Setting up the Apocalyptic Summer

Those who have been following our key points from the posts Globalist Crime Syndicate’s New Charade and The Great Culling, are aware of the set ups the kakistocrats (aka sub-zeros) are utilizing to collapse the United States and Europe within.

The first step that we described was cognitively impaired Dementia Joe’s announcement that he was going to draw on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to “counter Putin inflation.” Since then year to date reserve draws total 43.7 m barrels. We are now 9m barrels away from having the lowest SPR crude storage since 1988.

Next with sufficient oil stock available thanks to the SPR-the sub-zeros process it at the refiners into distillates. Then despite the abundant capacity of the Colonial Pipeline to deliver the refined distillates to the East Coast, the sub-zeros instead export the refined product to Latin America and Europe. Citing Vortexa tracking data, Bloomberg said that up to 2.09 million bpd of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel shipped out of the Gulf Coast in April.

This in turn leaves the East Coast high and dry. Although the East is nearly bone dry, distillate inventories nationwide are also at unprecedented lows. This sets up full blown robbing Peter to pay Paul transport activity right as diesel runs low. Perfect storm would be bulleyes from hurricane season.

Not surprisingly as we enter “driving and growing season” diesel price are surging rapidly.

Welp, this was a bit conservative but felt apocalyptic at the time a week ago. Rise from a week ago:

ME +84c/gal

MA +82c/gal

CT +81c/gal

NH +81c/gal

VT +76c/gal

RI +75c/gal

NJ +73c/gal

NY +65c/gal

DE +61c/gal

PA +59c/gal

MD +59c/gal https://t.co/8MnnVBU36Z — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 3, 2022

Of all Class 8 trucks (the big ones), 97% use diesel. Almost every train in the country depends on diesel for energy. 80% of the ships that transport products via the ocean are powered by diesel- ditto river barges. Diesel engines power more than two-thirds of all farm equipment, transport 90% of its product and pump one-fifth of its water in the United States. Diesel dominates the entire “farm supply chain” – planting the product, tending the crop (watering, fertilizers, and pesticides), harvesting the product and even bringing the product to market by truck, rail or ship. Nearly every fishing vessel around the world uses diesel for power.

ISM respondent: “Long delays at ports are still providing supply challenges. Inflation is out of control. Fuel costs, and therefore freight costs, are leading the upward cycle. At some point, the economy must give way; it will be tough to have growth with such pressure on costs.” — zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile sub-zeros in Europe have made their bed-

At the conclusion of its Monday meeting (May 2), the European Union has said it will not heed Russian demands to pay for gas in rubles, with a mid-May deadline for payment looming. The bloc also warned its member states to prepare for Russia to cut off gas to all members. Failure to meet Russian demands on this point have already resulted in gas being cut off to Poland and Bulgaria last week.

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER LINDNER: AN IMMEDIATE RUSSIA OIL EMBARGO POSSIBLE – WELT. — Breaking News | FinancialJuice (@Financialjuice1) May 2, 2022