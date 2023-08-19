Rule by Discordians to Destroy Civilization

Michael Shellenberger has a substack piece out parsing the role of what I call radical red Vanguard discordians in defending and financing open air drugs and homeless encampments in San Francisco. His book, “San Fransicko,” describes why discordians create and defend what European researchers call “open drug scenes,” which are places in cities where drug dealers and buyers meet and where many addicts live in tents. Discordians call these scenes “homeless encampments” and not only defend them but encouraged their growth.

Editor takeaway on words used in the piece: Referring to the woke hordes as “progressives” is misleading. There is nothing even faintly resembling progress about their policies nor politics. They are fundamentalist discordians and often are de facto satanists practicing inversion.

Where this article gets revealing is when it quotes insiders in terms of the motives for Free Crime Zone Policies, defunding police, massive early releases of career felons, human trafficking (via open borders) and coddling of drug-addled street zombies.

The latest abuse being hurled on the community at large is organized, criminal gang, smash-and-grab larceny of retailers. Insurance rates will skyrocket or not be available. Any on-the-fence businesses already in trouble from the scamdemic will be cut off and liquidated or closed.

These are all issues that appeal to the revolutionary Vanguard urge (aka the Holy Crusade of Righteousness) but are never popular with the people that they’re supposedly designed to help. The actual existing needs of homeless poor, such as drug recovery and mental illness treatment, are barely addressed. Instead, they are encouraged by sinister forces. Over two-thirds living on the streets have disabilities, mental illness or addiction.

This is exploitation and the use and abuse of afflicted people to achieve sinister ends. It is discordian Helter Skelter. It’s a classic high-level destabilization technique used to topple countries in purple revolutions. The true proof of discordian exploitation are the death outcomes.

The insider source continues on: “Open drug scenes look like natural disasters, but they are the result of specific city policies. These policies including giving money, food, and drug paraphernalia to addicts to support their addiction. But even if progressives didn’t give people those things, many addicts would still live in open drug scenes. As such, the main reason “homelessness” is so much worse in progressive West Coast cities is because progressives hotly oppose efforts by cities to close the open drug scenes and move addicts into shelters and rehab.” (editor note: not progressives and liberals- Red Vanguard discordians.)

The insider: “People come here because they think they can. It’s bullshit that ‘Only 30 percent [of homeless] are from out of town.’ At least 20,000 homeless people come through town every year. Talk to the people on the street. There’s no way 70 percent of the homeless are from here. I would guess it’s fewer than 50 percent. Ask them the name of their high school and they guess, ‘Washington? The one around the corner?’ But you can’t even talk about that without being called a fascist.”

Shellenberger: “The most influential homeless advocate in San Francisco, and perhaps the United States as a whole, is the head of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness, Jennifer Friedenbach. Over the last three decades, Friedenbach has taken control over San Francisco’s homelessness budget and other policies. She blocks the closure of open drug scenes, calls people who disagree with her fascists and racists, and organizes protests at the homes of politicians.

He explains how this hack operates: Friedenbach controls how San Francisco spends its astonishing $850 million annual budget.

“Jenny built her power base by becoming a master of the budget’s ‘add back’ process,” said the San Francisco insider. “The night before the budget is announced, it gets reviewed by the Board of Supervisors, but they’re trying to get out of there by midnight, and that’s when this ‘community asks.’ The board goes and trims stuff out of the mayor’s budget and does ‘add backs’ of money for struggling nonprofits. Jenny has mastered that process. And so if you’re a nonprofit executive director, and you want money in the add back process, which everyone does, you have to go through Jenny.”

This insider said that Friedenbach also operates behind the scenes.

“She controls fake front groups like the Homeless Service Providers’ Coalition and the Justice Budget Coalition,” said the insider. Friedenbach demonizes the people who stand up to her. “They shut down the discussion,” the insider said. “Everybody is just like, ‘Police bad. Public health good.’ It’s Animal Farm.”

Typical of Friendbach is her opposition to a plan by Sup. Rafael Mandelman, to guarantee that anyone sleeping on the sidewalks or the parks or in buses or anywhere else can have a shelter with functioning toilets and showers – on demand.

The issue is obvious. Permanent housing is expensive and requires behavioral compliance with tenant rules. Otherwise, permanent housing quickly becomes dangerous unlivable cesspools. Instead of using over a third of funds for putting a roof and shelter over the homeless’ heads, it’s for eviction defense.

The article really didn’t address who is behind Friedenbach, but here the insider gets to the bottom line.

“Why do they do it? Radical anti-system ideology. There’s a San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness hat which says, ‘Coalition on Homelessness: On The Frontlines of Class Warfare,’” said the insider. “They feel like they’re fighting class warfare.”

Most revealing of all: A clinical psychologist who for two decades ran programs for homeless veterans at the San Francisco Veterans Administration Medical Center provided this email:

“I agree with all you say about the ‘homeless’ people who are actually mislabeled mentally ill and drug addicts,” wrote Dr. Mark Zaslav. “I like your comparison of the ‘ideology’ of people who “advocate” for the homeless to a religion gone haywire. But I wanted, as a psychologist, to add another point for your consideration. This is the fact that this leftwing religion is based on split-off hatred and contempt for civilization itself. When I attended substance abuse conferences in San Francisco run by community leaders, it became clear to me that these people had no understanding of mental health disorders like addiction – they regarded ‘homeless’ addicts as heroes of some kind.

“Thus, each drug addict defecating on the streets in the Tenderloin was a massive middle finger to some imagined white male with a briefcase. The premise of your solutions, which make so much sense, assume that adherents to the now reigning ideology want things solved. They do not. They want people inconvenienced by addicts.

“These people are angry and full of hate. They have tapped into a form of blindness among the voters of places like San Francisco or California itself – these are angry people endlessly telling themselves they are compassionate while projecting their hatred toward the ‘bourgeoise.’ I am afraid this does not end well.”

Nesta Webster described the leveling to the lowest primitive denominator in her book War on Civilization.

“Moral aspiration is all that separates man from the brute. Destroy civilization in its entirety and the human race sinks to the level of the jungle in which the only law is the strong over the weak, the only incentive struggle for material needs.”

We add that the operative Friedenbach clearly has never cleaned a café bathroom. Her condescension for those who do is revolting. She could care less about the working poor in these environments. Ignoring quality of life crimes also impacts the working class poor more than the rich and they have no voice under the regime of the hyper-tolerant Red Vanguard discordians.

Seattle is Dying: Drug-Addled Street People Occupy Cities of the Left Coast

Plutocrat Donors Lead the Campaign to Legalize Crimes