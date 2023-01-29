The True Dystopic Reality Check Threat to European Civilization: Sub-Saharan Africa Demographics

Charts, based on data published in the United Nations’ “World Population Prospects ,” vividly illustrate the end of traditional European based civilization and an explosion in sub-Saharan-African (SSA) population.

Currently SSA population is growing at 2.6% a year. That population will double in the next thirty years. South Asia is growing at 1.2% and Latin America 0.9%. India is running at 0.7%.

China has minus 0.1% annual population growth. South Korea is declining 0.04% and Japan, the king of the incels is dropping 0.22%. Migration into Japan is miniscule.

The United States’ natural population growth (without migration) is 0.2%.

Over the next decade, the number of young people (aged 0-19) is projected to fall by 5% in the EU, with many southern and eastern regions experiencing decline by more than 10%. Almost all EU regions will experience an increase in the population aged over 65.

Europe’s as a whole natural population is declining 0.3% annually. There is variation as shown on this map. Net immigration from all over the world is growing at 2.2% which is rapidly changing the demographics.

Specific clinical studies that show not only sharp suppression in sperm total motile counts post covid vaccination, but that appear to show that something on the order of 20% of subjects are not recovering from this and may be experiencing near total loss of motility.

Very soon, Africa will host six of the largest megacities on the planet. While Lagos (Nigeria), Cairo (Egypt) and Kinshasa (DRC) are about to host more than 20 million inhabitants, Luanda (Angola), Dar es-Salam and Johannesburg (South Africa) will exceed 10 million inhabitants. About 62% of city dwellers live in informal settlements aka slums or favelas.

Left unchecked, Europeans could be overwhelmed in a few decades, not by the end of the century. Even if checked, it will be a life-or-death struggle. By the end of this century, Europe’s demographics will look more like South Africa’s today, and that’s only if the last European whites are not rounded up and ethnically genocided along the way of this trajectory. There is zero chance that the ideal of Europa will ever survive if both the irresponsible growth and the sub-Saharan weaponized migration continues.

The Middle-Eastern Threat Scam

Anyone with an I.Q. above 83 can see from the chart that the real dystopic threat to Europe is sub-Saharan African, not Middle Eastern. The true issue with the Muslim Middle East are Zio-con caused wars. Barring sleep walking into a devastating Middle Eastern war with last standers in Iran, Middle East refugees are not the real threat. However war with Iran, you can stick the final fork into Europe.

The next chart shows demographic projection for Iran, where the mullahs have taken steps to get population growth under control; versus Niger, an obscure country in the desert north of Nigeria, where the average woman has seven babies. Who is the greater dystopic demographic threat? A pan-European policy would work toward discouraging exploding birth rates and thereby stem mass migration.

Genesis of the Sub-Saharan Invasion

By way of history, Winter Watch now marks the criminal takedown of Gaddafi in Libya as the beginning of the end for European civilization. Gaddafi not only provided a wall against human trafficking from Africa, he did much to improve the way of life for African people. Gaddafi’s pan-African policies were spelled out in this article from Zambia.

In the following video, Gaddafi, in a prophetic speech to the Arab League, suggests the Zio-cons will come and hang you, too, as Assad and the rest yuck it up.

The New York Post’s sick headline after Qaddafi was sodomized and murdered by a ‘Yankee fan.’ RIP.

Gaddafi predicted Europe would become black, and the con artists laughed again. If there is one graph that will end all argument and derision and make you a prophet and seer like Gaddafi, it’s the eye-opening, life-or-death, final-awakening graph in the opening.

And what is being done? In the next video, the UN Migration Agency declares 244 million African migrants are on the move and propagandizes about why you’ll enjoy the coming tsunami. Notice that it’s set to emotional — and eventually to be a thing of the past — European piano music. Who is behind this?

#Migration is: • inevitable

• desirable

• necessary this Easter, let’s not forget those who are caught in crises around the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/e7fT1FE0D1 — IOM – UN Migration (@UNmigration) April 1, 2018

On a separate note, many videos countering this scheme were largely scrubbed from the Internet in Europe a few years ago. I switch my VPN to the U.S. in order to see banned Europa-pride videos and am stunned by how benign most of these are. Something is sinister and amiss here, as well. Inquiring minds would like to know: Who’s was behind the censorship? Recently perhaps reflecting shift in political sentiment these videos are seeing a resurgence.

Ode to a dying people, stick a fork in it.