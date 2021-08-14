More Scamdemic Datapoints — Confused Yet?

A Carnival ship of more than 4,000 vaxxed fools embarked from Galveston, Texas, on July 31. By the time it reached the Cozumel, Mexico, region of the Caribbean Sea, several passengers began showing signs of illness. Surprise, surprise, there was reportedly an outbreak of “breakthrough” Covid-19 cases, despite the fact that jabs were a prerequisite for everyone on board.
In response to the outbreak, Carnival Vista’s crew instituted strict face mask protocols and ordered infected passengers to quarantine in isolation. Carnival then issued a vague statement, saying that the outbreak involves a “small number of positive cases,” but it has yet to disclose just how many a “small number” actually is or offer any explanation for the spate of illness.
Next, we have the curious case of the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Every sailor on board had the jab. Then, they went on a seven-week deployment at sea, no contact with anyone other than the vaxxed crew onboard the ship. When the ship returned to port, 100 percent of the sailors had come down with Covid-19.
Nigeria, with its population of 207 million people, has had just 2,192 Covid-related deaths. Only a tiny portion of the Nigerian population (0.6 percent) has received both shots. Yet, Nigeria has had fewer than 40 deaths in last the four months.
By comparison, the United States, with its population of 338 million, has allegedly had 630,000 Covid-related deaths. Oddly enough, since the pandemic began, it has experienced nearly zero deaths from influenza. Sixty percent of American of adults have taken both experimental shots, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
A minuscule number of people in Palestine have received the jab. Eighty percent of Israelis have been fully jabbed.
Covid cases in Palestine are currently nearly non-existent. Then, there’s Israel.
Dr. Fauci is wrong again. There’s reportedly an outbreak in San Francisco and Contra Costa counties despite a high percentage of jabbed population and high mask compliance.
Among San Francisco residents, at least 86 percent have been jabbed at least once.
It’s really remarkable to watch how authoritarian-minded people have become due to misinformation from the mainstream media and disinformation from crooked politicians with whom they ideologically align.
For them, it doesn’t matter if the jab doesn’t work. They want it because it reinforces their unearned belief in their own self-righteousness evil intent.
In the Hawaiian islands, at least 86 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vax, and an active mask mandate has been in effect for 479 days with 98 percent compliance. Travel to the islands is highly restricted to those who can prove they’ve had two jabs or can certify with the state a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel by a lab of the state’s choosing.
Yet, the state, with its population of 1.5 million and a million visitors a month, recently experienced a spike of cases “in the 600s” (0.024 percent). Hawaii’s Big Island is said to be a “national hot spot,” with whopping 87 cases among its rural resident and visitor population of more than 300,000 (0.029 percent).
For this reason, on Tuesday, Hawaii Gov. Ige announced his implementation of a new emergency executive order. Coincidentally, the announcement occurred within days of pubic schools returning to session. The following measures take effect immediately:
- Social gatherings limited to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 25 outdoors.
- Patrons in restaurants bars and social establishments must remain seated, maintain at least 6 feet of distance, with a maximum of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. There is no mingling allowed, and masks must be worn at all times, including in between bites of food and sips of drinks.
- Scheduled events for more than 50 people must be reviewed and approved in advance by each county “to ensure that appropriate safe practices will be implemented.”
Thailand surges to 325 new cases a day per 1 million
After Lugenpresse Washington Post stated on Nov. 5 that the world has “almost eliminated the coronavirus — by putting faith in science,” Australia’s outbreak continues to worsen despite months of lockdowns and extensions. For good measure, it announced citizens will need permission to leave the country, it’s expanding police powers, and it’s stepping up tyrannical army patrols. In other words, it’s declared its commitment to doing the most idiotic thing possible at all times.
Germany has had a strict mask mandate and very high compliance. Sweden never had a mask mandate, but a small percentage chose to wear them anyway. The new daily deaths per million persons from Covid-1984: Sweden has tracked lower than Germany all year.
