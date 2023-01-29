The True Dystopic Reality Check Threat to European Civilization: Sub-Saharan Africa Demographics

Charts, based on data published in the United Nations’ “World Population Prospects ,” vividly illustrate the end of traditional European based civilization and an explosion in sub-Saharan-African (SSA) population.
Currently SSA population is growing at 2.6% a year. That population will double in the next thirty years. South Asia is growing at 1.2% and Latin America 0.9%. India is running at 0.7%.
China has minus 0.1% annual population growth. South Korea is declining 0.04% and Japan, the king of the incels is dropping 0.22%. Migration into Japan is miniscule.
The United States’ natural population growth (without migration) is 0.2%.
Over the next decade, the number of young people (aged 0-19) is projected to fall by 5% in the EU, with many southern and eastern regions experiencing decline by more than 10%. Almost all EU regions will experience an increase in the population aged over 65.
Europe’s as a whole natural population is declining 0.3% annually. There is variation as shown on this map. Net immigration from all over the world is growing at 2.2% which is rapidly changing the demographics.
Very soon, Africa will host six of the largest megacities on the planet. While Lagos (Nigeria), Cairo (Egypt) and Kinshasa (DRC) are about to host more than 20 million inhabitants, Luanda (Angola), Dar es-Salam and Johannesburg (South Africa) will exceed 10 million inhabitants. About 62% of city dwellers live in informal settlements aka slums or favelas.
Left unchecked, Europeans could be overwhelmed in a few decades, not by the end of the century. Even if checked, it will be a life-or-death struggle. By the end of this century, Europe’s demographics will look more like South Africa’s today, and that’s only if the last European whites are not rounded up and ethnically genocided along the way of this trajectory. There is zero chance that the ideal of Europa will ever survive if both the irresponsible growth and the sub-Saharan weaponized migration continues.
The Middle-Eastern Threat Scam
Anyone with an I.Q. above 83 can see from the chart that the real dystopic threat to Europe is sub-Saharan African, not Middle Eastern. The true issue with the Muslim Middle East are Zio-con caused wars. Barring sleep walking into a devastating Middle Eastern war with last standers in Iran, Middle East refugees are not the real threat. However war with Iran, you can stick the final fork into Europe.
The next chart shows demographic projection for Iran, where the mullahs have taken steps to get population growth under control; versus Niger, an obscure country in the desert north of Nigeria, where the average woman has seven babies. Who is the greater dystopic demographic threat? A pan-European policy would work toward discouraging exploding birth rates and thereby stem mass migration.
Genesis of the Sub-Saharan Invasion
By way of history, Winter Watch now marks the criminal takedown of Gaddafi in Libya as the beginning of the end for European civilization. Gaddafi not only provided a wall against human trafficking from Africa, he did much to improve the way of life for African people. Gaddafi’s pan-African policies were spelled out in this article from Zambia.
In the following video, Gaddafi, in a prophetic speech to the Arab League, suggests the Zio-cons will come and hang you, too, as Assad and the rest yuck it up.
The New York Post’s sick headline after Qaddafi was sodomized and murdered by a ‘Yankee fan.’ RIP.
Gaddafi predicted Europe would become black, and the con artists laughed again. If there is one graph that will end all argument and derision and make you a prophet and seer like Gaddafi, it’s the eye-opening, life-or-death, final-awakening graph in the opening.
And what is being done? In the next video, the UN Migration Agency declares 244 million African migrants are on the move and propagandizes about why you’ll enjoy the coming tsunami. Notice that it’s set to emotional — and eventually to be a thing of the past — European piano music. Who is behind this?
On a separate note, many videos countering this scheme were largely scrubbed from the Internet in Europe a few years ago. I switch my VPN to the U.S. in order to see banned Europa-pride videos and am stunned by how benign most of these are. Something is sinister and amiss here, as well. Inquiring minds would like to know: Who’s was behind the censorship? Recently perhaps reflecting shift in political sentiment these videos are seeing a resurgence.
