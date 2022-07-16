Car Theft is Effectively ‘Decriminalized’ in London

But plenty of resources to punish people for ‘offensive’ speech.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 13 July 2022

SUMMIT NEWS — Car theft has effectively been decriminalized in London after it was revealed that less than one per cent of vehicle thefts in the capital lead to criminal charges.

“Out of the nearly 55,000 thefts from vehicles in London last year, Scotland Yard only solved 271, representing just an 0.5 per cent success rate, according to an analysis of Home Office data conducted by The Telegraph,” reports Breitbart.

“According to the broadsheet, only two major police forces faired worse than London in successfully charging car thieves, with the West Midlands and Surrey police forces only maintaining a 0.4 per cent charging rate.”

Responding to the figures, the head of the Police Foundation think tank Rick Muir said car thefts had been “effectively decriminalized” and that this had emboldened criminals to commit more of the same crimes, knowing they are unlikely to be apprehended. […]