Whitlock: Randi Moss uses Jon Gruden to take ESPN’s ‘Tears for Jeers’ campaign to the next level

By Jason Whitlock | 11 October 2021

THE BLAZE — There is a bright side to Randi Moss’ tearful, Jon Gruden-inspired performance on Sunday “NFL Countdown.” At least ESPN didn’t demand the Hall of Fame receiver wear a dress while pretending to be emotionally devastated over a 10-year-old comment in a private email that had zero to do with Moss.

In the emasculation assault being waged against black men, Randi’s crocodile tears are a tiny sign of progress. “Tears for Jeers” has seemingly replaced the long popular tactic of black comedians in drag.

Moss joins his ESPN football colleague and social media tough guy Ryan Clark in pretending to be distraught over inconsequential racial comments. On Sunday, Moss was brought to tears when discussing an email Gruden fired off in 2011 to an NFL executive. In the email, Gruden called NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith dumb and said his enormous lips were enormous. Last year, Clark was reduced to tears when retelling the story of his collegiate son being called the N-word by a random white woman who was driving her car through a fast-food drive-through window. […]