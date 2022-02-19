Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, family test positive for COVID-19

By Emily Crane | 18 February 2022
NEW YORK POST — Fully vaccinated Surgeon General Vivek Murthy revealed Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Murthy revealed his diagnosis just days after his 4-year-old daughter came down with the virus.
The official’s wife, Alice, and their 5-year-old son — both of whom are vaccinated and boosted — have tested positive, he said.
In a lengthy Twitter thread, the 44-year-old said he, his wife and son had “mild symptoms,” while his daughter had an improving fever.
Murthy’s daughter, the first family member to test positive, is too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“She’s still congested and is now hoarse from all the coughing, but thankfully she’s still smiling and enjoying her arts and crafts,” Murthy said.
“I’m experiencing muscle aches, chills and sore throat,” he added.
Murthy went on to sympathize with those who have tested positive even if they’d been taking precautions.
“When you’ve been as safe as you can, getting COVID-19 can be frustrating and disappointing. I’ve felt that,” he said. “It can also be a source of shame. Many people assume you must have been careless to get sick. Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. […]
Just how does one test ‘positive’ for a non existent “virus” that has never been isolated and using a PCR test that it’s Nobel Prize winning inventor Kary Mullis, repeatedly stressed it should not be used as a diagnostic tool because it’s incapable of diagnosing disease??
But it all makes for good click bait articles and false validation for nefarious behavior.
They are now use sequencing to make these tests more accurate. I took one on Jan. 10th and registered positive Omicron mutant h-505-y. I suffered something worse that a standard cold or influenza for about 9 days. My affliction was worse because I used up a 5 day supply of ivermectin and couldn’t replace- thus had a relapse for several days.
You can keep repeating your stance on all this, but it is not one I accept or am buying into.
Of all the recent excellent comments I have made that have gone un liked or replied to you chose to get angry/snarky at me for the facts I have put out?? 🙂
I’ve shared a pdf of harvested facts and information since April, 2020, also made a short video of the pdf. It is on my BitChute channel along with a free download of the pdf.
LINE IN THE SAND https://www.bitchute.com/video/EFwefBX5SLvW/
It is the middle of the yearly influenza season. In 2019 I had Mycoplasma Pneumonia for five months…unable to barely walk or breath at 77yo. I got through it just using the time tested treatments of lots of sleep, liquids, some Ibuprofen for fever, and the such and a good immune system. A year later I would have died on a respirator from the current medical witchcraft.
I’m not “selling” anything for you or anyone else. Perhaps YOU are ok with having some probe stuck up near the brain barrier and using the “facts” provided by a government…
…that lied about Thalidomide, Tobacco, Asbestos, Mercury, Opioids, Aluminum/Talc in hygiene products, Lead in paint, Fluoride, Antibiotics, Saturated fats, Raw Milk, Pesticides, GMO’s, Natural Medicine, Climate Change, Sweeteners, Soy, LED bulbs and still lying about Processed foods, Anti-depressants, Chemtrails.
BUT they are telling the truth about “Covid-19” and vaccines, etc.??
– – – * – – –
Scanning/Transmission Microscopy Reveals Graphene in CV-19 Vaccines https://tinyurl.com/dsvba4tf 2021 August 20, 2021
(edited for brevity) Robert O Young CPC, MSc, DSc, Practitioner
Early autopsy reports revealed…patients were suffering from huge amounts of thick, coagulated blood and dysfunctional blood vessels.
Perhaps it is not the virus wreaking biological havoc but the spike protein itself. If true, we are in big trouble because spike proteins are exactly what the “COVID” vaccines are instructing the body to manufacture in great numbers…
They instruct our cells to make our own version of the spike protein, which happens shortly after injection. Exposure produces all the symptoms of “Covid,” They’ve been reported in nasal swabs, masks and other items.
People were “catching Covid” symptoms from the very masks they were wearing to protect them. This was then to be amplified with nasal swabs. And finally made terminal with the vaccine.
These health events are caused by Titanium dioxide with graphene oxide. The Nano integration form a matrix which I can only describe as Nano Sandpaper. There is NO CORONA VIRUS and NEVER HAS BEEN![56]
– – – * – – –
If you recall the quote: Argue for your limitations and they are yours…
I simply disagreed, there is no anger. Further you create straw man arguments such as pretending I am ok with vaccines. However you are the one getting snarky. You have been that way with others as well. Prepared to be ban hammered from this site if you don’t clean up your act.
So your POV is to “threaten to punish” me but not reply to the post’s facts??
I thought that being “offended” was a leftist thing? Did you even go to my site or are you just “reacting” rather then acting. This song of mine from last summer, IMHO :-), points out the real threat going on these days:
A PSYCHIC EPIDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/1hqeShieZ2jY/
I would be more concerned about the possible danger of graphene, etc. from a PCR “test” then some activist’s challenging comments.
One of the past things I posted was all web sites are talking about the flood but none are offering the boats (solutions.) Even Fetz hasn’t come around to that truth after many years of web acquaintanceship.
Any reason why you don’t have a regular column about true activism rather then just a flood of depressing, bad news? Harvest reader’s suggestions for at least one column about positive resistance.
BTW, being threatened with expulsion from the site is probably the very least of anything I would be concerned with. In my activist history I have been shot at, tailed, phone tapped, etc. On line I have been shadow banned and harassed at the Pundit, Black Listed News, etc.