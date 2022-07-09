Cancer from Radiation Widespread Among 9/11 Responders

Those who experienced 9/11 up close and survived are being diagnosed with cancer at a rate notably higher than considered normal among the general population. The federal government reports 9/11-related cancers have affected 1,100 members of the New York Fire Department, 2,134 police and other Ground Zero responders, and 467 survivors, such as downtown workers and residents. Since 9/11, a total of 2,100 NYC firefighters have retired from duty due to lung disease and cancer.

Although the Twin Towers were full of asbestos, there’s not a single case of 9/11-related mesothelioma. The three most common cancers among ground zero workers are thyroid, prostate and myeloma, a blood cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer, leukemia and thyroid cancer are the most common illnesses related to radiation exposure, not exposure to dust particles.

The weight of evidence, including all the cancer cases likely from radiation, points to the use of a small suitcase nuke in this false flag crime. This hole formation was visible in the sub-basement rock, and the theory is this was pointed upward. The upper floors were taken out by state-of-the-art nanothermite, primarily for a pyrotechnic show.

What do you see?

WTC Pulverization, stabilized and SlowMotion – HD

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The photos of the WTC buildings being pulverized also suggests a mini nuke. EPA’s air sampling report for radiation? It was never made public.

I have a theory about President George W. Bush and 9/11. This man is a buffoon and a planted puppet. I don’t think he was directly involved in the Crime Syndicate’s planning or execution, nor did he have exact pre-knowledge. When it happened, he had the look of a man facing possible death.

Declassified CIA documents describe how the president “froze up” when he was told of the attacks. Well, that’s what people do when facing their imminent death. That’s why, until his babysitters took him away, he really didn’t want to leave the room full of children. Perhaps he thought he was safer in their company.

In the full video of the scene in the classroom, notice at 1:00 Bush gets the word. He sits there like a deer in the headlights, at various point scanning around the room. For some reason, the camera stayed back, but when it pans in Bush is breathing heavily. At 2:15 Bush is being worked over with a strange pounding noise, which again gets his attention. He looks traumatized and visibly experiencing discomfort, but at the end he sort of pulls himself together and speaks.

The Bush 9-11 Classroom Ritual, The ‘KIDS’ Recite: KITE, KIT, STEEL, PLANE*, MUST.

Later, Bush is given the option of being included as an active participant in the crime. He does relish his new phony cover-up and warmonger role. He is frequently seen exhibiting duping delight. But when asked about his role in 9/11 pre-knowledge, he gets strangely disturbed and agitated, as shown below. He does not want to be reminded. This reaction is called “the reveal,” and is commonly seen in psychopaths. He is feeling sorry for himself for being involved in this. Background on psychopathic behavior is thoroughly discussed in my article “World is Being Run by a Psychopathic Control Grid.”

Bush on 9/11- Amazing answer, just see the face of Bush.

Here, George Bush is in fantasy mode. After seeing how the incredible audacity of this crime has easily fooled most Americans, he is confident enough to just to sloppily B.S. the situation. Bush claims he saw the first plane hit “on TV”; but, of course, nobody at all saw that on TV. But some sloppiness is almost the norm in these operations.

Over the duration of his presidency, Bush seems more and more addled. Being a traitor to his nation and a murderer of millions of Middle Easterners as an Zionist errand boy takes a toll even on psychopaths.

For background on who actually carried out this insidious and monstrous crime, I refer you to Christopher Bollyn.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other recommended Winter Watch posts: