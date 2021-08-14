More Scamdemic Datapoints — Confused Yet?

A Carnival ship of more than 4,000 vaxxed fools embarked from Galveston, Texas, on July 31. By the time it reached the Cozumel, Mexico, region of the Caribbean Sea, several passengers began showing signs of illness. Surprise, surprise, there was reportedly an outbreak of “breakthrough” Covid-19 cases, despite the fact that jabs were a prerequisite for everyone on board.

In response to the outbreak, Carnival Vista’s crew instituted strict face mask protocols and ordered infected passengers to quarantine in isolation. Carnival then issued a vague statement, saying that the outbreak involves a “small number of positive cases,” but it has yet to disclose just how many a “small number” actually is or offer any explanation for the spate of illness.

Next, we have the curious case of the HMS Queen Elizabeth. Every sailor on board had the jab. Then, they went on a seven-week deployment at sea, no contact with anyone other than the vaxxed crew onboard the ship. When the ship returned to port, 100 percent of the sailors had come down with Covid-19.

Nigeria, with its population of 207 million people, has had just 2,192 Covid-related deaths. Only a tiny portion of the Nigerian population (0.6 percent) has received both shots. Yet, Nigeria has had fewer than 40 deaths in last the four months.

By comparison, the United States, with its population of 338 million, has allegedly had 630,000 Covid-related deaths. Oddly enough, since the pandemic began, it has experienced nearly zero deaths from influenza. Sixty percent of American of adults have taken both experimental shots, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Dr. Fauci says everyone will likely need Covid-19 vaccine booster shots in the future https://t.co/KSUhcHFBqD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 12, 2021

A minuscule number of people in Palestine have received the jab. Eighty percent of Israelis have been fully jabbed.

Covid cases in Palestine are currently nearly non-existent. Then, there’s Israel.

Dr. Fauci is wrong again. There’s reportedly an outbreak in San Francisco and Contra Costa counties despite a high percentage of jabbed population and high mask compliance.

Among San Francisco residents, at least 86 percent have been jabbed at least once.

It’s really remarkable to watch how authoritarian-minded people have become due to misinformation from the mainstream media and disinformation from crooked politicians with whom they ideologically align.

For them, it doesn’t matter if the jab doesn’t work. They want it because it reinforces their unearned belief in their own self-righteousness evil intent.

In the Hawaiian islands, at least 86 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a Covid vax, and an active mask mandate has been in effect for 479 days with 98 percent compliance. Travel to the islands is highly restricted to those who can prove they’ve had two jabs or can certify with the state a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel by a lab of the state’s choosing.

Yet, the state, with its population of 1.5 million and a million visitors a month, recently experienced a spike of cases “in the 600s” (0.024 percent). Hawaii’s Big Island is said to be a “national hot spot,” with whopping 87 cases among its rural resident and visitor population of more than 300,000 (0.029 percent).

For this reason, on Tuesday, Hawaii Gov. Ige announced his implementation of a new emergency executive order. Coincidentally, the announcement occurred within days of pubic schools returning to session. The following measures take effect immediately:

Social gatherings limited to no more than 10 people indoors and no more than 25 outdoors.

Patrons in restaurants bars and social establishments must remain seated, maintain at least 6 feet of distance, with a maximum of 10 indoors and 25 outdoors. There is no mingling allowed, and masks must be worn at all times, including in between bites of food and sips of drinks.

Scheduled events for more than 50 people must be reviewed and approved in advance by each county “to ensure that appropriate safe practices will be implemented.”

Thailand surges to 325 new cases a day per 1 million

After Lugenpresse Washington Post stated on Nov. 5 that the world has “almost eliminated the coronavirus — by putting faith in science,” Australia’s outbreak continues to worsen despite months of lockdowns and extensions. For good measure, it announced citizens will need permission to leave the country, it’s expanding police powers, and it’s stepping up tyrannical army patrols. In other words, it’s declared its commitment to doing the most idiotic thing possible at all times.

Germany has had a strict mask mandate and very high compliance. Sweden never had a mask mandate, but a small percentage chose to wear them anyway. The new daily deaths per million persons from Covid-1984: Sweden has tracked lower than Germany all year.

𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮 was so lucky to have those life-saving lockdowns, mask mandates, and business restrictions. Otherwise it would have ended up like the reckless 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗮𝗸𝗼𝘁𝗮, with no lockdowns, masks, or business restrictions… pic.twitter.com/u9x7VBm92s — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 10, 2021

The sistema is captured by sadistic psychopaths openly spoofing the pajama people. https://t.co/R8Qbdn9sQ0 — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) August 12, 2021