Coming Soon! Escape from New York — and Chicago, and Seattle, and America

The showdowns on the enemy-within’s vaccine-mandate madness is rapidly at hand.
Dec. 2 is the deadline for the Air Force and Space Force to be fully vaccinated, and other branches have deadlines coming thereafter. And whodathunk, The Washington Post is now at the end of the week reporting that up to 12,000 Air Force personnel are still declining the vaccine, causing alarm within the top chain of command who are worried it will impact force readiness, particularly as some forces in key positions face discharge over their vax refusal.
“The fact that it’s a choice leading to potential loss to readiness is striking,” a military policy analyst with the Center for a New American Security Katherine L. Kuzminski, told the Post.
Days after Raytheon Technologies chief executive Greg Hayes said the the company may lose “several thousand” workers due to the mandate, Northrop Grumman chief executive Kathy Warden said Thursday the company is still assessing potential losses.
The House Armed Services Committee’s ranking member Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) and 10 of his colleagues released a letter warning the mandate could yield cost and schedule overruns on key contracts.
A trade group for air cargo giants like UPS and FedEx is sounding the alarm over an impending Dec. 8 vaccine deadline imposed by President Joe Biden, complaining it threatens to wreak havoc at the busiest time of the year — and add yet another kink to the supply chain.
“We have significant concerns with the employer mandates announced on Sept. 9, 2021, and the ability of industry members to implement the required employee vaccinations by Dec. 8, 2021,” Stephen Alterman, president of the Cargo Airline Association, wrote in a letter sent to the Biden administration and obtained by POLITICO.
Regardless, some corporation are pushing their luck.
GM, Ford And Stellantis Will Introduce COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates In Canadian Facilities #Cars #News pic.twitter.com/dTpdRWFMUG
— Car/Automotive News! 🏎️ (@AmeenWheels) October 30, 2021
The goons who run the “Escape from New York” mandates are facing nearly one-fifth of city employees covered by the impending mandate have yet to receive at least one vaccine dose as of the Friday deadline, including 16% of police personnel, 29% of firefighters and EMS workers and 33% of sanitation workers, according to city data. City jail guards have another month to comply. Workers who don’t comply will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.
Trash is already piling up in NYC and sanitation workers blame de Blasio’s vaccine mandate.
Read “First, They Let Thousands of Illegal Immigrants In. Now, They’re Letting Thousands of Prison Inmates Out.”
In Seattle, while crime is on the rise, roughly 10% of the already understaffed Seattle Police Department has been pulled from the job because they have not submitted proof of vaccination. Staffing is at record lows, with the SPD initiating Stage 3 Mobilization emergency operations, which pulls non-patrol officers from their units to respond to 911 calls.
According to an internal memo by Chief Diaz, they are all using accrued time as the department takes the next few weeks to determine “when or whether they will be allowed to return to work.”
None of these employees are fired, at least not yet. It’s a technicality that allows Durkan and the SPD to claim they only fired a handful of officers and that it won’t impact public safety. Indeed, the mayor noted ahead of this move that “if someone calls 911, there will not be significant impacts on the response.”
Whether technically considered a termination or not is irrelevant when it comes to public safety. It’s a distinction without a difference. Officers were pulled from duty, and it turned a staffing crisis into an emergency.
“DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said they’ve helped Lightfoot in the past, but her latest request is a self-inflicted wound that could have been avoided.”https://t.co/HwG3sTHz7I
— Jefferey Jaxen (@JeffereyJaxen) October 22, 2021
It is revealing to see who is actually being delusional about what’s transpiring. Red states and cities are laying out the welcome mat to terminated public safety and medical personal. Meanwhile, the virtue-signaling clown-world wags shoot their mouths off.
Their choice to lose their jobs by not observing Vaccine mandates.
Sad at their level of self delusion. https://t.co/DLDYP9aw3z
— Colben Ash (@AshColben) October 30, 2021
Chicago Officers Upset by Vaccine Mandate Recruited by Indiana State Police https://t.co/ExFzriFEmU
— Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) October 22, 2021
Governor DeSantis when RU going to add first responders, nurses docs, hospital staff to police legislation, to receive $5,000 for relocation to Florida for those who choose not to comply with vaccine mandates ???
