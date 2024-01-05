Social Engineers Push LGBTQ, Race Representation to Record Fictitious Levels on TV Shows

Of the 775 series regular characters scheduled to appear on scripted broadcast primetime programming for the 2021-2022 season, 92 characters (11.9 percent) are LGBTQ. There are an additional 49 LGBTQ recurring characters on the platform for a total of 141 LGBTQ characters on broadcast. That’s 18.2% in total. Of the 596 LGBTQ characters found across all platforms, there were 32 transgender characters counted in this report (5.4 percent of all LGBTQ characters). Of those, there were 16 trans women, 11 trans men, and five trans nonbinary characters. Over half of all LGBTQ characters across platforms were people of color (POC), with 304 out of 596 (51 percent of all LGBTQ characters) being POC.



These are the networks where you will be subjected to this social engineering.

Gallup reported a jump from 4.5% to 5.6% of Americans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer since its last poll in 2017. Gallup’s report reveals that the majority of LGBTQ-identifying Americans — 54.6% — say they are bisexual. Following the majority which identify as bisexual, the poll shows that nearly a quarter of LGBTQ adults — 24.5% — identify as gay, followed by 11.7% as lesbian and 11.3% as transgender.

In cumulative, general social surveys on sexual identity indicate that approximately 2.4% of the U.S. population identifies as homosexual and 3% identify as bisexual. That means the 11.9% representation (only includes regular characters) of LGBTQ characters in American media is 220% greater than among the public.

In a pluralistic society, one would expect proportional representation of various groups. Clearly, homosexuals are over-represented and bisexuals are grossly over-represented by broadcast entertainment media. Therefore, one may conclude that there’s an alternative agenda.

In this case, it appears that the agenda is to not only normalize homosexual lifestyles but also to encourage the straight population to engage in bisexual experimentation — in particular, young and impressionable types.

Incredibly, GLAAD and Harris Poll’s “Accelerating Acceptance” study showed that 20% of Americans 18 to 34 – a key demographic for networks and advertisers to court, as well as the age range of many characters – identify as LGBTQ (aka confusexuals). Nearly on in six people (15.9%) among Gen Zs (born 1997-2002) identify as LGBTQ.

In the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, a 2007 peer-reviewed article in the Journal on Homosexuality called “Gay, Lesbian, and Bisexual Content on Television” made the following critical observation:

According to social cognitive theory (Bandura, 2001), one important way in which television influences viewers is by providing vicarious experiences on which to model beliefs, attitudes, and behavior when real-life experiences are more limited. A closely related idea is that the media — by depicting sexual scenarios that people might not be able to see anywhere else — provide scripts for enacting various sexual behaviors (Gagnon & Simon, 1973) such as people having sex with a new partner. Reliance on television shows for sexual scripts and television characters as models for behavior may be particularly strong among youth, who may not have much first-hand experience with sexuality, yet are starting to solidify their sexual identities and become interested in sexual relationships (Chapin, 2000). In fact, as many as one in five teens reports that “entertainment” is their most important source of sexual information (Gibbs, 1993 as cited in Brown & Steele, 1995).

LBGTQ overrepresentation is even greater in films. A Glaad report showed that 18 percent of studio films in 2018 included an LGBT character, up from 13 percent the previous year. The New York Slimes in 2019 reported that three of the four acting awards for that year’s Oscars were for gay or lesbian roles and noted that the Elton John bio-musical, “Rocketman,” became the first major studio movie to depict gay sex.

The over-representation of people of color (at 50%) in media has reached comical proportions. Blacks make up about 13% of the U.S. population. Eyeball the data on the Super Bowl commercials in the chart below. Blacks garnered 40% representation of the total. Oddly, Hispanics, who make up at least 18% of the U.S. population, barely registered at 2%.