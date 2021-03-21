Israel’s $1 Million Payoff to Dr. Fauci Violates the Constitution

U.S. officials should not accept money from foreign sources for the positions they take in our government.

By E. Donald Elliott | 17 March 2021

THE AMERICAN SPECTATOR — The essence of law is even-handed application of neutral principles to those whom we like and those whom we dislike or with whom we disagree.

I learned that in 1974 when I was sworn in as a law clerk to the Honorable Gerhard A. Gesell, a distinguished U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C. I had to swear to do equal justice to rich and poor alike. As a young Yale-educated revolutionary, I desired to use the law to promote what I saw as social justice, and I was taken aback that I had to swear to be fair to the rich too!

I have spent most of my adult life ever since trying to teach law students why the even-handed application of neutral principles, not one’s personal policy preferences, is the foundation of civilized society. It is what we mean when we say we aspire to be a government of laws, and not of men and women, and that no one is above the law. […]