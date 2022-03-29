Crossing the Line in Libya: The Truth About Debt Slavery, Private Central Banks

Hillary Clinton’s 3,000 emails released prior to the 2016 election reeked of banality and psychopathic chaos-creating behavior. Of late, she’s re-emerged, much like a high school clique leader, to proclaim that “nobody likes Bernie” and that Tulsi Gabbard is “a Russian agent.” Gabbard has filed a defamation lawsuit, and now so has Donald Trump.

A leading figure in Hillary’s 2016 email exchanges was Sid “Vicious” Blumenthal, yet another connected tribe member and infestation example. Blumenthal was not even in the U.S. State Department at the time Hillary served, yet he seemed to possess an array of planted intelligence, from God knows where, to offer Clinton.

When asked about her connection to him, Clinton described Blumenthal as an “old friend.” In reality, he was a political hack and insider going back to Bill Clinton’s administration. Clinton shared state secrets in her communications like gossip at a church social.

But what really stood out was the whole motive behind destroying Libya as a nation and casting it into chaos and darkness. Clinton’s disturbing and pathologically evil cackle was well demonstrated in the following clip following the death of Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi. After his demise, Libya was reduced to rubble by Clinton and her spawn of dark triad criminal friends.

The emails contained damning evidence of western nations using NATO as a tool to topple Gaddafi. The NATO overthrow was not for the protection of the people, but instead it was to thwart his attempt to create a gold-backed African currency to compete with the western central banking monopoly. The #1 “sin” of any leader and country is to go outside the box, especially on central banking policies. Helping others to escape third-world status is also very problematic for the Crime Syndicate. Qaddafi was developing a huge aquifer water project that was to be shared with sub-Saharan neighbors.

The emails indicated the French-led NATO military initiative in Libya was also driven by a desire to gain access to a greater share of Libyan oil production and to undermine a long-term plan by Qaddafi to supplant France as the dominant power in the francophone Africa region.

An April 2011 email sent to then Secretary of State Hillary by Blumenthal starts with the subject line “France’s client and Qaddafi’s gold,” which reveals predatory western intentions. The Foreign Policy Journal reports:

The email identifies French President Nicholas Sarkozy as leading the attack on Libya with five specific purposes in mind: to obtain Libyan oil, ensure French influence in the region, increase Sarkozy’s reputation domestically, assert French military power, and to prevent Gaddafi’s influence in what is considered “Francophone Africa.” Most astounding is the lengthy section delineating the huge threat that Gaddafi’s gold and silver reserves, estimated at ‘143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver,’ posed to the French franc (CFA) circulating as a prime African currency.

The email makes clear that intelligence sources indicate the impetus behind the French attack on Libya was a calculated move to counter Qaddafi’s regional plans, including a currency independent from the fetters of Cabal banksters. This has been the kiss of death for leaders going back to Andrew Jackson. Qaddafi planned to create a high degree of economic independence with the new pan-African currency, which would lessen French influence and power in the region.

According to the email:

This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA).

According to knowledgeable individuals, this quantity of gold and silver was valued at more than $7 billion. French intelligence officers discovered this plan and this was one of the factors that influenced Illuminist President Nicolas Sarkozy’s decision to commit France to the attack on Libya.

Some €10 billion of Libyan government funds, frozen as part of sanctions against the late Muammar Gaddafi’s inner circle, has mysteriously disappeared from a Belgian bank sometime between 2013 and 2017, according to local media.

Back in November 2013, four Euroclear Bank accounts belonging to the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) and its subsidiary Libyan Foreign Investment Company (LFICO) in Bahrain and Luxembourg contained some €16.1 billion in frozen assets. However, when authorities tried to seize the funds in 2017, it turned out there was only just over €5bn left in those accounts, an investigation by Le Vif Weekly revealed.

Another email showed Blumenthal matter of factly passing on reports to Clinton that Libyan “rebels” were summarily executing captured Qaddafi regime soldiers. Many emails concerned advice to Clinton on how to spin lies and deceit.

At left, The New York Post’s sick headline after Qaddafi was sodomized and murdered by a “Yankee fan.” RIP.

Evidence indicates that Secretary Clinton and her operative Blumenthal were in the thick of scheming and plotting the decision to subvert Qaddafi’s plan through military means, ultimately including the NATO alliance.

Of course, the concept of wrecking yet another Muslim independent actor was just additional icing on the cake for the Crime Syndicate, as was unleashing a tidal wave of African migrants on Europe. Libya in the meantime has been mired in chaos and conflict.

For further reading: