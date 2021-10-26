EXCLUSIVE – 83% of Covid-19 deaths were among the Fully Vaccinated in the past month according to latest Public Health data

21 October 2021

THE EXPOSÉ — The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 83% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, whilst also accounting for 72% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 56% of alleged Covid-19 cases from September 18th through to October 15th.

The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published October 20th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the week whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population.

Table 18 of the report confirms that the majority of Covid-19 cases were among the fully vaccinated population in the week beginning September 18th 2021, accounting for 37,992 cases. Whilst the not-vaccinated population did not lag far behind recording 32,217 cases.

The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by the above table between September 18th and October 15th 2021 were as follows –

Not-vaccinated population = 32,217 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 3,971 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 37,992 cases

This means the vaccinated population accounted for 56% of Covid-19 cases between September 18th and October 15th, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 44%. […]