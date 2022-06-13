Stasi Arrest and Detain a U-Haul Full of 31 Glows in Idaho

I want this country to realize that we stand on the edge of oblivion. I want every man, woman and child to understand how close we are to chaos. – Sutler, V for Vendetta

Police stopped a U-Haul in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Saturday June 11 and arrested 31 people inside who police say have ties to a hate group.

No weapons found. Charge is “conspiracy to riot”. Now there’s a fuzzy shadow language crime if I’ve ever heard of one. Look for this to disappear into ether.

Read: Plastic Words and Shadow Language: The Trickology of Tyranny

We hear “police say” or “according to police” as if alleged police are still an institution that anybody has any trust in.

What’s the first thing police do when they arrest, let’s say, a home invader wearing a ski mask – duh, they take the mask off. They also remove anything like gloves, sunglasses, etc. No hat removal here either to check for hidden items or contraband. They were all kneeling down with their faces still hidden. Strange that they didn’t pull their masks down when they put them in cuffs. It almost looks like they want to keep these glow worms, well- undercover.

Why would they all already have masks on in the back of a dark truck where nobody could see them? And wearing sunglasses in a dark U-Haul- don’t see how that combines.

What do you think of the cops keeping the backpacks on them?

Glowboi arrested with a megaphone that has FBI label on it. Nothing to see here, move along? Whole country – including the Stasi – is populated with dull, incompetent Sub-Zero millennials now.

Then we’ll say we found them in a U-Haul to make it look strange and surreal. It honestly takes a special person to allow themselves to be locked in the back of a hot dark truck with 30 other special agents- I mean grown men.

With country spiraling toward Sub-Zero induced Americazuela insolvency there sure are way too many resources being spent on nonsense like this.

Sub-Zero Kakistocrats Strike Again, Version 666.0

Look at their completely straight posture with not one person hunched over. Look how clean all their boots are. Look how nobody looks the least bit distraught being arrested. You can see the police smiling and talking with the offenders like they’re all homeboys. That’s a whole lot of coincidences.

Director and property department are taking notes. Next production will have more random details to make it look real. They forgot to include copies of the US Constitution in their possession.

It’s all theater. Glowfest 2022 style- this glows so bright, no wonder they let them keep wearing the shades and masks.

What did they even do that’s illegal? You can’t gather and demonstrate now?

What can they charge them with besides seatbelt violations? Even if the mode of transport in a U-Haul is absurd you can’t go to a gay pride event wearing matching Reclaim America shirts and have some basic shield protection? What if they claim to be going to a paint ball event or a kegger. What if they are trying to break the Guinness record for glow worms stacked into a U-Haul?

I’ll note that the Kootenai County jail roster does not list anyone arrested for conspiracy to riot. Maybe the charges were changed but there isn’t a single person in that jail listed with those charges as of the morning of June 12, 2022.

Takeaway: I can only hope by now that enough people are getting wise to this deluge of low brow staged events. Crisis at every turn playing both sides against the middle.