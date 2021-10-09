White Liberals Hate Their Race More Than Ever Before

The following chart is a stunner. It demonstrates the widespread adaption of discordian Illuminist thinking by a segment of the white population labelled as “liberals.” But these aren’t your father’s liberals. It shows the average differences in feelings of warmth (measured along a 0-100 scale) by whites towards their in-group compared to nonwhites (e.g., Asians, Hispanics and blacks).

In terms of blacks, Asians and Hispanics, it shows what one would expect: love toward one’s in-group. But among whites, there’s a major divide along the lines of political ideology. Non-liberal whites felt “warmth” toward those of their same race and ethnicity at slightly lower levels compared to the other races. White liberals, however, were the only subgroup that exhibited a profound pro out-group bias.

Chart source: Tablet Magazine

The next chart shows the in-group breakdown among the liberal and conservative whites. The “very conservative” expressed the greatest in-group pride, while the “very liberal” (leftists) expressed extreme levels of self-hate.

The phenomena appears to be new. Traditionally, white liberals of the past didn’t demonstrate an overt other race bias. Notice that historically, there was little difference between moderates and conservatives.

A recent study found that white liberals draw little distinction between economic class, but there is reduced sympathy for poor whites compared to poor blacks. Our takeaway is that this is the result of long-term Hollywood propaganda that continues to portray poor whites as hicks and white trash, and especially those from the Heartland or the South.

Another incredible chart shows the spectrum of attitudes toward the concept of privilege across the ideological spectrum. White liberals, moderates and conservatives all slave under the delusion that men have major advantage and privilege.

The real shocker though is the belief in some sort of “Fiddler on the Roof” downtrodden view of Jews — a point of view that basically ignores and is blind to plain-to-see Jewish privilege, wealth and in-group nepotism.

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: AG Merrick Garland’s Nepotism Connection is Chilling Dissent Toward Critical Race Theory Peddlers in K-12 Education

There’s very little difference between white liberals and conservatives on this question. In the latter group, we are clearly dealing with the plague of evangelical Christian dispensationalist Zionism. Across the political spectrum is the belief that “white males” have far more privilege than Jews. Also ignored is the considerable political influence built up by LGBT people.

Between 1965 and 2000, the percentage of white liberals preferring increased immigration levels never deviated far from 10%. From the mid-2000s to roughly the end of President Obama’s second term in office, this figure gradually ascended into the 20% to 30% range. As of 2018, it sits at over 50%.

Some might argue that this is some sort of hyperbolic Hegelian dialectic reaction to Trump. However, the data shows that the percentage of white liberals perceiving “a lot” or “a great deal” of discrimination against immigrants more than doubled between 2000 (29%) and 2013 (57%) — well before Trump arrived on the scene.

Additionally, between 2006 and 2014, the percentage of white liberals saying they feel “very sympathetic” toward illegal immigrants and their families grew from 22% to 42%.

The Tablet article states, “There is no simple or single explanation for how this process got started. It appears to be driven by an interplay of factors: preexisting tendencies among white liberals; a series of polarizing events like the police shooting of Michael Brown and subsequent riots in Ferguson, and the migrant crisis; the rise of millennials as a political force, and the explosion of social media and ‘woke’ clickbait journalism. The years between 2012 and 2016 were a watershed for white liberal racial consciousness.”

We would add the plutocratic foundations have poured billions into this indoctrination.

Widespread Defacto Communists

Seventy percent of millennial respondents born in 1982-2002 in a recent YouGov survey said they would be either “somewhat likely” or “extremely likely” (the survey’s words) to vote for a socialist candidate for elected office, including the presidency.

Thirty-six percent of respondents—more than a third—also said they approve of Communism, a figure, MarketWatch observes, that “is up significantly from 28% in 2018.”

Communism is actually a massive conspiracy to consolidate wealth. But unrestrained neo-liberal capitalism and communism are just two sides of the same New Underworld Order coin.

The education industry scam has a major impact of the attitudes of millennial and Gen Z. Total balances owed to pay for higher education more than doubled since 2009 to around $1.5 trillion today – equal to nearly 8% of annual U.S. economic output. Nearly 11% of the total outstanding is 90 days or more behind in payments.

Then to top it off the education system in a perfect storm has indoctrinated these debtors into dead end political philosophies.

Leftists have a proclivity to be engaged in influencing and capturing the sistema. Once empowered they bring on board comrades and fellow travelers. Given that these operatives have no sense of fair play, the next thing you know an authoritarian neo-Stasi state is in place.

Winter Watch Takeaway

We believe the primary cause of the epidemic of white self-hate is deliberate. It’s the cynical digitalization of moral-outrage social engineering conducted through the Kakistocracy’s media arms. This was well documented in “Out of the Blue: Insertion of Social Engineering Terms into Kakistocratic News Publications.”

It was as if a memo was sent down ordering the promotion of certain shadow language and weasel words.

Same is true of the term “systemic racism” – once again the script writers created and utilized this vague term and launched it into orbit. It showed up on all forms of media and what passes for academia.

Some terms were relatively unseen until 2013, such as “white privilege.” This scam arrived seemingly “out of the blue” and was certainly not organic.

Hate crime reached a 21-year low in 2014, and has risen very slightly since. But that’s not what the media, radicalized politicos or advocacy organizations would have you believe. See the real versus fictitious hate crime data in “The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts.”

It’s essential to start fully dissecting and understanding the role of false flags and staged victim-hood deceptions, though we know such examinations are not popular and are heavily censored — even among some of our readers. Hoaxes, false flags and staged deceptions are contributing to the alchemy of this rapidly emerging neo-Bolshevik matrix that is engulfing the US and cultures elsewhere.