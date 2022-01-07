Manhattan’s Soros-Funded DA Lays Foundation for Next Crime Wave; Instructs DAs to Drop Prison Sentences

By Tyler Durden | 5 January 2021

ZERO HEDGE — Manhattan’s newly elected DA, Alvin Bragg, has ordered prosecutors to stop seeking prison sentences for most offenses, and to downgrade felony charges in cases which include armed robberies and drug dealing, according to the New York Post.

In his first memo to staff on Monday, Alvin Bragg said his office “will not seek a carceral sentence” except with homicides and a handful of other cases, including domestic violence felonies, some sex crimes and public corruption. -NY Post

“This rule may be excepted only in extraordinary circumstances based on a holistic analysis of the facts, criminal history, victim’s input (particularly in cases of violence or trauma), and any other information available,” reads Bragg’s memo.

According to Bragg, whose campaign was funded in part with a $1 million donation from billionaire George Soros, also told assistant DAs that they must now keep in mind the “impacts of incarceration,” including whether it actually increases public safety (ZH: to keep violent criminals physically separated from the public? Uh, yeah…) […]