District Attorney George Gascon has decriminalized a slew of anti-social crimes.

Gascon was heavily backed by George Soros and the other usual suspects that hide behind fake foundations. He defeated a solid DA and incumbent Jackie Lacey. Lacey’s defeat proves that “women of color” are also targeted if not on board with discordianism.

While George Soros might be the most well known kakistocratic backer of rogue D.A. puppets, Facebook cofounder Dustin Muskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna, have provided significant funding as well, most notably through their foundation, the Open Philanthropy Project. The foundation has provided significant funding for organizations — like the Accountable Justice Action Fund, Fair & Just Prosecutions and the Real Justice PAC — all of which directly or indirectly support rogue prosecutors and 5th Columnist candidates.

The reach of Moskovitz and Tuna’s Open Philanthropy Project is vast. It may even rival Soros’ influence. For instance, a May 2018 Los Angeles Times article noted that the Open Philanthropy Project “directed $6.6 million toward ‘prosecutorial reform’ or similar terms” from 2014 to 2017.

A review of the Projects Grants Database shows that for 2019 through Oct. 15, 2020, it has recommended making criminal-justice related grants totaling $60,796,100, with approximately $21,987,300 of this amount related to prosecutorial “reform” efforts.

Plutocrats like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Reed Hastings (Netflix) practice funding through their wives — in the case of Gascon’s backing, one Patty Quillin.

In 2009, California’s current Gov. Gavin Newsom who was the San Francisco’s mayor at the time, appointed Gascón as the Chief of Police for the San Francisco Police Department.

In 2011, after then San Francisco D.A. Kamala Harris was elected California Attorney General, Mayor Newsom appointed Gascón to her post.

“Based on data and science” is newspeak for “random shit I pulled out of my ass”

Congratulations, L.A your going to become the next Portland. pic.twitter.com/dZrVmtXk1a — Jonathan (Miami Prodigy) (@miamiprodigy) December 13, 2020

NEGATIVE SELECTION (aka kakistocracy) is the currency of all totalitarian neo-feudal systems. The goal is a blatant disregard for victims. Anarchy is instituted.

As seen throughout 2020 on issues like the election and rampant looting, these puppet rogue prosecutors usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crime, abuse the role of the county prosecutor, fail to protect victims of crime, and ignore rising crime rates caused by their radical policies.

These radicals exist because globalist interloper George Soros and a handful of other plutocratic billionaires and their corrupt foundations have invested heavily in the election of district attorneys who are working to reverse engineer and dismantle the U.S. criminal justice system. This is little more than a bid for raw power.

It’s a serious movement in large part because discordian Soros (and others) have dumped — and continues to dump — tens of millions of dollars into specific D.A. races and into dark-money PACs that identify, recruit and fund criminal defense attorneys to run against independent law-and-order prosecutors.

The rogue prosecutor movement has a variety of goals, but its three principle aims are to:

Replace independent progressive and traditional prosecutors who follow the law and believe in protecting victims’ rights and ensuring public safety, with criminal defense attorneys and activists who are beholden to the movement

There are over 2,300 separate felony prosecutor offices in the U.S. On top of that, there are 94 U.S. attorneys offices spread across the country.

Now, the $64,000 question is whether the rogue model will be extended to U.S. Attorneys under the Biden-Harris administration.

Stay tuned.