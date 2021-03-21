A Word About Split Personality Personas, or Dissociative Identity Disorder

There’s a lot of fiction in our truth and a lot of truth in our fiction.

In fact, humans are pretty unstable when it comes to personality traits. For instance, many undercover agents in law enforcement frequently lose themselves in a fake persona. All of us have underlying alter-egos to some extent, and it wouldn’t take much trauma to amplify that.

I know my 96-year-old father had a “helpful” alter of sorts in play in his final months. He really went through a convincing split in his final days especially. One self was communicating normally, but the other was monitoring things going on overhead.

The second persona seemed to be experiencing some sort of Jacobs Ladder effect, something that had occurred several times earlier in the last stretch of his life. In this worn out state, he actually expressed disappointment at his inability to depart. Obviously, Jacobs Ladder and variations of it goes way back in history.

When the end came and he was ready, he — or his alter — cried out in a hoarse and not-quite-normal voice to the guide or entity he was seeing, “Hey, hey, me, me, me!” Then he finally drew his last breath. It wasn’t clear if he was speaking to someone he knew, but it gives me real pause about the spiritual side.

Netflix has a docu-series (Surviving Death) on near death experiences that shows variations of this experience.

The literature on near-death experiences speaks about an altering of the brain. But they also deflect this as the brain being “tricked” into thinking a metaphysical or spiritual experience occurred. I don’t believe that for one minute.

I would suggest that this a far-more common and natural tendency than people think. And with all the chemicals and electronics in play- some people are being pushed into multiples mode. As far as how, this phenomenon plays out in the world. “Many a true word is spoken in jest.” Predictive programming is rampant, especially in “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons.” This is another common manipulative technique to make a large audience highly suggestible. If you present a topic with a humorous tone, it will usually be understood as largely insignificant and preposterous.

Here are 25 movies about split or multiple or alter personalities. Movies and TV rarely provide an accurate portrayal. Symptoms are frequently sensationalized, exaggerated and filled with negative portrayals that have harmful effects, perpetuating the stigma and isolating people who are already struggling.

And there is a big difference between the presence of a helpful spiritual alter dealing with death anxiety at the end of life, or in a traumatic experience, versus one inflicted and controlled from the outside by handlers.

The movie “Split” includes themes of childhood trauma and a demonic entity. It’s about a man with 24 personalities. One of the alter egos he refers to as “The Beast,” which has powerful superhuman abilities. The psychiatrist in “Split” is clear about her belief that people with multiple personalities are capable of extraordinary things. There’s a sequel called “Glass,” which seems to take this idea to the next level.

The Crime Syndicate, or TPTB, dwells on this subject constantly. It’s a huge part of their game plan and belief system, and one can only imagine how many controlled splits are wandering around our planet. “They” believe that they must reveal what they are doing, because it makes their rituals and magic more powerful. When you add the reverse psychology component into the equation, our delusion to this chicanery was inevitable. If you allow the public insight into something in the form of fiction and/or humor, they will subconsciously rationalize that there’s no way its true.

Celebrities are having meltdowns left and right, and many have randomly gone into a trance on live TV. Hard to say whether it’s an elaborate hoax or not; but if so, they’re doing an amazing job. Roseanne Barr states for certain that mind control has a death grip on Hollyweird, and she has stated this publicly many times. Many celebrities claim to have alter egos or multiple personalities.

Interesting that people with alter egos or experiences are classified as crazy and unstable, yet it’s perfectly acceptable and largely unnoticed when superheros and celebrities have them.

“Yeah literally it’s like a possession. All of a sudden you’re in. It’s like an energy that keeps going.” — Robin Williams

“I’m going to do my best to channel the character on a spiritual level.” — Vin Diesel

“I know that I have demons. I don’t know if I want to get rid of them altogether, but I would like to experience them in a different way. Maybe go face to face with them. I’ve never really had the time to go to therapy. Well, here and there. But not enough to help me … Of course I have demons. I’m 30 different people sometimes.” — Johnny Depp

“I tried to empty myself and let the spirit of Sethe inhabit me.” — Oprah Winfrey

“You feel the spirit move you. I can be possessed really well.” — River Phoenix

“I simply channeled a character, this time I allowed the character to inhabit me.” — Shirley MacLaine