Biden's appointee as head of the CDC is Rochelle Walensky
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rochelle_Walensky
Here is the lovely, warm, caring, Rochelle Walensky, waxing lyrical about her commitment to “tikkun olam” …
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, new head of CDC, got her start at Jewish summer camp
https://forward.com/news/463843/dr-rochelle-walensky-new-head-of-cdc-got-her-start-at-jewish-summer-camp/
Walensky is “a tireless champion of the core Jewish value of pikuach nefesh, saving life,” said Rabbi Michelle Robinson of Temple Emanuel in Newton, a Conservative congregation where Walensky and her family are members.
“I’m motivated by the Jewish teachings of tikkun olam – literally ‘repair the world.’” “I have worked hard to teach this to my children –change for good, give to others and act socially and responsibly to make the world a better place. Tikkun Olam for me has been giving at the individual patient level – not to judge, not to react, but to give, to heal and to repair.”
Now she’s charged with healing and repairing at the federal level. She told the Forward about some of the multiple challenges she’s facing: “We must vaccinate hundreds of millions of people. We must get the public to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid crowds and poorly-ventilated areas. We must improve our public health system to detect threats.” Still, she said, she is hopeful. “CDC science is the gold standard for our nation’s public health.”
If one is aware of the Sabbatean / Frankist principles of inversion, then a commitment to “tikkun olam” and “pikuach nefesh” can mean their exact opposites …
MG.
To fully confirm the Jewish embeddedness of Peter Hotez, we refer to his 2017 essay “‘Science Tikkun’: Repairing the World through the Science of Neglected Diseases, Science Diplomacy, and Public Engagement.” Hotez affirms that the Talmudic concept of tikkun olam translates as “repairing the world,” something only the Chosen People are capable of, and something they are obligated to do for the rest of us. Here is how Hotez defines science tikkun:
We define Science Tikkun broadly as an added role for leading U.S. scientists to elevate the profile of their knowledge and findings, and educate leaders in the areas of government, business, religion, the military, the media and other sectors in order to improve the human condition.
One of the ways the world is broken is within the human immune system, and one way that Talmud is going to fix this is through vaccines. Such is the logic of Peter Hotez.
See comments :
Covid research has already shown that the human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is the SARS-CoV-2 receptor. SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2.
This is the reason why, very early on, the question arose but was quickly dismissed, about the danger of the many millions of especially elderly, high blood pressure, cardio, stroke type patients who invariably are taking ACE inhibitors, were at increased risk of SARs-COV-2 infection or not.
The following paper identified the genotype specific variants of the ACE2 receptors and their differing abilities to attract the SARs-COV-2 pathogen.
It appears that the ACE variant found in Askenazi Jews, ACE2-K26R, decreases SARS-CoV-2 binding.
whereas, the ACE variants found in East Asian, South Asian, African and African American, European, European and South Asian peoples, increase SARS-CoV-2 binding.
ACE2 coding variants in different populations and their potential impact on SARS-CoV-2 binding affinity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405580820301072
Highlights
• ACE2-K26R decreases SARS-CoV-2/ACE2 electrostatic attraction.
• ACE2-I468V, R219C, K341R, D206G, G211R increase electrostatic attraction.
• The variants analyzed vary in frequency between different populations.
• Our findings suggest a link between ACE2 variations and infection risk.
Abstract
The susceptibility of different populations to SARS-CoV-2 infection is not yet understood. Here, we combined ACE2 coding variants’ analysis in different populations and computational chemistry calculations to probe the effects on SARS-CoV-2/ACE2 interaction.
ACE2-K26R; which is most frequent in Ashkenazi Jewish population decreased the SARS-CoV-2/ACE2 electrostatic attraction.
On the contrary, ACE2-I468V, R219C, K341R, D206G, G211R increased the electrostatic attraction; ordered by binding strength from weakest to strongest.
The aforementioned variants are most frequent in East Asian, South Asian, African and African American, European, European and South Asian populations, respectively.
Recall :
PNAC : Rebuilding Americas Defenses
https://archive.org/details/RebuildingAmericasDefenses
Page 60 :
“And advanced forms of biological warfare that can “target” specific genotypes may transform biological warfare from the realm of terror to a politically useful tool.”
MG.
so we still don,t have a isolated sample of this supposed deadly virus, or did i miss it
who has this isolated purified virus sample ANYONE ? No sample therefore logic
suggests it does,nt exist.
Time to end this fraud and start putting the fraudsters on trial / in jail