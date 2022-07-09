Cancer from Radiation Widespread Among 9/11 Responders

Those who experienced 9/11 up close and survived are being diagnosed with cancer at a rate notably higher than considered normal among the general population. The federal government reports 9/11-related cancers have affected 1,100 members of the New York Fire Department, 2,134 police and other Ground Zero responders, and 467 survivors, such as downtown workers and residents. Since 9/11, a total of 2,100 NYC firefighters have retired from duty due to lung disease and cancer.
Although the Twin Towers were full of asbestos, there’s not a single case of 9/11-related mesothelioma. The three most common cancers among ground zero workers are thyroid, prostate and myeloma, a blood cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer, leukemia and thyroid cancer are the most common illnesses related to radiation exposure, not exposure to dust particles.
The weight of evidence, including all the cancer cases likely from radiation, points to the use of a small suitcase nuke in this false flag crime. This hole formation was visible in the sub-basement rock, and the theory is this was pointed upward. The upper floors were taken out by state-of-the-art nanothermite, primarily for a pyrotechnic show.
WTC Pulverization, stabilized and SlowMotion – HD
The photos of the WTC buildings being pulverized also suggests a mini nuke. EPA’s air sampling report for radiation? It was never made public.
I have a theory about President George W. Bush and 9/11. This man is a buffoon and a planted puppet. I don’t think he was directly involved in the Crime Syndicate’s planning or execution, nor did he have exact pre-knowledge. When it happened, he had the look of a man facing possible death.
Declassified CIA documents describe how the president “froze up” when he was told of the attacks. Well, that’s what people do when facing their imminent death. That’s why, until his babysitters took him away, he really didn’t want to leave the room full of children. Perhaps he thought he was safer in their company.
In the full video of the scene in the classroom, notice at 1:00 Bush gets the word. He sits there like a deer in the headlights, at various point scanning around the room. For some reason, the camera stayed back, but when it pans in Bush is breathing heavily. At 2:15 Bush is being worked over with a strange pounding noise, which again gets his attention. He looks traumatized and visibly experiencing discomfort, but at the end he sort of pulls himself together and speaks.
The Bush 9-11 Classroom Ritual, The 'KIDS' Recite: KITE, KIT, STEEL, PLANE*, MUST.
Later, Bush is given the option of being included as an active participant in the crime. He does relish his new phony cover-up and warmonger role. He is frequently seen exhibiting duping delight. But when asked about his role in 9/11 pre-knowledge, he gets strangely disturbed and agitated, as shown below. He does not want to be reminded. This reaction is called “the reveal,” and is commonly seen in psychopaths. He is feeling sorry for himself for being involved in this. Background on psychopathic behavior is thoroughly discussed in my article “World is Being Run by a Psychopathic Control Grid.”
Bush on 9/11- Amazing answer, just see the face of Bush.
Here, George Bush is in fantasy mode. After seeing how the incredible audacity of this crime has easily fooled most Americans, he is confident enough to just to sloppily B.S. the situation. Bush claims he saw the first plane hit “on TV”; but, of course, nobody at all saw that on TV. But some sloppiness is almost the norm in these operations.
Over the duration of his presidency, Bush seems more and more addled. Being a traitor to his nation and a murderer of millions of Middle Easterners as an Zionist errand boy takes a toll even on psychopaths.
For background on who actually carried out this insidious and monstrous crime, I refer you to Christopher Bollyn.
The towers were nuked and Woods knows it. USGS dust sample analysis proves this beyond any doubt. This also fingers Harrit, Jones, et al as disinfo agents since they’re scientists peddling the thermite fairy tale.
Just loved the NYT piece explaining that molten bedrock as an ice age artifact, the only one of it’s kind. Lol.
Fetzer and others have written a book on the nuclear demolition of the WTC, that took some balls.
Did you read the book? Dr. Wood lists nine reasons based on the evidence that does not support a nuclear detonation. I encourage everyone to read the book and look at the evidence.
Cars damaged in ways similar to those along FDR Drive, NYC in 9/11. (The Amelia-Shea-it-aint-so is worth pondering).
Note the unexplained phenomenon of steel-capped boots melting yet not harming the workmen wearing them. And the fire that smoulders for months, despite copious irrigating. Very strange.
I looked at many videos of the Santa Rosa fires- I’m convinced that these were arson fires, probably cause by an drone or spaced based laser.
In some of the videos you can hear the laser firing. I know that light makes no noise, but an intensely hot laser hitting cooler air is going to make a sharp cracking sound similar to a gunshot, and this sound is clearly audible in many of the videos.
One common theme in most of the videos is the total lack of firefighters. Over 100 fire companies were idle in the Bay Area, just a short distance away, while thousands of homes were burned to ashes.
Thanks. I didn’t listen to any real-time recordings, so missed that point. The debris alone was enough to suggest something not natural.
The James Corbett video 9/11 Whistleblowers covers this topic pretty well — watch the segment featuring Cate Jenkins.
This is the best nuclear explanation I’ve come across.
excellent link – new to me. I am way out of my depth here – but there is a researcher out there (maybe I can find the link) who suggests the principle goal of the event was to allow some cabal to repatriate to the US wealth stolen from the former Soviet Union in the early 90s – after the fall of the CP – that’s why they need to wipe out Cantor Fitzgerald – the principle foreign exchange dealers in NYC – that’s why they needed a state of emergency to allow the SEC to suspend normal financial rules and controls – etc etc –
In general – my methodology is highly plural: look for multiple incentives, players, winners both current and follow-on winners. State of Israel certainly benefited but in a subsidiary indirect way – war in Afghanistan was never a big deal for them. That was drugs and probably access to rare earths. Whoever considered themselves a winner from the fact that mostly black and brown people get to humiliate mostly white people in the airports every day for ever are probably bigger winners than Israel.
There are rulers in NYC who absolutely hated the WTC for aesthetic reasons from the very day they were built in the 1970s – they are winners.