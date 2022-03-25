Boy, 10, dies after collapsing in gym class at Staten Island school: officials

By Lauren Cook | 24 March 2022

PIX 11 NEWS — A 10-year-old Staten Island boy died Wednesday after he collapsed during gym class at a Staten Island school, police said on Thursday.

The boy suffered from an apparent medical episode at P.S. 78 in Staten Island, according to police. First responders called to the school found him unconscious and unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner’s office.

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks released a statement Thursday offering his condolences to the boy’s family and the school community. Grief support will be provided by the Department of Education. […]

DEC. 6: NYC Vaccine Requirement for Kids Age 5-11 Starts Next Week

The mandate deadline for children 5-11 is Dec. 14, while kids age 12-17 will soon have to provide proof of a double dose of COVID vaccination

6 December 2021

NBC 4 — New York City’s “Key to NYC” mandate has been seen by officials as the secret to increasing vaccination in the battle against the coronavirus in the Big Apple and maintaining the economy open since it went into effect in September.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, expanded the vaccine requirements of the “Key to NYC” policy — including for children over 5 years old.

According to NYC’s Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, case rates are currently highest among our 5- to 11-year-olds. However, he pointed out that parents have already vaccinated over 130,000 kids since 5- to 11-year-olds became eligible last month. …

All private-sector workers in New York City will be subject to the mayor’s vaccine mandate starting Dec. 27, affecting 184,000 businesses, while vaccine proof for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment will be required for children ages 5 to 11, according to a toughened vaccine mandate announced by de Blasio Monday. …

That proof for those younger kids will also be required for high-risk extracurricular activities like sports, band, chorus, orchestra and dance starting in just eight days. […]