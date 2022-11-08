Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes

Seattle City Council changrf its criminal code to excuse more than 100 misdemeanor offenses, if the defendant argues that the offense can be linked to poverty, addiction or a mental health issue.
The proposal, dubbed the “Poverty Defense Fund,” would essentially make the following crimes LEGAL:
- Squatting on private property
- Theft of a businesses
- Car prowling
- Stalking
- Trespassing
- Assault
A defendant only needs to claim their poor or addicted, or act deranged, in order to have a judge excuse and dismiss almost all misdemeanor crimes.
Already crime in Seattle has spiked more than 250 percent in 2020 in the wake of the defunding of the Seattle Police Department by the council. Homicides have more than doubled in 2020 — to the highest level in a decade — and the year isn’t even over yet.
“If somebody stole a bunch of cell phones and intended to resell them to pay their rent, it would apply to that defense,” Asha Venkataraman, a member of the council’s Central Staff, told the committee. Bike chop shops and fencing of stolen property has become common place in Seattle homeless encampments.
The city has already decayed to the extent that it inspired the great documentary “Seattle Is Dying” last year.
When Rachael Rollins ran for district attorney in Boston, she hinted that she would refuse to prosecute entire categories of crimes. Once elected, Rollins published “The Rachael Rollins Policy Memo,” which lists 15 crimes “for which the default is to decline prosecuting.”
Despite the fact that those 15 crimes were passed by the state legislature and signed into law by the governor, Rollins knows better and has ordered the prosecutors in her office to drop those charges.
According to her policy edict, instead of being prosecuted, those 15 categories of crimes should either be “outright dismissed prior to arraignment” or, “where appropriate,” “diverted and treated as a civil infraction.
A decision to prosecute someone for committing any of these crimes must be approved by a supervisor.
The “Rollins 15” are:
- Trespassing
- Shoplifting, including offenses that are essentially shoplifting but charged as larceny
- Larceny under $250
- Disorderly conduct
- Disturbing the peace
- Receiving stolen property
- Minor driving offenses, including operating with a suspended or revoked license
- Breaking and entering a vacant property for the purpose of sleeping or seeking refuge from the cold, and there is no actual damage to property
- Wanton or malicious destruction of property
- Threats (excluding domestic violence)
- Minor in possession of alcohol
- Drug possession
- Drug possession with intent to distribute
- Resisting arrest where the only charge is resisting arrest
- Resisting arrest if the other charges include only charges that fall under the list of charges for which prosecution is declined
Elected rogue prosecutors across the country have similarly refused to prosecute entire classes of crimes, thereby usurping the constitutional role of the legislative branch. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued policies to her assistant prosecutors about crimes they are not allowed to pursue.
As happened in Philadelphia, the murder and violent crime rates in Baltimore have skyrocketed under Mosby’s experiment.
A recent study of crime rates and trends in Philadelphia is illuminating.
“Since DA Larry Krasner took office in 2018,” it reports, “homicides are up 49 percent and shootings have climbed 59 percent.”
One analyst said that if “the trend holds, Philadelphia will tally more than 450 homicides in 2020 — the highest count in nearly 30 years.”
Krasner either dropped or lost 26 percent more of all felony cases. More robbery cases (up 14 percent) and auto theft cases (up 37 percent) were dropped or lost. In drug sales (not possession) cases, Krasner dismisses or lost 55 percent of cases.
The city’s violent criminals have affectionately refer to him as “Uncle Larry.”
In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s lack of prosecutions is fueling a burglary epidemic.
Boudin’s term started with a 23% leap in robberies and upticks in burglaries and car break-ins.
After the March 16 Covid-19 shutdown, and with retail stores closing and tourists and rental cars disappearing, criminals transitioned to stealing cars, starting fires and committing burglaries.
Throughout the shutdowns, as of Sept. 1, burglaries have exploded, increasing 57.6% over the same period last year. Year-to-date homicides are up 33% under Boudin.
In inverted, Satanic Los Angeles, you’ll be arrested if you try to open your business and make a living. But newly elected Red Vanguard 5th Columnist District Attorney George Gascon has decriminalized a slew of anti-social crimes.
Gascon was heavily backed by George Soros and the other usual suspects that hide behind fake foundations. He defeated a solid DA and incumbent Jackie Lacey. Lacey’s defeat proves that “women of color” are also targeted if not on board with discordianism.
While George Soros might be the most well known kakistocratic backer of rogue D.A. puppets, Facebook cofounder Dustin Muskovitz and his wife, Cari Tuna, have provided significant funding as well, most notably through their foundation, the Open Philanthropy Project. The foundation has provided significant funding for organizations — like the Accountable Justice Action Fund, Fair & Just Prosecutions and the Real Justice PAC — all of which directly or indirectly support rogue prosecutors and 5th Columnist candidates.
The reach of Moskovitz and Tuna’s Open Philanthropy Project is vast. It may even rival Soros’ influence. For instance, a May 2018 Los Angeles Times article noted that the Open Philanthropy Project “directed $6.6 million toward ‘prosecutorial reform’ or similar terms” from 2014 to 2017.
