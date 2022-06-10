Sub-Zero Kakistocrats Strike Again: version 666

The sub-zero kakistocrats running the shitshow are facing the day of reckoning on the serious inflation and Ponzi unit false price discovery they have created. Thursday was another black day in the financial markets. At long last the ECB acknowledges the seriousness of inflation in Europe and claims it will weld it’s tools to do something about it. Incredibly these tools so far consists of a signal of a token 25 bps hike in July and the end of their securities purchase program (aka QE) on July 1.

Also demonstrating in spades the total central bank price setting domination and false price discovery is the response of late from the insolvent sovereigns of Europe. This answers the thinking that the “radical doubters” such as me have been asking for years- what happens with the central banks end QE and their heavy handed interventions? That had been deemed impossible. The answer is a bond melt down as illustrated by Greek bonds. This is before the end of ECB’s QE! What insane party bought these and similar bonds for a 1% yield throughout 2020 and 2021? And 4.1% now is just the beginning.

Worse in terms of impact are the sovereigns of insolvent debt bloated Italy, a country that was further drained and looted from the Covid scamdemic. And now an energy shortage weighs on Europe. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond surged 25 basis points to 3.7% hovering around levels not seen since 2018. Many more black days lie ahead for the PIGGS of Europe.

Again the question begs who bought these PIGGS at sub-1% fictitious prices?

Other indications that “it’s happening” come from China version 666 of the shitstorm.

All banks in #Shanghai have restricted depositors from withdrawing money.

Remember the videos about banks having no money to all withdrawing from Henan Province I tweeted before? A bank run is about to sweep #CCPChina. pic.twitter.com/WgDVnjLsky — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) June 9, 2022

On June 15, the US Federal Reserve kakistocrats are scheduled to lower it’s securities portfolio by $47.5 billion. They also meet and are anticipated to raise the Fed Funds by 50 bps. The quarterly black out on stock buybacks starts June 14. As the tide goes out we will then see who is not wearing a swimming suit. If this was a script for a new Margin Call movie right about now a Cabal of shady banksters is meeting in the dimly lit conference room on the 18th floor of the BIS tower in Basel to decide who will be this cycle’s Lehman.

Secretary of Treasury Damn it Janet Yellen has been a long standing sub-zero kakistocrat of the lowest order. Her latest offering-after draining the strategic petroleum reserve- is to impede Russian oil (key to supplying developing nations) and constrict the oil market even further.

*YELLEN: BANS ON INSURANCE OF RUSSIA OIL COULD HAVE IMPACT did she have a stroke — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 9, 2022

Damnit Janet claims the consumer is in good shape as they liberally use credit cards to survive. Damnit says that’s a good thing.

Credit card debt soared by $17.8 billion in April, the second highest amount ever. The highest was March, when it soared by a staggering $25.6 billion. Consumers are completely tapped out. They’re using their credit cards to buy food and pay for other essentials. #Stagflation.

— Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) June 7, 2022

Home refinancing (typically equity extractions) have collapsed to the lowest level since 2000.

This is the same Dr. Evil rabble that passed new rules at the market top about trading in markets- fucking legendary.

A massive inventory overstocking recession is underway.

$TGT is the 2nd largest container importer. They announced today they’ve cut vendor orders. $WMT (#1) and others are likely to follow. Container volumes bound for the US have dropped by 1/3 in past two weeks. https://t.co/kCvSAeDcRu pic.twitter.com/VbzUSNyHFw — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🇺🇦 (@FreightAlley) June 7, 2022

Shipping rates from China to the West Coast are down 38% M/M – Trucking rates are down 31% since the start of 2022 – Railroads are reporting a 3% YTD decline in volumes.

If this isn’t a canary in the mine shaft about food shortages I don’t know what is.

The apocalypse has officially begun, the sh!t has hit the fan! pic.twitter.com/Hh3acJVXvK — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 8, 2022

Approval rating for Damnit’s administration has dipped to 39%. Those must be the same pajama people that bought into the sub-1% yield and stimmie check stories?