The Arrival of the Gen-Z Confusexuals

Surprise, surprise, surprise. Generation Z is very, very confused about their gender and sexuality, according to a study by a division of advertising giant J. Walter Thompson. It’s perfectly okay to look like the young man in photo above. The study found 56% of respondents from the so-called “Gen Z” (post-Gen X and Y) said they or someone they know uses gender-neutral pronouns, such as “they,” “them” or “ze.” Ze? Guess I must have missed that word at some point in my travels.

48% of Gen Z describe themselves as “completely heterosexual,” and 6% consider themselves “completely homosexual.” All the rest portray themselves as somewhat bi-sexual. Is this for real or are these kids just trying to be cool for the Cult?

Only 44% among this generation of confusexuals said they always bought clothes designed for their own gender.

Seventy percent of Gen Z confusexuals say gender neutral bathrooms should be provided in public.

Seventy-four percent are more accepting of nontraditional gender identities than they were a year ago. I think this stems from the massive Bruce “Caitlyn” TransJenner hoax [see “Only in a Satanic Cult World“].

Yes, the apparently successful goal is for everyone to conform to a distorted reality that empowers the degenerate, the mentally defective and the ugly. This extends to every nook and cranny of culture and literature.

The degenerate confusexual program being promoted by the sinister reverse-projection now disgraced hate group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is described in the following video in some detail.

Where are their parents? Where is the adult supervision? Where are the people with cojones? A boycott of degenerate media and walks-outs, as seen recently in Cologne, is long overdue.

Bad Vibes in Cologne Jettison Concert Goers

A concert-going crowd in Cologne (Koln), Germany, brought to a halt a performance by “virtuoso” Iranian Mahan Esfahani as he played an infamous piece of degenerate “minimalist” music by yet another overrated American Jewish “composer,” Steve Reich.

Philharmonie Köln management said it was “stunned at the unforeseen reaction to Sunday’s concert. We expect artists to be treated with respect.” It insisted that Cologne’s prime concert venue would remain a “forum for cultural diversity.” Is this some kind of sick joke? The value of this music apparently can only be explained by those chosen to appreciate it. I can only imagine how many real composers lose their opportunity over this nonsense.

This is a 1-minute excerpt of Reich’s “composition.” The prospect of carrying this on for nearly 20 minutes would be enough to provoke an uproar anywhere.