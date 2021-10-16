Kakistocratic Dark Winter Scheme to Collapse Economy is in Full Court Press

Well illustrating the unadulterated fantasy world the Biden administration lives in comes a plan to unclog the goods piled up in the trans-shipment points by going to 24/7 work hours. These clown world demonic entities have created a Truman Show Potemkin world, and they expect you to live it and love it.

The term “supply chain” is somewhat a misnomer- this is more a production hyperinflation and basic supply line shitstorm as the heart and arteries are deliberately severed.

The fact is that there is a severe shortage of truck drivers as well as backup chassis’ and rail capacity. This video shows containers backed up in a real not Truman Show port in a manner that is completely unmanageable. The narrator points out that the port is almost totally automated and is operated by a limited number of robots, not truckers.

Meanwhile back in China it is already too late to ship into this nightmare backlog for XMAS. Indeed production in China has dropped significantly and is getting worse. This has resulted in a slight drop in the inflated shipping rates from $12,300 in September to $11,173 on Oct. 7 (40 foot container Shanghai to Los Angeles). In the non-Truman Show world this is because orders for Chinese goods can’t be fulfilled.

Aggravating an already dire situation comes Typhoon Kompasu which will freeze shipping transit out of China further.

And wouldn’t you know it China is also being hit with a deep freeze and flooding. Doesn’t bode well for low cost production- or any production at all.

Meanwhile back in the USSA.

This week, the largest US producer of aluminum billet used to make automobiles and building supplies told customers and business associates that output capacity might be curtailed in 2022 due to a lack of magnesium supply.

“In the last several weeks, magnesium availability has dried up, and we have not been able to purchase our required magnesium units for all of 2022,” Matalco Inc. President Tom Horter said in the letter obtained by S&P Global Platts.

Act II -Vaccine Mandate Showdowns-

Given the Potemkin like coverage of the vaccine mandates Winter Watch has pledged to put a best effort watch on the outcomes. This is not an easy task as denial and cover ups of reality abounds. There are no doubt enough lies, that in the end major “surprises” and collapses will come “seemingly out-of-the-blue”. But as we move into the thick of the deadlines the results are coming in.

Here are labor shortage in general. Job openings hard to fill are the highest in the history of the series. Coupled with this our core premise is that all the low and medium hanging fruit (the compliant) for the jabbers has been plucked- and they are now dealing with the hard cases or true resistance.

Chicago Police Union head urges members to defy vaccine mandate, and warns force will be halved starting this weekend (Oct.16).

Washington’s State’s draconian mandate is enforced on Monday, October 18. The immediate impact may be delayed by processing of exemptions although the vast majority of these are turned down. According to OFM, 5,778 medical and religious exemption requests have been submitted, although only 788 have received accommodations.

The apparatchiks and goons running this state admit they have no idea what the impact will be. State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah said it was hard to know how the mandate would impact staffing statewide.

As of Sept. 20, about 68% of state workers had verified vaccination status, according to data from the Office of Financial Management. The state is not tracking separation notices, but will track how many people actually leave their jobs after Oct. 18.

Seattle’s already depleted police department is bracing for another setback. The city is poised to fire as many as 403 officers, about 40 percent of the 1,000-person force, for failing to take the COVID-19 jab by an Oct. 18 deadline, according to local reports.

“The environment has been pretty toxic and negative,” an unnamed officer told Fox 13 News. “Not just from this whole mandate, but prior to that as well. The Seattle Police Department has already lost more than 300 officers since Black Lives Matters riots and the “defund the police” movement.

Here is recent data on armed services mandatory jabs. It’s what to do with that last 10% that will be interesting. Air Force deadline comes up soon- on Nov. 2 with about 65,000 not complying. Marine Corp and Navy deadline is Nov. 28 with 23.5% Marines holding out and 10% Navy.

It’s not as if critical people in important jobs are not opposed to mandatory jabs. The Truman Show mofos will have to deal with all sorts of scenarios like this.

Southwest Airlines cancelled nearly 2,000 flights last weekend, amid reports of protests by employees against new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Going into this weekend Lugenpresse reports on Southwest are superficial- and that’s what leaves the surprise or exposure element up in the air.

However, during an interview with ABC News Tuesday, Gary Kelly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines, stated that no employees will be fired over the company’s vaccine mandate.

Incidentally this is all about the jab mandate and here is the court filing of Southwest Pilots against Southwest Airlines.

Just in after going to press: – Delta Air Lines ditches “divisive” #COVID19 vaccine mandate, CEO Ed Bastian announces (Fox).

UAL is claiming almost total compliance out of it’s 67,000 employees- allegedly only 232 refused. This strikes us as counter-intuitive so we are skeptical about this feeble resistance number. These corporations wouldn’t just lie would they? And if sudden fall out from labor shortages materializes how would they cover this if it is a bluff?

Again we suggest that this is a deliberate part of the Marxist’s Cloward-Piven plan.

A report out of Maine shows it only takes a minority of key employees to collapse medical care.

MAINE – […] Central Maine Medical Center posted on Monday that it was suspending pediatric, heart attack and trauma admissions. Central Maine Medical Center cited “unprecedented healthcare workforce shortages” in a Tuesday statement. A COVID-19 pandemic workforce shortage has led to 500 job openings across the hospital’s parent group, which has said it could lose up to 200 workers of 3,000 in total unless they decide to get vaccinated within a few days.

Mucky mucks out of Quebec have backpeddled and are providing clues about what they do if their bluff is called.

TSA says 40% of employees are unvaccinated as deadline looms. The deadline for civilian federal government workers to be fully vaccinated is Nov. 22 — the Monday before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel times of the year. If we couple that with airline employee resistance a complete shutdown of holiday travel will be in play.

Irregardless some of the nation’s largest employers have decided to join the game of chicken. Boeing Tells 125,000 Workers — Get Vaccinated by Dec. 8th or Get Fired

IBM told U.S. employees this week that they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Dec. 8 or face an unpaid suspension.

Winter Watch Takeaway: This will compound steadily over the coming weeks. The efficiency on institutions and companies in a raging inflationary environment with supply, energy and labor shortages will be stark. The economic impact on those being purged by these Truman Show tyrants will be likewise stark.

The safety net and hyper stimulus is gone- this outcome is not hard to predict. Only people living in the Truman Show and Cartoon World think otherwise.

These psychopaths just make bullshit up as they go. Well, nobody saw THAT coming.

Sorry for the schadenfreude – but my hostility towards these manipulative tyrants shows no bounds and honestly this made my day: Nothing to see here move along? The wags are claiming the bitch passed out from other causes” – whatever. It also begs the larger question- with so many now jabbed, how are their immune systems situated for standard influenzas (including weaponized) that may hit this winter?

