The Miseducation of America’s Elites

Affluent parents, terrified of running afoul of the new orthodoxy in their children’s private schools, organize in secret.
9 March 2021
COMMON SENSE WITH BARRI WEISS — The dissidents use pseudonyms and turn off their videos when they meet for clandestine Zoom calls. They are usually coordinating soccer practices and carpools, but now they come together to strategize. They say that they could face profound repercussions if anyone knew they were talking.
But the situation of late has become too egregious for emails or complaining on conference calls. So one recent weekend, on a leafy street in West Los Angeles, they gathered in person and invited me to join.
In a backyard behind a four-bedroom home, ten people sat in a circle of plastic Adirondack chairs, eating bags of Skinny Pop. These are the rebels: well-off Los Angeles parents who send their children to Harvard-Westlake, the most prestigious private school in the city.
By normal American standards, they are quite wealthy. By the standards of Harvard-Westlake, they are average. These are two-career couples who credit their own success not to family connections or inherited wealth but to their own education. So it strikes them as something more than ironic that a school that costs more than $40,000 a year — a school with Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s right hand, and Sarah Murdoch, wife of Lachlan and Rupert’s daughter-in-law, on its board — is teaching students that capitalism is evil. […]
Hate to use this trite phrase, but this goes to show how times have changed. I remember all too well being a student at a school just like these, in New Orleans, many years ago. A school official made the ‘terrible mistake’ of inviting a group of folk singing and dancing students from an almost all black public school to come to our school for an afternoon of singing. At some point, the black students from the public school came to the front of the bleachers where we were sitting and held out their hands for us to join them in dancing. We were all girls and we were thrilled to dance with them!! We ‘even went so far’ as to mingle and talk afterwards at the streetcar stop. No words can describe the absolute uproar that came from this day!! Letters from the Priciple and Board of Directors of the school, apologizing to the parents for the ‘mixing with the black students at the streetcar stop and especially for the dancing.’ There was even a now infamous yearbook picture of the Principle’s shocked expression as the pristine, Uptown, future debutants danced with the black boys from a public school. We’re not talking about the Deep South in the 1950s, but instead we’re talking about 1972/73.
The agenda certainly has changed since then! Children are still heavily indoctrinated, but in the opposite direction. I now live in a European country that’s dealing with the United Nations Migration Repopulation Plan. At least the “you will be forced to be ashamed of not being ‘woke’ isn’t part of it. Not yet, at least!!