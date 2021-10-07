HIDDEN IN PLAIN SIGHT: AG Merrick Garland’s Nepotism Connection is Chilling Dissent Toward Critical Race Theory Peddlers in K-12 Education

The understandable and predictable byproduct of the capture of education by Marxists and Jacobins are raucous school board meetings. In fact, school boards have never been a place for thin-skinned people. It’s an unrealistic expectation that parents would be passive as leftist groups ramrod controversial new agendas, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), and authoritarians mandate masks and experimental jabs for children.

Now, we learn the tyrants are attempting to create a chilling effect by bringing the FBI to bear on parents who speak out at school board meetings against the Marxist-authoritarian sistema.

The National School Boards Association (NSBA) in a recent letter asked the Biden administration to classify protests against CRT as “a form of domestic terrorism” and recommended prosecution of parents under the “PATRIOT Act.”

Classifying angry or mean-spirited communication as domestic terrorism, hate crime or malice is more than a stretch. It’s weasel language. They are creating a whole new class of bogus “crimes” to silence dissent against their objectionable policies. Once again, if actual violence or assaults occur, we’ve had laws on the books for eons to address it. But leave it to the discordians and Satanists to shift the goal posts.

The US Office of the Attorney General issued a memorandum to the FBI instructing them to initiate investigations of any parent attending a local school board meeting who might be viewed as confrontational, intimidating or harassing.

Meanwhile, illustrating the degree of capture, we learn U.S. Attorney Gen. Merrick Garland’s own family has a financial interest silencing opposition. His daughter, Rebecca Garland, is getting rich off of peddling CRT sludge to public schools.

In 2018, Rebecca married Xan Tanner. Tanner is the current co-founder of a controversial education service company called Panorama Education.

Panorama Education is the “social learning” resource material provider to school districts and teachers for Critical Race Theory. It peddles Social Emotional Learning (SEL), replete with buzzwords like “restorative justice.”

After the George Floyd wag-the-dog incident, Panorama jumped on the bandwagon and declared, “We attack racism, discrimination and oppression and work towards justice, equality and opportunity.”

A quarter of American students are enrolled in a district impacted by the tentacles of Panorama. More than 50 of the largest 100 school districts and state agencies in the country use Platform. In total, more than 1,500 school districts are among its customers.

This is classic corrupto capture and practice.

TechCrunch reports Panorama Education, which has built out a K-12 education software platform, has raised $60 million in a Series C round of funding led by General Atlantic. Total placed with the plutocracy to date is $100 million.

Also with a stake in the CRT biz is the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization established and owned by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan. Thinking well ahead, the Zuckerberg’s foundation infused $4 million dollars into Panorama back in 2013.

Also investing in Panorma is the plutocrat Pritzer family via their Tao Capital Partner entity.

Not to be outdone, note the involvement of Owl Ventures in the investment rounds. Owl is a hedge fund exploiting education technology.

And not surprisingly, plutocrats Bill and Melinda Gates were on board as early as 2015 as a funder of Owl. It seems to be a who’s who of the kleptocracy that foresaw CRT and the George Floyd BLM Revolution long ago. Whodathunk?

Thus, it’s no small wonder that parents are being threatened with the label “domestic terrorist” for pushing back. Unknowingly, they’re pushing back on plutocrats who have enough influence to call on daddy Merrick Garland’s Department of “Justice,” which can bring heavy handed muscle to bear upon any local pleb standing up to the race industry.

Classic George Carlin: “It’s one big club, and you ain’t in it.”