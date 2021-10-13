The Potemkin Stage of Joe Biden and Kabbalah Harris

History and Etymology for Potemkin village: Grigori Potëmkin, built impressive fake villages along a route Czarina Catherine the Great was to travel.

Joe Biden utilizes a Potemkin stage set to showcase and control his condition and conduct his shtick. This was used recently to highlight him — or his masked doppelganger — receiving a booster jab in front of the White House press corps. In photo No. 1, notice the angle of the filming relative to his receiving arm. Notice the ol’ two-hand block from view of the arm injection site. Even Joe adds his hand to the magik trick.

This photo shows the dog-and-pony stage set being deployed.

The real situation, when Biden is rolled back to his bunker, looks closer to this.

Joe Rogan noticed the obvious faux “Truman Show” quality of this (and other) scenes and said he doubted its authenticity. He added that Biden’s handlers would not allow him to take a jab on live TV, not knowing what his reaction to it might be. Can you imagine that?

Despite the impeccable logic used to analyze this fake “Truman Show” operation — set in a Potemkin White House office — the usual suspects in the Lugenpresse in a doth-protest-too-loudly fashion chimed in to chortle and mock Rogan for trusting his lying eyes. This is referred to as gaslighting.

We might add that Rogan is barely scratching the surface of what really goes on. He would have to spend time at Winter Watch for the bigger picture.

Speaking of authenticity, we have a performance by one Kabbalah Harris speaking in feigned wide-eyed wonderment to a group of young teenagers as if they were five years old. The video, released on YouTube last week, is the first of a planned series titled “Get Curious with Vice President Harris.”

Even the Lugenpresse has fessed up that paid child actors were used for this one. The video prompted comparisons to the hapless vice president in the TV comedy “Veep.”

But we really wonder why the Crime Syndicate / New Underworld Order didn’t procure a better actress for this Potemkin role. Why didn’t they just select a real actor from Hollyweird to be VP instead of the Queen of Hokey?

Next up for the “Truman Show” is the difficult-to-believe tale of an 18-year-old black man, one Timothy George Simpkins. This suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after four people were wounded in a shooting at a Texas high school, authorities say. Three of the victims, including a teacher, were hospitalized with at least one requiring surgery. Simpkins will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Then, we learn that Simpkins, an adult, was quickly released on bail. He then sparked outrage by posing happily with his posse. Is this for real or are we being gamed by the magicans? We have our doubts.

The purpose of this psyops is demoralization and continuing to build propaganda around the concept that there is no justice or protection for the average citizen, and that too much tolerance and no accountability exists for the evil.

Elsewhere on our radar is contrived Potemkin fake governance.

The whole mandatory jab scenario is rolling out as deadlines arrive and folks walk off their jobs, leaving companies and institutions in the lurch. Much of this is still hidden behind the façade, but the mass grounding of Southwest Airlines stands out.

Recently, a lame documentary called “Fauci” was rolled out to Potemkin fanfare from hacks, bots and shills (aka “the critics”). However, elsewhere, the reception from something known as “the audience” was not just muted but hostile.

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix performance in “The Closer” is graded by us as a classic. Say what you will about Chappelle, he is not woke or politically correct. Without being a spoiler, he skewers the whole Potemkin false façade scene quite thoroughly.

Space Jews:

Bottom line is that a move is afoot to remove this from Netflix. The chorus of hacks, bots and shills is out in force.

But something known as “the audience” is a different story, and we submit they sense the truth. If nothing else, Chappelle is fearless, which is a sight to see in the Woke sistema.

I wrap with an account from Dino Ryan, my radio show sidekick, who on Monday dove into the “retiring” and latest pile on of Las Vegas Raiders football coach Jon Gruden over some comments he made 11 years ago in email concerning a black sports figure’s lips being as large as Michelin tires. He also called him “dumb.”

In the show, we are introduced to another intrepid commentator, Jason Whitlock, who discusses this whole Potemkin woke ridiculousness. The importance of this topic lies in the contrived-acting outrage on ESPN Live that is being called out by Dino and Whitlock. It’s like ESPN has never been around rough locker rooms and athletes and wants to emasculate them.

I also further explored Whitlock, who is new to me. His review of Dave Chappelle’s “Closer” performance lends excellent insight into the Potemkin woke façade. This all ties together well.

Comedy G.O.A.T.: Dave Chappelle’s Controversial Netflix Special Is the Bravest Stand-Up Ever | Ep 66 (Jason Whitlock)