Ode to a dying people, stick a fork in it.
Four points Russ.
First, your instincts are overwhelmingly right. The white races are finished demographically without a strong comstructive taboo in place that prevents interpreting. It’s interesting that the mixed races in South America and South Africa took place when the old Sephardic mercantile companies ruled. Their masters in Babylon made it clear that this was a terrible thing for them to do, as the bible says (saying they were quite happily integrating wit the good people of Jerusalem), but which the Talmud expounds on negatively and which the old Israelite law from God frowned upon, although there was mixing throughout the OT. Nonetheless, I think they encouraged mixing to breed a nice working class to serve them slavishly. Gangs in Cape Town are mixed. Black Africans do not form gangs per se because they have so much self respect from their culture, so mixed race people are a problem in term of their own self respect, statistically, because it’s hard to be a half breed even today and it doesnt matter how much liberals fawn over the new crop of mixed babies appearing in
Second point. European populations exploded during the window between basic primary healthcare and sanitation, and the time when raising a kid for the professional life became expensive. The English ptb and recently properly housed and fed alike, were terrified by the Irish birth rate well into the 20th c. It is of course no more. In Soweto, the old established black township in Johannesburg, where parents are teachers and nurses, have 2.2 kids. Their backward cousins in the “rural areas” have cows, goats and more kids to look them.
The threat remains toward Africa so far. My cousins husband is operations director at alphamin, there are thousands of mines run by assholes with white skins disenfranchised africans of their own resources and creating a nightmare. This leads to my last point.
As whites are made to feel guilty by the frankists, the women go for black guys. This has been attributed to the fact that the black guys are being handed jobs and money, resources, status etc, and thats maybe part of it but if you look at the demographic that goes for the black execs it’s much more your workers at environmental NGOs etc, more mainstream girls doing admin and sales in industry don’t do it. They remain totally passed off at declining standards. This is in south africa but it will be the same in Europe as it is invaded.
As an aside I watched a family having a photoshoot on destin Beach recently. Four beautiful daughter and 2 had black husbands with babies and that makes such a paarticulalry ohh aah spectical because the guilt tension is collectively eased. Greek mythology comes to mind…The heritage of slavery is hectic in the panhandle and now that the barriers are down brave blondes will act of their desire since they subconsciously want to make it all okay. The little towns inland where they drive older model chevs not so much and blacks would frown on it too. In Africa families don’t like it either because apparently the ancestors can’t abide.
So the solution is to oust the ptb and Africa’s birth rates will fall. It’s really the nature we are concerned about … but interesting I do not believe tptb want Africa indistrialising. They never wanted the Nats and angles industrialized South Africa in the first place. Honestly I think their adronochrome addiction has then spellbound. Did u see this vid of Madonna jonsing during lockdown when supplies were apparently scarce. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4OfguhPoNFA
Good you are feeling better Russ.
During the World Cup sportsball extravaganza, a negress at the University of Texas made a big stink about the lack of negroes on the Argentinian team. I didn’t know that Argentina once had a relatively large negro population. Intrigued, I went to see what Wikipedia had to say. In the article on Afro-Argentines I found this interesting passage:
“ Research in recent decades cites a strong racial intermixing with whites and amerindians in the 18th and 19th centuries as the main reason for the decline of the black population in Argentina.[8] That mixing was promoted by governments of those times as a method to, in a first era, make non-whites (amerindians and blacks) racially closer to whites to construct what was seen by the elite as a modern society; and in a second era, make them decline gradually through their “dilution” into a white majority that it was to become as such with the promotion of a mass immigration from Europe and Middle East that started to arrive since then (mid-19th century) until the 1940s.”
If I didn’t know better, this is exactly the same “Replacement Theory” widely derided by our betters as a racist “conspiracy theory” only executed against negroes instead of Whites.