A review of the Projects Grants Database shows that for 2019 through Oct. 15, 2020, it has recommended making criminal-justice related grants totaling $60,796,100, with approximately $21,987,300 of this amount related to prosecutorial “reform” efforts.
Plutocrats like Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Reed Hastings (Netflix) practice funding through their wives — in the case of Gascon’s backing, one Patty Quillin.
In 2009, California’s current Gov. Gavin Newsom who was the San Francisco’s mayor at the time, appointed Gascón as the Chief of Police for the San Francisco Police Department.
In 2011, after then San Francisco D.A. Kamala Harris was elected California Attorney General, Mayor Newsom appointed Gascón to her post.
“Based on data and science” is newspeak for “random shit I pulled out of my ass”
NEGATIVE SELECTION (aka kakistocracy) is the currency of all totalitarian neo-feudal systems. The goal is a blatant disregard for victims. Anarchy is instituted.
As seen throughout 2020 on issues like the election and rampant looting, these puppet rogue prosecutors usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crime, abuse the role of the county prosecutor, fail to protect victims of crime, and ignore rising crime rates caused by their radical policies.
These radicals exist because globalist interloper George Soros and a handful of other plutocratic billionaires and their corrupt foundations have invested heavily in the election of district attorneys who are working to reverse engineer and dismantle the U.S. criminal justice system. This is little more than a bid for raw power.
It’s a serious movement in large part because discordian Soros (and others) have dumped — and continues to dump — tens of millions of dollars into specific D.A. races and into dark-money PACs that identify, recruit and fund criminal defense attorneys to run against independent law-and-order prosecutors.
The rogue prosecutor movement has a variety of goals, but its three principle aims are to:
- Replace independent progressive and traditional prosecutors who follow the law and believe in protecting victims’ rights and ensuring public safety, with criminal defense attorneys and activists who are beholden to the movement
- Usurp the constitutional role of the legislative branch by refusing to prosecute entire categories of crimes
- End cash bail for all crimes.
There are over 2,300 separate felony prosecutor offices in the U.S. On top of that, there are 94 U.S. attorneys offices spread across the country.
Now, the $64,000 question is whether the rogue model will be extended to U.S. Attorneys under the Biden-Harris administration.
Stay tuned.
Harris county has become Detroit in two short years. Also, this quote from Dr. Zhivago came to mind:
“I told myself it was beneath my dignity for arresting a man for pilfering firewood. But nothing ordered by the party is beneath the dignity of any man, and the party was right: one man desperate for a bit of fuel is pathetic; five million people desperate for a bit of fuel will destroy a city. “
Sad, but good quote. I notice Dr. Zhivago seems to be making a bit of a comeback these days.
Well we know that Mr. Soros seemed to gain valuable life skills while working for the Nazis in Hungary; he does seem more honest about this data point than where his actual money came from for Quantum and why MI6 did not leave him floating off the coast of Bermuda in 1991 / 92.
Basically, what Mr. Winter has provided us with is a series of fascist business people (Enjoying that a Pritzker is on the list; hey were is Job’s former wife? I do think she deserves an honorable mention.) and cutouts (Mr. Soros comes to mind; we might all wish to recall that like the Sith, in the Star Wars movie series, there is always 2 and poor old Georgie was never the one who was attributed to be the brains of his own outfit.) who really dislike things such as the rule of law.
My guess this same reason would be why the “Defenders of the (I can’t remember what they all themselves) Whatever” hedge fund went to the Holy See to launch their new venture. The law there is whatever you and the Popes / Bishops decide it to be on any given day:
You become Pope and do not like the job? No problem, we can find a place to retire you and make sure your material needs are covered in perpetuity.
Want to work with a Masonic Lodge? Sure, we can handle that one to, through our very special bank, just do not go near any bridges while you are working with us (as accidents do happen).
Your a child molester on the run, with the ironic “Law” as your surname and you need a place to hide? Hey we got this lovely little home, down a very ancient street, for you to live in and still provide your sage advice to us.
Need some passports to get you to Spain, and then over to South America? We can help with that too.
They are the Willy Wonka of micro-nations.
So when the law simply does not agree with this crowd, they change the laws by any means necessary or go somewhere that has a flexible notion of what a law might actually be (and a legal system like no other on the planet). Who needs quaint ideas such as voting, when you can simply buy puppets and make them dance or travel to ancient destinations and do whatever you can imagine; seems far more entertaining.
You think it’s Fascist behind this? Lol
You may be in the wrong place buddy.