— Johnny G (@TheReelJohnnyG) October 30, 2021
Alaska Now Welcomes Police Officers Who Defy Vaccine Mandates: ‘We Back The Blue’ https://t.co/ifJeocBYWf
— Fitz Eli (@fitzelizabeth) October 26, 2021
Fake Vaccine Cards Pose Enforcement Challenge as Mandates Rise – Bloomberg Law – Bloomberg Law https://t.co/kkSUGofQJ0
— EAE MANAGEMENT GROUP amada records SCAM ALERT! (@eaemgmtscams) October 30, 2021
This is all by design to destroy what’s left of Canada and the US.
Look what my home state, Iowa did yesterday 🙂 https://whoradio.iheart.com/content/2021-10-28-iowa-house-passes-bill-to-enable-covid-vax-exemptions-jobless-benefits/?fbclid=IwAR2nUA-qkYMyGADaLyJlztC2fzVyUSaTL7Mm4R0iGfou1Lhghjxi7CYWUJ4
The most recent travel requirements into the U.S. are a bit strange. If you are unvaccinated you must have a COVID test within 24 hour of your flight into the U,S, If you are fully vaccinated they allow you to get your test within 72 hours of your flight into the U.S. you must also produce proof of vaccination through a government source of that information. Whatever happened to HIPPA laws? The whole charade is getting mighty old.
Important post! The Air Force pilots are smart guys – it is a high risk – (for blood clots) – occupation; they know the mandate is an effective death sentence for n% of them (where n is not trivial) – and they know that the mandators know that too – etc …
US Supreme Court denied ME health care workers motion (narrow religious exemption claim) – very clarifying – the courts are gone – no recourse there (sorry, can’t resist: throughout the 2nd half of the 1930s courts in Germany frequently sided with petitioners seeking to block sterilization orders – compare and contrast).
The showdown is here! – Stay strong! – The world could look very, very different in just two months. Not impossible the Rulers will be looking for some sort of climb down position – I read that in CA State Gov – the mandate and test regulations are quietly being mostly ignored and un-enforced by many entities. I am not optimistic; the Ruler’s confidence seems un-diminished; the 5-11 yr old vax roll out was stunning!
One more thought: – the CDC recently floated the idea of “vax re-education” for the so called vax skeptics – … does that signal some sort of climb down being vetted?
I find it very interesting that – it seems (MSM report) – that the least educated and most educated (PhD) are most likely to be vax skeptics; those with Masters degrees are most compliant vax-wise. The dynamics of indoctrination? … just enough not too much / not too little? Tons of “educators:” have Masters.
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2404156365596/detroit-3-mandate-vaccine-for-canada-workforce-considering-for-us
The best thing military personnel can do to actually “protect our freedom” is to stand fast against the vaccine mandate.
I think you mean red states are welcoming vaccine refuseniks from blue states.
Good eye – I missed that – obvious typo: “Red states…” West VA I think is offering 5K to relocating worker; – Will the Red States welcome Blue state counties? – County Movements in both western Maryland and eastern Oregon to succeed and join WV and ID respectively.
Things are still fluid.
This weird thought just came into my head….escape America, eh? Well, this might work: one, walk through the Rio Grande like those Haitians did going to Del Rio; two you are now in Mexico…Ciudad Acuna, Juarez (too crime ridden, not a good idea), Matamoros, etc. etc. etc.; three, stay there a few days (hopefully your Spanish is good enough); four, that dang “caravan” is coming, so figure out how to get into this “caravan” and (hopefully if your Spanish is good enough) infiltrate it as a “Guatemalan” or “El Salvadorian” etc. etc. (and hopefully, you have some sort of sun tan so you at least look a bit Hispanic, and tell everyone your name is Jose of male or Gloria is female…you know what I mean…do you really need ID?); five, along with the caravan, sneak into the US but then when you get to the US sneak off into whatever so the BP doesn’t arrest you, etc., and then, get some “paper maker” to make up “papers” proving you are an “illegal alien” so that way, you are exempt from having to be vaxxed, you can get a job, and maybe even a half a million dollars from the “Brandon” administration because you came to “reunite with parents” or whatever…. Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Sorry about the typos: should read “…and tell everyone your name is Jose if male or Gloria if female…”