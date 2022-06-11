Trilateral Commission Tightens Grip on U.S. Defense Department

10 June 2022

TECHNOCRACY NEWS & EVENTS — Prominent Trilateral Commission member Eric Schmidt is leading the charge to dominate the U.S. Defense department and hence, the Pentagon and all military branches. The Trilateral Commission is the original architect of the “New International Economic Order”, now known as the Great Reset. What could the Technocrat cabal do with control over the biggest military complex in the world? Don’t overthink it. The answer is obvious: forced compliance for the coming Technocracy. — TN Editor

TECH TRANSPARENCY PROJECT: Former Google head has assembled a secretive fund with Washington insiders to help direct US national security investments — potentially to his own benefit.

Eric Schmidt has been quietly building an investment vehicle blending public and private funds that could grant the former Google CEO unusual influence over U.S. national security policy and, potentially, the opportunity to steer taxpayer money to his own bets.

The blandly named America’s Frontier Fund — which has so far received no media attention — will be led by a who’s who of the defense establishment combined with close associates of Schmidt’s ventures in business, finance and public policy. The high-powered investment vehicle appears to be modeled on In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit venture capital firm with close ties to the Central Intelligence Agency that has faced allegations of serious conflicts of interest among its trustees. […]