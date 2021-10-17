Russ Winter Joins ‘Operation Scorpio’ and the Brain Trust to Discuss Jon Gruden Incident, Shortages and the Jab Mandate Showdowns



Russ Winter rejoins Giuseppe Vafanculo, Dave Scorpio, and Daryl Wayne (aka “The Brain Trust”) to discuss a wide range of Truman Show topics. Included is the Coach Jon Gruden and ESPN shitstorm – and the era of when men were men versus the current day emasculated denutted emotional feminized bunch.

Next up were the showdowns over the jab mandates, and the economic supply chains/lines fractures. On the backside second hour kakistocrat daddy Merritt Garland’s CRT nepotism and other tyrannies such as putting people into the ditches were discussed.

I come on here at 0:59:00, audio quality is good despite the time delay talk overs on my end.

Background relevant posts:

Kakistocratic Dark Winter Scheme to Collapse Economy is in Full Court Press

The Potemkin Stage of Joe Biden and Kabbalah Harris

Whitlock: Randi Moss uses Jon Gruden to take ESPN’s ‘Tears for Jeers’ campaign to the next level

WhatsApp’s Security Breach: Made in Israel, Implemented Worldwide

HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: AG Merrick Garland’s Nepotism Connection is Chilling Dissent Toward Critical Race Theory Peddlers in K-12 Education