Tho to be fair there was often not much great or good about the prosecutors being replaced
For decades it seems in the USA, that whole game was populated by scum, not just the prosecutors but also a great chunk of the ‘public defender’ lawyers, who lost their jobs if they did not help railroad their ‘clients’ into plea bargain extortions
The people jailed were often not the people who did the crime, just some rando black or Mexican, they didn’t care
The difference now, is that instead of the prime target being some of the minorities and lower classes and unlucky (and a few political targets) … the game is now the destruction of the entire middle class in general, requiring more criminals out in the streets
It is to be anarcho-tyranny, life becoming hell for nearly all non-rich, non-elite, non-connected citizens
It’s said the economic crisis of 2007 and afterwards desroyed half the US middle class … now the other half is being laid waste
Maybe 50 million migrants about to arrive in the USA too … looks like that may help finish it all
Absolutely true
I was almost corralled into a lifetime record and probation for a Class D felony, 7 year max sentence. For a victimless crime, I didn’t commit mind you.
“Victim” submitted 3 separate conflicting statements, to 3 different police stations, until they got cops and a DA corrupt enough to knock on my door and serve a warrant, without even proof of a crime.
This person just walked in to the police station with a story. That didn’t work, he went to the next with a new story. That didn’t work, he went to a THIRD police station with ANOTHER story and found a winner.
33 years old, married, white female, never in trouble for anything more then a parking ticket.
My public pretender told me to take a year in jail, a life time record and 3 years probation, destroying everything I worked for. Or, I’m going to felony court.
I told him step aside, and I did his job for him, all the while on “Pre-trial probation” mind you.
As DAs just let an attempted murderer off, and dropped all charges left and right.
In fact I know of murderer who has now shot someone and stabbed someone in the neck, almost killing them (it was on the news and everything) total 2 years in jail and the neck stabbing was dropped completely when they hired the same lawyer as that rainbow headed rapper Tech69 or whatever, and yes this person actually committed the crimes too.
Actual murderers and rapist on the street and I’m looking at 7 years, for a story?
I fought for myself. Filed all the f.o.i.l. request, got statements, my “court app lawyer” did nothing but repeat to me what the DA just said, 6 feet away, like I was one of his usual dull brained clientele.
He couldn’t care less when I told him this “victim” cop shopped and I have 3 conflicting statements
Nothing.
Once the DA realized I was not one of these scared whites and he knew I was not going to allow them to bum-rush me into this bull, he backed down.
7 year felony dropped to a violation and fine, pre trial, after I showed him I’m aware of the game going on here
That’s what a crock of shit the whole thing was
Cost me everything in a year and a half. No recourse for the “victim” lying and the witch hunt …
And not one middle class white could be bothered to hear me out and what I was going through. “Well ya musta done something wrong.” And it seems to be a theme among them. Denial and placing their heads up their ass’s
They’re about to find out it’s not only the poor whites they’re going after this time.
Mrs.One,
the jewdicial system tends not to do well when faced with people who know how to fight.
Your experience reminded me of an interesting personal experience.
A brother n’ law admittedly not a relative I like and not very bright, was charged with some serious firearms offences. I did not want to help on a personal level but to be completely honest he was not guilty of the charges. A little stupid maybe, but not guilty for the supposed crimes. He would have gone down hard if I had not gotten involved.
At the time I could quote the firearms act and criminal code relating to firearms off the top of my head. While setting up bail for him I met with the duty council lawyer (public lawyer POS). He started to give me total run around BS and I crushed him to his face in his office by quoting the law he was lying about.
This little scum didn’t know what the hell was going on and excused himself 3 times during our meeting to converse with the prosecutor. Returning each time with lame pressure tactics.
In my country posting bail often means the accused has to live with you to ensure they will show up for trial. They eventually tried to intervene and not allow me to post his bail because I’m a legal firearms owner. I asked to see the law on that one. Zero of course.
I asked them if they were accusing me of illegally storing my firearms and got as aggressive with them as I could get away with for this BS tactic. Not only did I get him out on bail, they even relented on him living with me for the year (which I really didn’t want to deal with).
While waiting in the court hallway after this meeting sitting with my wife, all the sudden someone I’ve never met calls out my name. I identify myself and this loser geek in a bad suit he obviously purchased in the 70’s leans in close to me so no one else could hear (except my wife) and says he’s the prosecutor and if it were up to him “none of us would ever be allowed to own any guns”. Exact quote. I looked him in the eye and said if it were up to me people like him would be lying in an alley with their throats slit and dying. Absolutely true story my wife as witness.
This POS prosecutor scurried away as quickly as he could and I never heard another word about it.
B-in-L had all the charges dropped and that was that.
NEVER back down to the jew legal system.
The bottom line here is that now Shitavious can walk through your front door when you are having dinner with your family, grab a fork and start eating right off your plate and you have absolutely no legal recourse. If you ask him to leave, and he starts screaming death threats at your wife and children, there is absolutely nothing you can do about it. Grab his arm and tell him to get the hell out, your are guilty of assault. Grab your Glock and order him to leave, that’s assault with a deadly weapon.
not where I live thebullshitpoliceblog.
shoot-shovel-shut up is a real thing.
Aggressive Game Wardens have disappeared. People who were a very serious problem have been run out of the village at gun point. You must be a good honourable man who absolutely refuses to take crap and comply with out of control jewish law weaponized against us.
The “Flu Détat” does not change this reality, it solidifies it even more.
