Greta Thunberg’s handler, Luisa-Marie Neubauer, is a Rothschild

Surprised? Greta Thunberg’s ‘coach’ a Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates operative

1 May 2020

Luisa-Marie Neubauer, the "coach" of Greta Thunberg, is related to the founder of the Rothschild dynasty, Mayer Amschel Bauer, who changed his last name to Rothschild after returning to Frankfurt to take over his father's business. Luisa Neubauers "job" is a climate activist and she volunteers for the ONE Campaign founded by Bono and Bill Gates, which also has ties to Soros.

Although she is Jewish through her father’s Rothschild lineage, her mother is part of a family of Nazi collaborators, the Reemstma family, one of the biggest tobacco and cigarette producers in Europe, whose scandals involving tax breaks during the Wiemar period were influential in destroying public trust in the government.

The Neubauers are also extremely influential throughout Racine, Wisconsin. Jeffrey Neubauer was Bill Clintons campaign manager for Wisconsin in 1992 and 1996, a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly and Chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. He also has ties to education through his organization Higher Expectation for Racine County, and he will effectively be in control of 1 billion dollars being allocated to the Racine Unified School District through a rigged referendum recently endorsed by Joe Biden. By contrast, nearby Milwaukee received less than 100 million dollars for it’s education system. An example of how this money is supposedly going to be spent is to expand a failing IB middle school into a K-8. This school, Starbuck IB, is failing so badly that one has to wonder if it’s really a school and not a front for something else. IB programs are supposed to be elite programs for the smartest students, yet look at their test scores and disciplinary record. […]