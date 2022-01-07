Calif. Gov. Newsom to Use $1 Billion in Fed Taxpayer Funds Pay Down Home Loans — up to $80,000 Per Mortgage

By Madison Hirneisen | 21 December 2021

THE CENTER SQUARE — Thousands of California homeowners who fell behind on mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic could receive relief grants as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $1 billion plan that was federally approved on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Treasury on Monday backed Newsom’s $1 billion mortgage relief grant program, clearing the way for its launch in just a few weeks. The governor estimates that between 20,000 to 40,000 California homeowners could benefit from the program, dubbed the California Mortgage Relief Program.

“We are committed to supporting those hit hardest by the pandemic, and that includes homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments,” Newsom said in a statement Monday. “No one should have to live in fear of losing the roof over their head, so we’re stepping up to support struggling homeowners to get them the resources they need to cover past due mortgage payments.” […]